Recommended stocks to buy on 24 September—top stock picks from market experts

Why it’s recommended: TCI Express is a leading B2B express logistics provider specialising in time-definite deliveries with an asset-light model and a nationwide presence. Over the past few days the stock has had a bullish bias. As momentum is now picking up one can expect more upside in the next few days.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 702, resistance at ₹ 850

Support at 702, resistance at 850 Risk factors: High debt levels and Dependence on Major Customers and economic downtruns could impact returns.

High debt levels and Dependence on Major Customers and economic downtruns could impact returns. Buy at: above 761 and dips to ₹ 735.

above 761 and dips to 735. Target price: ₹ 820-840 in 1 month.

820-840 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 725.

HERITGFOOD (Cmp 533.45)

Buy above ₹535 and on dips to ₹510, stop ₹495, target ₹585-600

Why it’s recommended: Heritage Foods, established in 1992, is a fast-growing private sector enterprise in India. It operates in the dairy and renewable energy sectors, with a cattle feed business under its subsidiary Heritage Nutrivet Limited. The stock has spent the past few days consolidating a strong rebound from cloud supportlevels indicates new-found buying. With a GST cut bringing encouraging tailwinds, consider going long at current levels and on dips.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 850, resistance at ₹ 1200.

Support at 850, resistance at 1200. Risk factors: Increased competition, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the dairy industry.

Increased competition, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the dairy industry. Buy at: above 535 and dips to ₹ 510.

above 535 and dips to 510. Target price: ₹ 585-600 in 1 month.

585-600 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 495.

MFSL (Cmp 1585)

Buy above ₹1585 and on dips to ₹1530, stop ₹1520, target ₹1698-1730

Why it’s recommended: Max Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL) is a leading Indian private sector company operating in the Life Insurance sector, established in 1988. With the slow but steady recovery seen in the Insurance space backed by the GST council recommendations this counter has been steadily forming a rounding base at the cloud support region. With the long body candle seen on Tuesday’s dull market has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1522, resistance at ₹ 1800.

Support at 1522, resistance at 1800. Risk factors: High Debt levels, muted demand and adverse regulatory policies.

High Debt levels, muted demand and adverse regulatory policies. Buy at: above 1585 and dips to ₹ 1530.

above 1585 and dips to 1530. Target price: ₹ 1698-1730 in 1 month.

1698-1730 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1520.

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 24 September:

Buy: NMDC Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 78.10

Why it’s recommended: NMDC is showing strong short-term momentum as it sustains above key support levels. The daily RSI at 70.70 highlights robust bullish strength, while the MACD at +1.58 confirms a positive trend continuation. The ADX at 27 signals healthy trend strength, suggesting that the upmove is supported by a firm underlying structure. Price action holding above ₹77 reflects demand absorption, keeping the bias positive for further upside.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 70.70 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +1.58 — positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 27 — confirming solid trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹77 keeps the setup constructive, with potential to move toward ₹80.80.

Risk factors:

-Commodity price volatility may impact sentiment.

-Global steel demand fluctuations can influence stock performance.

Buy at: ₹78.10

Target price: ₹80.80

Stop loss: ₹77

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 16,097

Why it’s recommended: Maruti is displaying very strong bullish momentum as it trades at lifetime high levels. The daily RSI at 80 indicates overbought but sustained bullish strength, while the MACD at +587 confirms a powerful ongoing uptrend. The ADX at 63 signals a highly trending move, reflecting robust demand and strong institutional participation. Additionally, the recent GST rate cut for the auto sector is providing a structural tailwind, further strengthening the outlook for near-term upside.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 80 — strong bullish momentum, overbought zone

MACD (12,26): +587 — trend continuation signal

ADX (14): 63 — very strong trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹15,998 keeps the bullish structure intact, with potential to test ₹16,295 in the near term.

Risk factors:

-Overbought RSI may trigger short-term profit-taking.

-Sensitive to input cost pressures and currency fluctuations.

-Auto sector demand remains linked to macroeconomic cycles.

Buy at: ₹16,097

Target price: ₹16,295

Stop loss: ₹15,998

Buy: Hindustan Copper Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 307.45

Why it’s recommended: Hindustan Copper has turned bullish with strong price momentum. The daily RSI at 78 reflects aggressive buying interest, while the MACD at +13 confirms positive trend continuation. The ADX at 40 highlights a robust and strengthening trend. On the daily chart, the stock has also broken above a key trendline resistance, validating the breakout and pointing towards continuation of the rally.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 78 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +13 — positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 40 — robust trend strength

Technical view: As long as the stock sustains above ₹293, the breakout remains valid, with potential to move toward ₹335.

Risk factors:

-High sensitivity to global copper price fluctuations.

-Exposure to mining regulatory risks and commodity cycles.

-Overbought RSI makes the stock vulnerable to pullbacks.

