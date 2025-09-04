Recommended stocks to buy on 4 September—top stock picks from market experts

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd (current price ₹ 439.20) - Buy above ₹ 460 and dips to ₹ 440, stop loss ₹ 430, target price ₹ 495-510

Why it’s recommended: A strong quarter has helped shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd reaffirm the strong run seen in the prices over the last few days. The long body candle seen on Wednesday is indicating that the prices are holding the bullish bias and the possibility of more upward traction has also emerged on the higher timeframe. As momentum remains resolute one can look at more upside in store in the next few days.