Recommended stocks to buy on 25 September—top stock picks from market experts
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Expert analysts share their top stock picks to capitalize on the momentum in India's equity markets.
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: Edelweiss Financial Services (current price: ₹120)
- Why it’s recommended: Diversified businesses, Strong asset reconstruction arm, Growing retail lending, Improved asset quality
- Key metrics: P/E: 19.98, 52-week high: ₹145.53, volume: ₹187.14 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: Stressed asset exposure, Intense competition, High funding dependence, Regulatory & governance risks
- Buy: ₹119-121
- Target price: ₹140 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹110
Buy: TD Power Systems Limited (current price: ₹574)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong order execution and demand recovery, export and project diversification
- Key metrics: P/E: 45.64; 52-week high: ₹578; volume: ₹ 65.56 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed 50-DMA with above average volume
- Risk factors: Revenue concentration & client dependency, project execution & capital intensity
- Buy at: ₹565-577
- Target price: ₹660 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹ 533