Buy at: ₹307.45

Target price: ₹335

Stop loss: ₹293

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals (current price: ₹ 1,518)

Why it’s recommended: Strong volume growth & specialty fertilizer push, capex, capacity expansion, and backward integration

Key metrics: P/E: 18.56, 52-week high: ₹ 1,779, volume: ₹ 106.25 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Commodity input cost volatility & global competition, segmental margin pressures & demand cyclicality

Buy: ₹ 1,500–1,525

Target price: ₹ 1,730 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,420

Buy: Lumax Auto Technologies (current price: ₹ 1,176)

Why it's recommended: Strong financial momentum and scale-up

Key metrics: P/E: 31.12; 52-week high: ₹ 1,250; volume: ₹ 51.07 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Execution risk of new ventures & acquisition integration

Buy at: ₹ 1,160–1,180

Target price: ₹ 1,380 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,080

Two stock recommendations from Trade Brains Portal for 24 September

IRCTC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 722.6)

Target price: ₹ 855 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹ 655

Why it’s recommended:The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC), established in 1999, is a 'Navratna' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. Serving as the travel and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC is tasked with modernizing and managing catering services at railway stations and onboard trains. It also plays a pivotal role in promoting both domestic and international tourism by offering budget-friendly accommodations, curated travel packages, and seamless booking services in collaboration with global reservation platforms.

In Q1 FY26,IRCTCmaintained its strong dominance in the online ticketing segment, with 87.78% of all reserved train tickets booked through its digital channels. During the same quarter, the company reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹1,159.68 crore, reflecting a 3.8% year-on-year increase from ₹1,117.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 7.5% YoY to ₹330.7 crore, up from ₹307.72 crore, supported by strong performance in its Internet Ticketing, Rail Neer (packaged drinking water), and Tourism segments.

During Q1 FY26, the internet ticketing division processed 12.63 crore ticket bookings, while the Rail Neer segment achieved average daily sales of 14.12 lakh bottles. For the full fiscal year FY25, IRCTC's operating revenue grew by 9.7% to ₹4,675 crore, up from ₹4,260 crore in FY24. PAT for the year reached ₹1,315 crore, marking an 18.3% rise from ₹1,111 crore in the previous fiscal.

IRCTC remains the sole authorized provider of online train ticketing services for Indian Railways, offering bookings via its official website and the Rail Connect mobile app. Holding a monopoly in this domain, it continues to benefit from its advanced Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system, which has enhanced the user experience and helped expand its user base. Additionally, IRCTC leads the Rail Tour Packages (RTPs) space, with a strong track record in serving both domestic and international railway tourism markets.

Risk Factor:IRCTC’s ticketing and reservation system is vulnerable during peak booking periods, when high user traffic can lead to system slowdowns or outages. Such technical disruptions can adversely impact user experience, potentially damaging the brand's image and eroding customer trust and revenue. Furthermore, maintaining high cybersecurity standards is essential to IRCTC’s operations, as any breach in online transaction security could result in significant financial losses, legal repercussions, and a decline in consumer confidence.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,357.5)

Target price: ₹ 1,775 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,148

Why it’s recommended:Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (MBFSL) is a leading player in India’s biscuit and premium bakery segment, operating under well-known brands such as Cremica and English Oven. The company caters to a wide consumer base across the country and is also one of India’s top biscuit exporters, with a strong international presence in 75 countries. As of Q1 FY26, MBFSL operates 8 manufacturing facilities, with 3 additional units under development across India. Its total production capacity stands at 1,85,880 MT for biscuits and 1,16,008 MT (including upcoming expansions) for bakery products. Between FY21 and FY25, the company invested over ₹ 716 crore in capacity enhancement and automation to boost scalability and operational efficiency.

In Q1 FY26, MBFSL recorded operating revenue of ₹473 crore, marking a 7.6% YoY increase. The bakery segment led the growth with a 19% YoY rise to ₹183 crore, while the biscuit segment reported a 3% YoY increase to ₹281 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹58.2 crore, reflecting a 12.3% EBITDA margin, while PAT was ₹30.9 crore, with a 6.5% PAT margin. The management has set a target of achieving 14% EBITDA margins in the coming quarters. In North India, its core market, MBFSL holds over 4% market share, supported by strong brand equity, a wide distribution network, and a diverse product portfolio.

The company is actively expanding its footprint in both domestic and international markets. It plans to enter the Calcutta market and establish a presence in at least one metro city through co-packing arrangements. New bakery manufacturing facilities are also scheduled to come up in Calcutta and Maharashtra during FY26. On the global front, MBFSL is targeting the MENA and African regions via its newly formed UAE subsidiary, aiming to capitalize on growing demand in these markets.

Recognizing shifting consumer preferences, the company is increasing its focus on quick commerce, with plans to boost revenue contribution from this channel from 1% to 4-5% in the near term, aligning with evolving FMCG consumption patterns and the rise of urban digital retail.

Risk Factors:MBFSL operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market, facing pressure from numerous local, regional, and national players. This intense competition often limits the company’s ability to pass on rising input costs to consumers in a timely or complete manner. As a result, operating margins remain vulnerable to significant fluctuations in raw material prices.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.