Recommended stocks to buy today, 16 July, by India's leading market experts

On Tuesday, 15 July, the Indian stock market showed remarkable resilience as it clawed back intraday losses to close on a stronger note. Despite early weakness and broad-based volatility, the market gradually stabilized, buoyed by gains in defensive and auto sectors, reflecting selective buying and investor confidence in quality counters.

The Nifty 50 closed at 25,195.80, trimming earlier losses and settling just 113.50 points or 0.45% lower. The BSE Sensex too recovered from deeper intraday cuts to end at 82,570.91, down 317.45 points or 0.39%, as investors rotated into stable and value-led stocks. The Bank Nifty also pared its earlier decline, closing at 57,006.65, down 241.30 points or 0.43%, with support emerging in select financial names.

On to the top stock picks for16 July, as recommended by some of India’s leading market experts.

Three auto stocks to buy today—Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (Current price: ₹ 4,454.00)

Why Hero MotoCorp is recommended: Hero MotoCorp is showing a strong bullish setup with clear confirmation across major technical indicators. The stock has broken out from the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern on lower timeframes, which is a classic bullish reversal signal pointing to further upside. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading above 60, indicating healthy bullish momentum without being overbought—leaving room for the rally to extend.

The breakout is supported by decisive price action and sustained buying interest, confirming that the stock is attracting fresh momentum traders. Hero MotoCorp is also holding firmly above key moving averages on both daily and lower timeframes, which reinforces the validity of this breakout. Given the strong technical setup and pattern confirmation, Hero MotoCorp remains a solid candidate for a short-term swing trade.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Clear breakout above falling wedge resistance with strong follow-through

Clear breakout above falling wedge resistance with strong follow-through Pattern: Falling wedge breakout, indicating trend reversal

Falling wedge breakout, indicating trend reversal RSI: Bullish, holding above 60 on daily charts—steady strength with room to rise

Technical analysis: The overall structure remains technically sound, backed by decisive price action and alignment with moving averages. The immediate upside target lies in the ₹4,580-4,600 zone as the breakout plays out. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market stays supportive and the stock holds above its near-term support levels

Risk factors: A close below ₹4,395 would invalidate this breakout setup and indicate a potential short-term pullback. Any sudden reversal or sharp profit-booking near the breakout zone should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect gains.

Buy at: ₹4,454.00

Target price: ₹4,580-4,600

Stop-loss: ₹4,395.00

Buy: TVS Motor Co. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,885.00)

Why TVS Motor is recommended: TVS Motor is showing a strong bullish setup with confirmation across key technical indicators. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding at 63, indicating healthy bullish momentum with more room for upside before hitting overbought levels. On lower timeframes, the stock has broken out of a well-formed triangle pattern, which is a classic continuation signal suggesting a fresh upward leg in the short term.

The breakout is backed by strong price action and sustained buying interest, indicating that momentum traders are actively participating. The stock is trading firmly above key moving averages on both daily and intraday charts, reinforcing the strength of the breakout. Given the clear pattern breakout and supportive momentum indicators, TVS Motor remains a good candidate for a short-term swing trade targeting higher levels.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Triangle pattern breakout confirmed with strong follow-through

Triangle pattern breakout confirmed with strong follow-through Pattern: Triangle breakout—classic bullish continuation

Triangle breakout—classic bullish continuation RSI: Bullish, holding at 63 on daily charts—healthy momentum with upside potential

Technical analysis: The overall structure remains technically strong with decisive price action and alignment of moving averages supporting the move. The immediate upside target lies in the ₹2,955-2,960 zone as the stock continues its momentum-driven breakout. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market remains supportive and the stock stays above its near-term support levels.

Risk factors: A close below ₹2,845 would invalidate this breakout setup and indicate a potential short-term pullback. Any sudden reversal or profit-booking near the target zone should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect gains.

Buy at: ₹2,885.00

Target price: ₹2,955-2,960

Stop-loss: ₹2,845.00

Buy: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,128.00)

Why Mahindra and Mahindra is recommended: Mahindra and Mahindra is trading in a large consolidation range between ₹3,135 and ₹2,650, showing strong base-building activity over a significant time period. The stock is currently positioned near the higher end of this consolidation band, indicating potential for a breakout above the range. If the price sustains above the upper band, it is expected to trigger fresh buying interest and push the stock towards new highs.

The consolidation structure provides a well-defined support and resistance zone, giving traders a clear breakout level to watch. The overall price action remains positive with the stock respecting key support levels and showing signs of accumulation. With the broader market supportive, M&M is well placed to break out of this multi-month range and target higher levels in the short term.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Near the upper end of a large consolidation band with breakout potential

Near the upper end of a large consolidation band with breakout potential Pattern: Large range-bound consolidation with breakout expected

Large range-bound consolidation with breakout expected RSI: Not specified, but structure indicates steady accumulation and breakout potential

Technical analysis: The overall structure remains technically solid with a strong consolidation base and clear resistance at the upper band. A sustained move above the range should open the path to the next target zone near ₹3,230. Traders can expect momentum to pick up once the breakout is confirmed, with the stock likely to make new highs if near-term supports hold.

Risk factors: A close below ₹3,082 would invalidate this breakout expectation and signal a potential failure of the range breakout. Any sudden reversal near the upper band should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect capital.

