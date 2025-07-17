Recommended stocks to buy today, 17 July, by India's leading market experts

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on as lightly positive note. Benchmark indices managed to inch into the green after a day marked by choppy movements and selective sectoral strength. The Nifty 50 ended the day at25,212.05, rising slightly by16.25 points or 0.06%, while the BSE Sensex added 63.57 points or 0.08% to settle at 82,634.48.

On to the top stock picks for16 July, as recommended by some of India’s leading market experts.

Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 17 July:

Buy: PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) — Current Price: ₹ 828.00

Why it’s recommended: PG Electroplast Ltd is showing a strong bullish continuation setup supported by a clean breakout pattern. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63, reflecting healthy strength with room for further upside. On the 15-minute timeframe, the stock has given a clear breakout from a triangle pattern, confirming fresh momentum and pointing to a short-term target of 860 and beyond. This pattern breakout, combined with sustained buying interest and momentum alignment across timeframes, makes PGEL an attractive candidate for a quick swing trade.

PG Electroplast Ltd is showing a strong bullish continuation setup supported by a clean breakout pattern. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63, reflecting healthy strength with room for further upside. On the 15-minute timeframe, the stock has given a clear breakout from a triangle pattern, confirming fresh momentum and pointing to a short-term target of 860 and beyond. This pattern breakout, combined with sustained buying interest and momentum alignment across timeframes, makes PGEL an attractive candidate for a quick swing trade. Key metrics: Breakout zone: Triangle pattern breakout on intraday charts with strong follow-through.

Triangle pattern breakout on intraday charts with strong follow-through. Pattern: Triangle breakout confirming short-term trend continuation.

Triangle breakout confirming short-term trend continuation. RSI: Bullish, holding above 60 on daily timeframe.

Bullish, holding above 60 on daily timeframe. Technical analysis: The price structure is technically sound with a clean breakout and momentum confirmation. The stock is expected to test levels around ₹ 860– ₹ 870 if broader sentiment stays positive.

The price structure is technically sound with a clean breakout and momentum confirmation. The stock is expected to test levels around 860– 870 if broader sentiment stays positive. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 799 would invalidate this breakout signal and could trigger a short-term pullback. Traders should watch for any sudden profit booking and protect positions with a strict stop-loss.

A close below 799 would invalidate this breakout signal and could trigger a short-term pullback. Traders should watch for any sudden profit booking and protect positions with a strict stop-loss. Buy at: ₹ 828.00

828.00 Target price: ₹ 860– ₹ 870

860– 870 Stop loss: ₹ 799.00



Buy: Dixon Technologies Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 16,099.00

799.00 Why it’s recommended: Dixon Technologies has posted a decisive breakout above the key psychological level of 16,000, signalling continued strength and attracting fresh buyers. The daily RSI is at 67, reflecting strong bullish momentum that still has headroom before becoming overbought. On lower timeframes, the stock is holding well above major exponential moving averages, which reinforces the breakout’s validity and suggests that dips are being absorbed by buyers. The stock is well positioned for a follow-through move toward its next upside levels if the overall market tone stays supportive.

Dixon Technologies has posted a decisive breakout above the key psychological level of 16,000, signalling continued strength and attracting fresh buyers. The daily RSI is at 67, reflecting strong bullish momentum that still has headroom before becoming overbought. On lower timeframes, the stock is holding well above major exponential moving averages, which reinforces the breakout’s validity and suggests that dips are being absorbed by buyers. The stock is well positioned for a follow-through move toward its next upside levels if the overall market tone stays supportive. Key metrics: Breakout zone: Sustained close above 16,000 — a key psychological and technical level.

Sustained close above 16,000 — a key psychological and technical level. Pattern: Continuation breakout with momentum alignment across daily and intraday timeframes.

Continuation breakout with momentum alignment across daily and intraday timeframes. RSI: Strong, at 67, showing persistent bullish sentiment.

Strong, at 67, showing persistent bullish sentiment. Technical analysis: With the breakout confirmed by decisive price action and strong support from moving averages, Dixon remains well placed for a move toward ₹ 16,640.

With the breakout confirmed by decisive price action and strong support from moving averages, Dixon remains well placed for a move toward 16,640. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 15,830 would negate this breakout setup and may trigger a short-term pullback. Traders must trail stop-losses to lock in gains if momentum falters.

A close below 15,830 would negate this breakout setup and may trigger a short-term pullback. Traders must trail stop-losses to lock in gains if momentum falters. Buy at: ₹ 16,099.00

16,099.00 Target price: ₹ 16,640.00

16,640.00 Stop loss: ₹ 15,830.00





Buy: Uno Minda Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,119.50

Why it’s recommended: Uno Minda Ltd is on the verge of breaking out to fresh lifetime highs, backed by strong technical confirmation. The daily RSI is at 68, highlighting robust bullish strength that remains sustainable in the short term. On lower timeframes, the stock has broken out from the upper channel of a triangle pattern, which is a classic continuation setup suggesting that momentum traders are stepping in for further upside. If the stock holds above the breakout zone, it is well placed to test levels around ₹ 1,150 and higher.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Breakout from the upper channel of a triangle pattern on lower timeframes.

