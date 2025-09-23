Recommended stocks to buy on 23 September—top stock picks from market experts

Why it’s recommended: Strong regulatory credentials and certifications, backward integration and operational efficiencies, credit rating and financial strength, good margins and profitability trends, management credibility, and transparency.

Key metrics: P/E: 32.82 | 52-week high: ₹842 | Volume: ₹38.60 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: Margin pressure/product and geographic mix risks, regulatory risks, dependency on export and global demand trends, competition risk, raw material, and input cost volatility.

Buy: ₹735-750

Target price: ₹860 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹680

Buy: Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd (current price: ₹ 149.50)

Why it’s recommended: Strong revenue and margin expansion, acquisition, and platform synergies

Key metrics: P/E: 81.32 | 52-week high: ₹264 | Volume: ₹24.51 crore

Technical analysis: Tight range breakout

Risk factors: High operating expense growth and platform investment burden

Buy at: ₹1,610-1,640

Target price: ₹1,940 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,490

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

FLUROCHEM

Buy above ₹ 3,890 and dips to near ₹ 3,800 , stop ₹ 3,750, target ₹ 4,100-4,200

Gujarat Fluorochemicals posted steady quarterly performance in June 2025 with revenues reaching ₹1,304 crore, up 4.24% from ₹1,251 crore in the previous quarter. Ebitda improved by 10.54%, from ₹332 crore to ₹367 crore. However, net profit came in at ₹184 crore, down 3.66% from ₹191 crore in the March quarter. FY25 revenue saw modest growth of 11.68% from FY24, though profit after tax surged 37.31%, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

Despite global volatility arising from US tariffs on specialty chemicals exports, Gujarat Fluorochemicals maintained profitability by diversifying its product base and leveraging domestic demand, partially offsetting weaker export realizations. The GST calibration across chemicals has been relatively stable, aiding smoother transactions and compliance, though input costs and global currency fluctuations remained headwinds. The EBIT margin remained healthy at 21.24%, reflecting operational robustness. Return on equity has averaged around 13.4% over three years.

The past few days have been quite challenging. After consolidating at lower levels around 3,630, a volume build up managed to holding back the selloff in the past few trading sessions. The strong thrust to the upside followed by robust volume at lower levels shows the trends ahead could be heading higher. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also hints at an upward trajectory.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals’ performance reflects resilience amid global policy challenges. With stable GST rates and adaptive export strategies, the company remains well-placed in the specialty chemicals space, leveraging scale, efficiency, and a robust product portfolio for continued growth.

DCAL

Buy above ₹ 315 and on dips to ₹ 290, stop ₹ 280, target ₹ 345-355

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. (DCAL) delivered mixed results in the latest quarter. Net income fell sharply to ₹234 million from ₹431 million in the previous quarter – a 45.7% decline. Revenue came in at ₹7,890.4 million, markinghealthy year-on-year growth of 34.5% fueled by a strong performance in contract research and manufacturing services, especially from Swiss and Indian operations. Ebitda for the quarter was ₹5.77 billion, translating to a 15.16% margin.

The impact of US tariffs on pharma exports was limited, as a substantial portion of DCAL’s CRAMS revenue originates from Europe and India. Domestic sales benefited from GST streamlining, supporting both top-line and margin expansion by easing compliance and reducing procedural delays. However, within the India segment, revenue from quats & generics fell 20.8% YoY due to an agrochemical sector slowdown, highlighting some vulnerability to sectoral shifts.

The stock has had a challenging 2025 so far. After steadily making higher highs higher lows, the stock been in steady decline since July. After testing resistance levels around 285, the stock has the potential to move higher.

Management is focused on innovation and expanding the Bavla site paid dividends, driving up NCE APIs and intermediates revenue by 36.9% YoY. In summary, while DCAL remains exposed to volatile segments and post-pandemic global trade recalibrations, its diversified revenue streams and improved operating margins provide confidence in future stability and growth.

JTEKTINDIA

Buy above ₹ 183 and on dips to ₹ 173, stop ₹ 168, target ₹ 197-205

JTEKT India Ltd. recorded an impressive performance in the June quarter, with revenue climbing to ₹583.88 crore, a 22.27% quarter-on-quarter increase. Profit before tax jumped 66.64% QoQ to ₹41.56 crore, while net profit soared 179.71% to ₹27.02 crore, despite a marginal 2.7% year-on-year decline. The operating profit margin stood at 5.45% and net profit margin at 1.88% for the quarter, indicating stable, albeit modest, profitability.