Buy at: ₹3,128.00

Target price: ₹3,230.00

Stop loss: ₹3,082.00

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 16 July:

Tanla Platforms Ltd

Current price: ₹646

Target price: ₹825in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹550

Why it’s recommended:Founded in 1995, Tanla Platforms Ltd. has been the top provider of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) in India, accounting for around 35% of the market. It has led the way in mobile and digital communications innovations and is now the preferred partner for more than 2,500 businesses and their users in a variety of industries in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including well-known international tech firms like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. They are still growing their presence in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with India continuing to be their main focus market, which makes up over 95% of their business.

In FY25, the company reported a 2.5% YoY increase in revenue to ₹4,028 crore, a gross profit of ₹1,051 crore, and margins of 26.1%. Ebitda was ₹691 crore for the entire year, with an Ebitda margin of 17.2%. The profit margin was 12.6%, with a profit after tax of ₹507 crore. The free cash flow was ₹514 crore, or 101% of profit after taxes, and the earnings per share were ₹37.76.

In order to prevent scams on their messaging platform by detecting fraud phone numbers, the company signed agreements with one of the Global Tech Majors on Wisely ATP in Q1 FY25. The company launched Wisely ATP with another top Indian bank in Q2 FY25 and was the first to introduce and execute Call to Action (CTA) whitelisting on the Trubloq platform. The company was one of the top players in the world in Q3 of FY25, delivering one billion RCS business messages in a month. The company is the first to introduce and use PE/TM binding on the Trubloq platform later in Q3.

Additionally, the company's subsidiary Karix has worked with a number of partners, including Makemytrip (MMT), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and Axis Bank, to digitise ticketing and enhance customer engagement in various services. The company continues to work with global Internet tech giants like Google and Meta to accelerate the adoption of OTT channels in India. In FY25, their OTT channel doubled in size, and almost one-third of their 400 new customers were on new OTT channels.

Risk factors: Tanla is particularly exposed to the possibility of technical failure because it works in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Because of shifting market dynamics and advancements in communication technology, existing CPaaS solutions run the real danger of becoming less competitive over time. Tanla's reputation and clientele may suffer as a result of system malfunctions and potential hacks that steal confidential customer data.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

Current price: ₹1,478

Target price: ₹1,750 in 16- 24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹1,310

Why it’s recommended: One of India's top City Gas Distribution (CGD) firms, Mahanagar Gas was founded in 1995 and serves a wide range of clientele in its operating Geographical Areas (GAs) by meeting their various needs. More than 2.83 million PNG households and 1.11 million CNG vehicle users are served by its infrastructure, which includes more than 7,460 km of pipeline and 385 CNG stations. MGL has played a key role in establishing gas infrastructure and encouraging gas use among a range of consumers throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Urban Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and others, for more than thirty years.

Revenue for FY25 was ₹6,924 crore, up 10.87% from FY24's ₹6,245 crore, according to the company. Over the past four years, it has grown at a 34% CAGR. Ebitda was ₹1,510 crore, while gross profit was ₹2,466 crore. The gross margin was ₹16.51/SCM, which was more than the FY22 gross margin of ₹13.61/SCM. The average sales realization was ₹46.54/SCM, higher than FY21's ₹26.42/SCM. Over the past four years, PAT has grown at a 14% CAGR to reach ₹1,045 crore. As of FY25, ROE was 18.94%.

Also Read | Lower crude brings relief to Mahanagar Gas amid falling APM gas allocation

The company wants to expand its customer base in all regions for both PNG and CNG. The market penetration of CNG will rise as more OEMs prepare to introduce CNG-based automobiles. The business intends to invest approximately ₹1,300 crore in FY26 and ₹150 crore in MGL's subsidiary, UEPL. Approximately ₹500 crore would be spent on PNG, including pipelines, and ₹300 crore will be spent on CNG. Within the next five years, 250 CNG filling stations and 180 km of steel pipeline are planned. In order to diversify into new markets or bolster its current ones, the company has made a number of acquisitions and partnerships and is growing into various energy-related subsegments.

Risk factors: Delays caused by prolonged authorization procedures typically have an impact on the company's project implementation. The installation of CNG stations and an increase in pipeline infrastructure would be necessary to streamline the procedure. Also, exorbitant costs and a lack of available land make it difficult to establish new CNG stations in the company's operating areas.

MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 16 July

Buy: Hero MotoCorp (Current price: ₹ 4,454)

Why Hero MotoCorp is recommended : Premiumization and product mix shift, EV push, export, and rural demand revival

: Premiumization and product mix shift, EV push, export, and rural demand revival Key metrics P/E : 20.40 52-week high : ₹ 6,246 Volume : ₹ 774 crore

Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages, eight-week consolidation breakout

: Trending above all its key moving averages, eight-week consolidation breakout Risk factors : Market share decline, leadership turbulence, input cost inflation

: Market share decline, leadership turbulence, input cost inflation Buy : ₹ 4,454

: 4,454 Target price : ₹ 5,100 in 2-3 months

: 5,100 in 2-3 months Stop-loss: ₹ 4,150

Buy: Aeroflex Industries Ltd (Current price: ₹ 214.83)

Why Aeroflex is recommended : Value added product mix, capacity expansion, robust financial performance, strong ROE.

: Value added product mix, capacity expansion, robust financial performance, strong ROE. Key metrics P/E : 52.71 52-week high : ₹ 272 Volume: ₹ 157.7 crore

Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum

: Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum Risk factors : Cost volume cyclicity, tariff and trade volatility, dependence on selected large clients

: Cost volume cyclicity, tariff and trade volatility, dependence on selected large clients Buy at : ₹ 214

: 214 Target price : ₹ 248 in 2-3 months

: 248 in 2-3 months Stop-loss: ₹ 197

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.