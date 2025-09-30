Recommended stocks to buy on 30 September—top stock picks from market experts

On Monday, Indian equities saw a zig-zag session marked by sharp swings on both sides. Despite intraday attempts from the bulls, selling pressure prevailed, leaving the frontline indices to end slightly in the red, while only the banking index managed to hold gains.

The Nifty 50 slipped 19.80 points or 0.08% to close at 24,634.90, while the BSE Sensex fell 61.52 points or 0.08% to settle at 80,364.94. Nifty Bank, however, bucked the trend, adding 71.65 points or 0.13% to finish at 54,461.00.

On to the top stock recommendations for today by leading market experts.

Ankush Bajaj’s top 3 stock picks for 30 September

Buy: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 441.75)

Why HPCL is recommended: HPCL is displaying renewed bullish momentum as oil marketing companies benefit from stable crude prices and improving refining margins. On the daily chart, the RSI is in positive territory, confirming strong momentum. The MACD is in buy mode, reinforcing the bullish setup, while ADX indicates strengthening trend conditions. Price action shows the stock holding above its key short-term averages, suggesting further upside.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): Positive—bullish momentum intact

MACD (12,26): Positive—supporting uptrend continuation

ADX (14): Improving—trend strength building

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹432 keeps the structure constructive, with potential to rally toward ₹460.

Risk factors: Volatility in crude oil prices can directly impact marketing margins. Government price controls and excise duties can weigh on profitability.

Buy at: ₹441.75

Stop loss: ₹432

Target price: ₹460

Buy: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 338.10)

Why BPCL is recommended: BPCL has been consolidating near recent highs and is now showing breakout signs with supportive technical indicators. The RSI is firm in bullish territory, the MACD has crossed into positive alignment, and the ADX signals a strengthening trend. Alongside steady refining spreads, the technical setup favors a near-term upward move.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): Positive—constructive momentum

MACD (12,26): Positive—bullish bias reinforced

ADX (14): Stronger—indicating trend strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹332 will keep the bullish bias intact, opening up for a move toward ₹348.

Risk factors: Exposure to crude oil volatility and forex fluctuations. Government intervention in fuel pricing can cap gains.

Buy at: ₹338.10

Stop loss: ₹332

Target price: ₹348

Buy: Indian Bank (Current Price: ₹ 724.60)

Why Indian Bank is recommended: Indian Bank has shown strong relative strength within PSU banks, supported by rising credit growth and improving asset quality trends. The RSI indicates bullish momentum, the MACD is in positive crossover mode, and the ADX signals a robust trend. Price action suggests the stock is moving higher within an established uptrend.

Key metrics

RSI (14-day): Positive—bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): Positive—confirming uptrend

ADX (14): Strong—trend well established

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹712 supports the bullish structure, with scope to rally toward ₹747.

Risk factors: PSU banks remain exposed to credit cycle risks. Rising bond yields or rate volatility may weigh on NIMs.

Buy at: ₹724.60

Stop loss: ₹712

Target price: ₹747

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Avalon Technologies (Current price: ₹ 1,010.60)

Buy: ₹ 1,012 and dips to ₹ 970; Stop loss: ₹ 950; Target: ₹ 1,120-1,145

Why Avalon Technologies is recommended: Avalon Technologies is an Indian electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company specializing in high-value, precision-engineered products. After consolidating for nearly 2 months since Jun 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the week is helping the prices scale higher. With a strong momentum play in force possibility of more upward traction is available

Key metrics: P/E: 115.89; 52-week high: ₹1,073.75; Volume: 246.41K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹925; resistance at ₹1,200

Risk factors: Customer concentration and supply and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy: Above ₹1,012 and dips to ₹970

Target price: ₹1,120-1,145 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹950

Poonawalla Fincorp (Current price: ₹ 501.50)

Buy above ₹ 502 and dips to ₹ 485; Stop loss: ₹ 475; Target: ₹ 540-550

Why Poonawalla Fincorp is recommended: Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Poonawalla Group, which is an Indian business conglomerate with its most famous company, the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

The charts show constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands are helping the prices stage a strong move to the upside. A steady buying interest on every dips is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. One can look at the prices to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: 52-week high: ₹513.30; Volume: 4.09M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹475; resistance at ₹625

Risk factors: Changes in regulations impacting operational viability and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy: Above ₹502 and dips to ₹485

Target price: ₹540-550 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹475

Vinati Organics (Current price: ₹ 1,787.10)

Buy above ₹1,790 and dips to ₹1,740; Stop loss: ₹1,710; Target: ₹1,920-1,960

Why Vinati Organics is recommended: Vinati Organics is a specialty chemical company established in 1989. It focuses on manufacturing specialty chemicals and organic intermediates, notably Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and ATBS. This counter after the initial consolidation is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics: P/E: 41.91; 52-week high: ₹2,134.95; volume: 4.1 M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,690; resistance at ₹2,100

Risk factors: Raw material volatility and foreign currency fluctuations, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy: Above ₹1,790 and dips to ₹1,740

Target price: ₹1,920-1,960 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹1,710

Two stock recommendations for 30 September by MarketSmith India

Buy: Blackbuck Ltd (Current price: ₹ 633)

Why Blackbuck is recommended : Scaling operations and network expansion, technology platform monetization, and value-added services

: Scaling operations and network expansion, technology platform monetization, and value-added services Key metrics : P/E: 38.66; 52-week high: ₹ 670; Volume: ₹ 85.58 crore

: P/E: 38.66; 52-week high: 670; Volume: 85.58 crore Technical analysis : Trend line breakout

: Trend line breakout Risk factors : Low margins in brokerage/pricing pressure, asset risk, and partner fleet dependency

: Low margins in brokerage/pricing pressure, asset risk, and partner fleet dependency Buy : ₹ 622-635

: 622-635 Target price : ₹ 740 in 2-3 months

: 740 in 2-3 months Stop loss: ₹ 585

Buy: Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd (Current price: ₹ 251)

Why Aegis Vopak Terminals is recommended: Strong infrastructure and strategic terminal network, scalable growth backed by capital raise, and expansion plans

Key metrics : P/E: N/A; 52-week high: ₹ 302; Volume: ₹ 41.71 crore

: P/E: N/A; 52-week high: 302; Volume: 41.71 crore Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above-average volume

: Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above-average volume Risk factors : High customer and geographic concentration

: High customer and geographic concentration Buy at : ₹ 248-252

: 248-252 Target price : ₹ 290 in 2-3 months

: 290 in 2-3 months Stop loss: ₹ 234

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.