JTEKT’s exposure to US tariffs remains limited since its major market is domestic automotive supply, although supply chain disruptions and global inflation exerted some cost-side pressures. GST calibration in the auto component sector has stabilised, supporting timely credit flow and input cost management, though rising raw material prices continue to weigh on margins.

This counter joins the list auto stocks that have seen a steady recovery after the recent clarity on US tariffs. The strong rise over the past two weeks caused the stock to breach an important resistance level around 155. With the trends now suggesting the possibility of more upward traction, one could consider trading or investing in this counter.

JTEKT India’s strong recovery this quarter underscores its ability to adapt operationally, offset macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds, and maintain its position as a leading auto component manufacturer.

Top Three Stock Picks by Ankush Bajaj for 23 September

Buy: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) — Current Price: ₹ 406.40

Why it’s recommended: BEL is consolidating with signs of trend recovery. The daily RSI is at ~47, reflecting a neutral-to-weak momentum phase but showing early signs of revival. The MACD has turned marginally positive at +0.55, indicating the beginning of a possible upmove, while the ADX at ~24.5 suggests the trend strength is modest and still developing. Price action around support zones makes the stock attractive for a tactical move higher, though conviction will strengthen only above short-term resistances.

BEL is consolidating with signs of trend recovery. The daily RSI is at ~47, reflecting a neutral-to-weak momentum phase but showing early signs of revival. The MACD has turned marginally positive at +0.55, indicating the beginning of a possible upmove, while the ADX at ~24.5 suggests the trend strength is modest and still developing. Price action around support zones makes the stock attractive for a tactical move higher, though conviction will strengthen only above short-term resistances. Key metrics:RSI (14-day): ~47 — neutral momentum, improving bias

MACD (12,26): +0.55 — turning positive

ADX (14): ~24.5 — modest trend strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹ 401 will keep the structure constructive for a move toward ₹ 418.

Holding above 401 will keep the structure constructive for a move toward 418. Risk factors: Weak RSI suggests higher risk of sideways consolidation. Defense sector orders and execution timelines may affect sentiment.

Weak RSI suggests higher risk of sideways consolidation. Defense sector orders and execution timelines may affect sentiment. Buy at: ₹ 406.40

406.40 Target price: ₹ 418

418 Stop loss: ₹ 401

Also Read | Voltas prays for October heat as GST 2.0 takes effect

Buy: Adani Ports & SEZ — Current Price: ₹ 1,444.00

Why it’s recommended: Adani Ports is showing stronger momentum relative to peers. The daily RSI stands at ~59.7, sustaining in bullish territory. The MACD is firmly positive, around +10–18, confirming ongoing trend strength. ADX between 25–30 reflects that the stock is trending with healthy momentum. The overall technical structure points toward sustained upside as long as the support levels hold.

Adani Ports is showing stronger momentum relative to peers. The daily RSI stands at ~59.7, sustaining in bullish territory. The MACD is firmly positive, around +10–18, confirming ongoing trend strength. ADX between 25–30 reflects that the stock is trending with healthy momentum. The overall technical structure points toward sustained upside as long as the support levels hold. Key metrics: RSI (14-day): ~59.7 — bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +10–18 — positive, trend continuation

ADX (14): ~25–30 — moderate-to-strong trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹ 1,424 will keep the bullish setup intact, with potential toward ₹ 1,485.

Sustaining above 1,424 will keep the bullish setup intact, with potential toward 1,485. Risk factors:Sensitivity to global trade flows and port volumes.

Policy/regulatory risks in logistics and infra sector.

Buy at: ₹1,444

Target price: ₹1,485

Stop loss: ₹1,424

Buy: Muthoot Finance Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 3,047.60

Why it’s recommended: Muthoot Finance is the strongest among the three in terms of technical momentum. The daily RSI is elevated at ~74.5, signaling overbought but firm bullish strength. MACD is sharply positive at +23.1, confirming strong upward momentum, while ADX at ~36.4 indicates a powerful and mature trend. While the setup favors near-term upside, overbought conditions mean profit-taking can’t be ruled out.

Key metrics:RSI (14-day): ~74.5 — overbought but strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +23.1 — very strong positive trend

ADX (14): ~36.4 — strong trend strength

Technical view: As long as the stock sustains above ₹3,025, it can push higher toward ₹3,090.

Risk factors: Overbought RSI makes the stock prone to short-term pullbacks. Business highly exposed to fluctuations in gold prices and lending regulations.

Buy at: ₹3,047.60

Target price: ₹3,090

Stop loss: ₹3,025

Also Read | Why the Fed rate cut may not revive flows in Asia

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.