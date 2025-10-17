Recommended stocks to buy on 17 October—top stock picks from market experts

The Indian equity market extended its winning streak on Thursday, 16 October, as bullish momentum returned with strong participation from banking, auto, and FMCG counters. The Nifty 50 surged 261.75 points or 1.03% to close at 25,585.30, while the Sensex advanced over 900 points, reflecting broad-based optimism ahead of key earnings announcements.

Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for today:

Buy: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) — Current Price: ₹ 3,861.00

Why it’s recommended: L&T continues to show impressive technical strength, consolidating near its all-time highs with strong buying interest from institutional participants. The daily RSI at 63.5 reflects healthy bullish momentum, while the MACD at +42.3 indicates sustained trend continuation. The ADX at 37.6 confirms an ongoing uptrend gaining strength. The stock is trading above its key short-term moving averages, suggesting continued leadership within the capital goods and infrastructure space.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 63.5 — bullish momentum intact

MACD (12,26): +42.3 — positive crossover, confirming trend continuation

ADX (14): 37.6 — strengthening trend structure

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹3,798 will maintain the bullish setup with potential to move toward ₹3,990.

Risk factors:

-Order book execution delays may impact near-term growth.

-Sensitivity to interest rate movements and infrastructure capex cycles.

Buy at: ₹3,861

Stop loss: ₹3,798

Target price: ₹3,990

Buy: TVS Motor Co. Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 3,576.00

Why it’s recommended: TVS Motor is displaying robust momentum, supported by sustained buying near key support zones. The RSI at 67.9 indicates strong bullish sentiment, while the MACD at +31.2 confirms a positive alignment with rising momentum. The ADX at 41.5 highlights a powerful ongoing uptrend. The stock is trading comfortably above its moving averages, reflecting the continuation of its leadership within the two-wheeler segment amid improving auto demand and favourable industry sentiment.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 67.9 — strong bullish bias

MACD (12,26): +31.2 — trend continuation

ADX (14): 41.5 — strong trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹3,534 will keep the bullish structure intact, opening scope for a rally toward ₹3,658.

Risk factors:

-Rising input costs or demand moderation could impact margins.

-Sector-sensitive to consumer sentiment and interest rate cycles.

Buy at: ₹3,576

Stop loss: ₹3,534

Target price: ₹3,658

Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) — Current Price: ₹ 9,330.00

Why it’s recommended: MCX is showing strong bullish continuation, supported by sustained momentum and robust volume participation. The daily RSI at 69.4 confirms strong buying strength, while the MACD at +82.6 remains firmly positive, reflecting continuation of the uptrend. The ADX at 44.2 indicates a well-established and strengthening trend phase. Price action suggests a potential breakout toward higher zones as long as the stock maintains support near the ₹9,250 levels.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 69.4 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +82.6 — confirming continuation

ADX (14): 44.2 — very strong trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹9,246 will keep the bullish bias intact, paving the way for a move toward ₹9,495.

Risk factors:

-Trading volume fluctuations or regulatory changes in commodity markets may impact performance.

-Profit booking could emerge near lifetime highs.

Buy at: ₹9,330

Stop loss: ₹9,246

Target price: ₹9,495

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

ENDURANCE (Cmp ₹ 2,932.50)

ENDURANCE: Buy above 2940, stop ₹2860 target ₹3100 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Endurance Technologies Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of automotive components for two- and three-wheelers, with a significant presence in the European four-wheeler market. After testing the cloud support region, the prices are seen reviving. Also, the bounce in RSI from neutral zone augurs well for the prices. With the long body bullish candle seen in the last few sessions we can consider going long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 60.94,

52-week high: ₹3078.95,

Volume: 351.35K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2700, resistance at ₹3200.

Risk factors: Automotive market's cyclicality, the ongoing transition to electric vehicles (EVs), and exposure to international market risks.

Buy: above 2940.

Target price: ₹3100 in 2 months.

Stop loss: ₹2860.

BHARATFORG (Cmp ₹ 1,265.20)

BHARATFORG: Buy above 1270, stop ₹1245 target ₹1308 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Bharat Forge Limited is an Indian multinational company and the flagship company of the Kalyani Group, is one of the world's largest forging companies and a leading provider of critical components and solutions across diverse sectors. After the recent reaction the prices are seen holding at the TS & KS bands and producing a revival. With the momentum showing a rebound from the neutral zones in the last few days are now seen holding indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 43.43,

52-week high: ₹1495

Volume: 1.7M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1175, resistance at ₹1325.

Risk factors: High dependency on the Indian government for defence contracts. Other major risk factors include potential project delays, supply chain vulnerabilities

Buy: above 1270.

Target price: ₹1308.

Stop loss: ₹1245.

ESCORTS (Cmp ₹ 3,782.40)

ESCORTS: Buy above 3790, stop ₹3735 target ₹3870 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Escorts Kubota Limited is an Indian multinational engineering conglomerate that manufactures agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and railway components.The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher forming higher high and higher lows for the past few days. With Auto sector continuing to show some promise the long body candle is looking to inch higher. The run up above RSI 60 levels we can look for some upside to emerge in the turnaround. Look to buy.

Key metrics:

P/E: 34.10,

52-week high: ₹4171.35,

volume: 200.46K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹3400, resistance at ₹4100.

Risk factors: Cyclical agricultural market, intense competition, and exposure to raw material price volatility.

Buy: above ₹3,790

Target price: ₹3,850.

Stop loss: ₹3,760.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 17 October

Buy: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (current price: ₹ 4,471)

Why it’s recommended: Tata Consumer has a strong and diversified product portfolio, a robust brand equity under the Tata Group umbrella, consistent revenue and profit growth with improving margins, and a strong balance sheet with low debt levels.

Key metrics: P/E: 78.70, 52-week high: ₹1,180.50, volume: ₹269.46 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: High competition from FMCG peers, margin pressure from volatile raw material prices, slower-than-expected integration of acquisitions, and dependence on rural demand recovery and monsoon performance

Buy: ₹1,130–1,155

Target price: ₹1,290 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,090

Buy: Global Health Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,396)

Why it’s recommended: Strong multi-specialty hospital presence & brand strength, capacity expansion & bed additions, and revenue growth through higher volumes & utilization recovery

Key metrics: P/E: 65.53; 52-week high: ₹1,510; volume: ₹69.14 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout

Risk factors: High capital expenditure burden & funding risk, doctor attrition & human resource constraints

Buy at: ₹1,380–1,400

Target price: ₹1,540 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,330

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.