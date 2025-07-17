Recommended stocks to buy today, 17 July, by India's leading market experts

Why it’s recommended: The ministry of railways has administrative authority for IRFC, a navratna public sector enterprise that was founded in 1986. Its primary responsibility is to raise money from the financial markets in order to finance the development or purchase of assets, which are then leased to Indian Railways. A number of other organizations in the industry, such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), RailTel, Konkan Railway Corp. Ltd (KRCL), and Pipavav Railway Corp. Ltd (PRCL), have received financial support from IRFC in addition to the railways. The company's assets under management (AUM) were valued at ₹4.6 trillion as of 31 March 2025.