Recommended stocks to buy on 25 September—top stock picks from market experts

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 25 September

Buy Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,580.30

Why it’s recommended : Deepak Fertilisers is showing encouraging strength after forming a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, which has now been broken on the upside — a bullish signal. The RSI at 67 reflects healthy momentum, while the MACD at +5 confirms trend reversal with positive alignment. The ADX at 17 indicates that the trend is still in an early phase, leaving room for further strengthening. Price action suggests demand absorption near support, setting the stage for a move higher.

- MACD (12,26): +5 — positive crossover

- ADX (14): 17 — trend building phase

Technical view : Sustaining above ₹ 1,558 supports an upside move toward ₹ 1,625.

Fertiliser and chemical businesses are highly exposed to raw material price swings and regulatory policies. Profit-taking may emerge after recent gains. Buy at : ₹ 1,580.30

1,625 Stop loss: ₹ 1,558

Buy: Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 266.25

Why it’s recommended: Godawari Power is displaying strong price action after breaking out of a rectangle pattern on the daily chart, signaling continuation of the uptrend. The RSI at 69 is in bullish territory, while the MACD at +13 strengthens the case for upward momentum. The ADX at 52 indicates very strong trend strength, validating the ongoing rally. Price structure is aligned with sectoral momentum in metals, adding conviction to the breakout.

- MACD (12,26): +13 — positive, confirming uptrend

-ADX (14): 52 — very strong trend

Technical view: Holding above ₹ 262 keeps momentum intact, with potential to rally toward ₹ 275.

Highly cyclical metal business exposed to steel demand and price volatility. Sensitive to export and policy changes. Buy at : ₹ 266.25

275 Stop loss: ₹ 262

Buy: Kaynes Technology India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 7,454.00

Why it’s recommended: Kaynes Technology is trading close to lifetime highs, showing consistent strength despite broader market volatility. The RSI at 75 signals strong bullish momentum, while the MACD at +275 highlights powerful trend continuation. The ADX at 32 further confirms healthy trend strength. The stock is consolidating just below record highs, and once the resistance is cleared, a clean breakout with strong follow-through is expected.

-MACD (12,26): +275 — positive, confirming strength

-ADX (14): 32 — strong trend strength

Technical view : Sustaining above ₹ 7,410 sets the stage for a breakout toward ₹ 7,535.

Valuations remain rich; vulnerable to order book delays or global tech-cycle weakness. Volatility may spike near lifetime high zones. Buy at : ₹ 7,454.00

7,535 Stop loss: ₹ 7,410

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

TDPOWERSYS (Cmp ₹ 574.10)

Why it’s recommended: TD Power Systems Ltd. (TDPOWERSYS) is an India-based company that manufactures AC generators and electric motors for various applications. The last few days' prices are holding the bullish bias, and the possibility of more upward traction has also emerged as it has moved above the recent highs. As momentum remains resolute, one can look at more upside in store in the next few days.

P/E: 52.72,

52-week high: ₹575.70,

Volume: 1.33M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 535, resistance at ₹ 650.

High debt levels and Dependence on Major Customers and economic downtruns could impact returns. Buy at : above 575 and dips to ₹ 550.

625-640 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 540.

GRSE (Cmp ₹ 2714.80)

Why it’s recommended: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is an Indian government-owned defence shipyard based in Kolkata, specializing in building naval and commercial vessels. The Ministry of Finance granted "infrastructure status" to large ships, a long-standing demand of India's shipping industry. This has helped the strong rebound of this counter from lower levels. With some new found buying and new found momentum consider going long.

P/E: 55.50,

52-week high: ₹3535

Volume: 2.58M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 850, resistance at ₹ 1200.

Increased competition, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the shipbuilding industry. Buy at : above 2730 and dips to ₹ 2670.

2930-3050 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 2650.

DATAMATICS (Cmp ₹ 900.40)

Why it’s recommended: Datamatics is an Indian company that provides digital technology, operations, and experience solutions to help businesses enhance productivity and customer experience. This counter has been steadily declining and is now forming a support around the KS line on the daily chart with a long body candle. A strong rebound on Wednesday has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

P/E: 83.74,

52-week high: ₹1119.95,

Volume: 413.22K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 850, resistance at ₹ 1050.

Intense competition in the IT services market, potential data breaches and cyber-attacks that threaten customer data and company reputation. Buy at : above 905 and dips to ₹ 870.

998-1025 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 870.