Breakout from the upper channel of a triangle pattern on lower timeframes. Pattern: Triangle breakout indicating a push toward new highs.

Triangle breakout indicating a push toward new highs. RSI: Firmly bullish at 68 on daily charts.

Firmly bullish at 68 on daily charts. Technical analysis: Strong price action and pattern confirmation indicate the stock can extend its rally toward ₹ 1,150– ₹ 1,155 if the market supports the breakout.

Strong price action and pattern confirmation indicate the stock can extend its rally toward 1,150– 1,155 if the market supports the breakout. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 1,102 would invalidate this breakout and could lead to a quick pullback. Traders should keep a disciplined stop-loss and manage risk proactively.

A close below 1,102 would invalidate this breakout and could lead to a quick pullback. Traders should keep a disciplined stop-loss and manage risk proactively. Buy at: ₹ 1,119.50

1,119.50 Target price: ₹ 1,150– ₹ 1,155

1,150– 1,155 Stop loss: ₹ 1,102.00

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 17 July:

Buy: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (current price: ₹ 376.45)

Why it’s recommended: Capacity expansion and strategic acquisition, focus on premium products, cost efficiency and fuel optimization, and strong distribution network

Key metrics: P/E: 597.39.40, 52-week high: ₹385.65, volume: ₹42.90 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle pattern breakout on above average volume

Risk factors: Raw material and fuel price volatility, execution risk in integration, dependence on government spending

Buy at: ₹376.45

Target price: ₹435 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹350

Buy: LIC Housing Finance Ltd (current price: ₹ 637)

Why it’s recommended: Strong Parentage and Brand Trust, focus on affordable housing, wide network and agent base

Key metrics: P/E: 6.26, 52-week high: ₹ 821, volume: ₹312.78 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: Pressure on Margins, Relatively Slower Growth vs. Peers

Buy at: ₹637

Target price: ₹720 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹595

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SWANENERGY (current price ₹ 521.95)

Buy above ₹522 and dips to ₹485, stop ₹475, target ₹574-595

Why it’s recommended: After spending lot of time in consolidation the prices corrected sharply and broke the recent supports to test the cloud support suggesting that the trends could now revive. As the prices have now neared the cloud support region around 68, we can look to trade the rebound. Consider going long.

After spending lot of time in consolidation the prices corrected sharply and broke the recent supports to test the cloud support suggesting that the trends could now revive. As the prices have now neared the cloud support region around 68, we can look to trade the rebound. Consider going long. Key metrics: P/E: 1797.16 52-week high: ₹ 809.80 Volume: 31.22M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 450, resistance at ₹ 650

Support at 450, resistance at 650 Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy at: above ₹ 522 and dips to ₹ 485

above 522 and dips to 485 Target price: ₹ 574-595 in one month

574-595 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 475

SOBHA (current price ₹ 1,650.60)

Buy above ₹1,651 and dips to ₹1,620, stop ₹1,599 target ₹1,775-1,800

Why it’s recommended: SOBHA is experiencing a tailwind due to its strong performance last quarter. Profit booking in June dragged the stock down to the cloud support. The subsequent recovery over the past two days has now formed a rounding pattern at higher levels. This can be seen as an opportunity to initiate a long.

SOBHA is experiencing a tailwind due to its strong performance last quarter. Profit booking in June dragged the stock down to the cloud support. The subsequent recovery over the past two days has now formed a rounding pattern at higher levels. This can be seen as an opportunity to initiate a long. Key metrics: P/E: 157.11 52-week high: ₹ 2,066.20 Volume: 490.46K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,497, resistance at ₹ 1,800

Support at 1,497, resistance at 1,800 Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts. Buy at: above ₹ 1,651 and dips to ₹ 1,620.

above 1,651 and dips to 1,620. Target price: ₹ 1,775-1,800 in one month.

1,775-1,800 in one month. Stop loss: ₹ 1599

EMUDHRA (current price ₹ 819.15)

EMUDHRA: Buy above ₹822 and dips to ₹795, stop ₹785, target ₹865-885

Why it’s recommended: The stock has been forming a rounding pattern for the past few days and a with strong volume-led breakout in the last few sessions has managed to cross the KS line, resulting in a strong breakout. The formation of a long body candle with positive news on acquisition augurs well for the stock. Momentum is also seen heading higher.

