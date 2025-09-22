Recommended stocks to buy on 22 September—top stock picks from market experts
Livemint 6 min read 22 Sept 2025, 07:30 am IST
Summary
Recommended stocks: Expert analysts share their top stock picks to capitalize on the momentum in India's equity markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equities ended lower on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as profit-booking at higher levels weighed on FMCG, IT, and banking stocks. The Nifty 50 slipped 96.55 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,327.05, while the Sensex fell 387.73 points, or 0.47%, to 82,626.23.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story