The stock has been forming a rounding pattern for the past few days and a with strong volume-led breakout in the last few sessions has managed to cross the KS line, resulting in a strong breakout. The formation of a long body candle with positive news on acquisition augurs well for the stock. Momentum is also seen heading higher. Key metrics: P/E: 361.62 52-week high: ₹ 1,023.55 Volume: 490.46K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 750, resistance at ₹ 1,000

Support at 750, resistance at 1,000 Risk factors: Global economic challenges, and challenging macroeconomic environment.

Global economic challenges, and challenging macroeconomic environment. Buy at: above ₹ 822 and dips to 795

above 822 and dips to 795 Target price: ₹ 865-885 in one month

Stop loss: ₹785

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 17 July:

Indian Railway Finance Corp. Ltd

Current price: ₹135

Target price: ₹175 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹110

Why it’s recommended: The ministry of railways has administrative authority for IRFC, a navratna public sector enterprise that was founded in 1986. Its primary responsibility is to raise money from the financial markets in order to finance the development or purchase of assets, which are then leased to Indian Railways. A number of other organizations in the industry, such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), RailTel, Konkan Railway Corp. Ltd (KRCL), and Pipavav Railway Corp. Ltd (PRCL), have received financial support from IRFC in addition to the railways. The company's assets under management (AUM) were valued at ₹4.6 trillion as of 31 March 2025.

IRFC's net interest income increased by 2.2% from ₹6,429 crore in 2023-24 to ₹6,569 crore in 2024-25. Additionally, its net interest margin improved somewhat, going from 1.38% to 1.42% over the prior year. IRFC approved ₹5,700 crore in loans for the fiscal year, including ₹700 crore for NTPC and ₹5,000 crore for NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. Additionally, the company became the first bidder for ₹3,167 crore in funding for the construction of the Banhardih Coal Block in Jharkhand's Latehar district, and it signed a rupee term loan arrangement for ₹5,000 crore with NTPC REL.

The department of public enterprises granted the firm navratna status in 2024-25, and it hopes to soon obtain maharatna status. Additionally, under Indian Railways' General Purpose Waggon Investment Scheme (GPWIS), the IRFC board authorized funding to NTPC for 20 BOBR rakes on a finance lease basis up to ₹700 crore. In January 2025, a leasing agreement was also struck with NTPC Ltd for eight BOBR rakes, which were valued at over ₹250 crore. Additionally, IRFC and REMCL have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly investigate financing alternatives for Indian Railways' renewable energy projects, including possible financing in the nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy domains.

Risk factor: The ministry of railways and its affiliates account for the entirety of IRFC's loan book. As of 31 March 2025, 37% consisted of advances for leased railway assets, 62% consisted of lease receivables from the ministry, and 1% consisted of loans to organizations such as NTPC and RVNL. The company is susceptible to changes in finance or policy because its expansion is directly linked to the ministry's investment plans for Indian Railways. Furthermore, IRFC is vulnerable to interest rate swings and shifts in investor sentiment due to its reliance on market borrowings.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd

Current price: ₹456

Target price: ₹550 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹405

Why it’s recommended: One of the top mobility technology firms in the world, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) was founded in 1995. It designs, manufactures, and supplies systems and components for global mobility OEMs in both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The company has three engineering competency centres, five R&D centres, and twelve manufacturing units.

India, the US, China, Serbia, and Mexico are among the five nations where it is present. North America accounts for 41% of the company's revenue, followed by India (29%), Europe (24%), Asia (6%), and the rest of the world (0.3%). Globally, Sona BLW holds an 8% market share in differential gears and a 5% market share in starter motors.

In 2024-25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,546 crore, an increase of 11.3% from ₹3,185 crore in the previous year. Ebitda stood at ₹975 crore with a 27.5% Ebitda margin. Profit after tax increased by 16% to ₹600 crore from ₹518 crore in the previous year. Segment-wise revenue share from BEV rose from 29% to 36% in 2024-25. In 2024-25, the firm increased its global market share for starter motors from 4.2% to 4.4% and differential gears from 8.1% in CY2023 to 8.8% in CY2024. The company's net order book increased to ₹24,200 crore after securing orders totalling ₹4,700 crore.

For an enterprise value of ₹1,600 crore, the business signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Escorts Kubota Ltd (Escorts) in 2024-25 to acquire its railway business. The deal was finalized on 1 June 2025. To collaborate on connected, autonomous, and electric technologies for AGVs, drones, and eVTOLs, the company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH) at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. Through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry in India, the company has obtained certification for another product, namely the hub wheel motor for electric two-wheelers.

Risk factor: Changes in commodity prices could have a significant effect on the company's manufacturing costs. Even while there are mechanisms in place to monitor and manage market risks, it is not always possible to fully predict, hedge, or lessen the impact of price volatility on the overall profitability of the business through cost pass-throughs or operational enhancements.

