Recommended stocks to buy on 8 September—top stock picks from market experts

After a volatile session, the Indian equity markets closed on a flat note on Friday, as early gains driven by optimism over the new GST reforms were largely erased by profit booking in the latter half of the day. Overall, the market appeared to be in a consolidation phase, with low participation and mixed global cues keeping upside capped.. Against this backdrop, India's top market experts recommend these stocks to buy on 5 September.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 8 September:

Buy: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (current price: ₹ 17,855)

Why it’s recommended: Strong Earnings Growth & Reinvention, Robust Revenue Trajectory & Market Tailwinds, Strategic Partnerships & Manufacturing Expansion

Strong Earnings Growth & Reinvention, Robust Revenue Trajectory & Market Tailwinds, Strategic Partnerships & Manufacturing Expansion Key metrics: P/E: 113.01, 52-week high: ₹ 19,148.90, volume: ₹ 220.34 Cr

P/E: 113.01, 52-week high: 19,148.90, volume: 220.34 Cr Technical analysis: Reclaimed 21 DMA with above average volume

Reclaimed 21 DMA with above average volume Risk factors: High Valuation & Limited Margin of Safety, Macroeconomic Sensitivities & Input Risks, Execution & Integration Challenges

High Valuation & Limited Margin of Safety, Macroeconomic Sensitivities & Input Risks, Execution & Integration Challenges Buy: ₹ 17,855

17,855 Target price: ₹ 20,500 in two to three months

20,500 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 16,790

Buy: Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (current price: ₹ 175)

Why it’s recommended: Strong Recovery & Revenue Momentum, Targeted Expansion in Tier 2/3 Cities

Strong Recovery & Revenue Momentum, Targeted Expansion in Tier 2/3 Cities Key metrics: P/E: 49.80; 52-week high: ₹ 178; volume: ₹ 162.70crore

P/E: 49.80; 52-week high: 178; volume: 162.70crore T echnical analysis: tight range breakout

tight range breakout Risk factors: Competitive Pressure & Rental Yield Risks,

Competitive Pressure & Rental Yield Risks, Buy at : ₹ 173-176

: 173-176 Target price: ₹ 199 in two to three months

199 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 164

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

NATIONALUM (current price: ₹ 212.14)

Buy above ₹ 213 and on dips to ₹ 203, stop ₹ 197, target ₹ 225-235

Why it’s recommended : Muted Q4 numbers ensured the trends were unable to recover. However, the recent turnaround in the metal sector helped prices stabilise in the most recent quarter. The steady long body bullish candle seen last week augurs well, leading to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

: Muted Q4 numbers ensured the trends were unable to recover. However, the recent turnaround in the metal sector helped prices stabilise in the most recent quarter. The steady long body bullish candle seen last week augurs well, leading to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long. Key metrics:

P/E: 6.68

52-week high: ₹262.99

Volume: 8.99M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,450, resistance at ₹ 2,150

Support at 1,450, resistance at 2,150 Risk factors: Market volatility and cyberattack and regulatory headwinds

Market volatility and cyberattack and regulatory headwinds Buy above: ₹ 213 and dips to ₹ 203

213 and dips to 203 Target price: ₹ 225-235 in one month

225-235 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 197

CENTURYPLY (current price ₹ 803.80)

Buy above ₹ 805 and on dips to ₹ 770, stop ₹ 750, target ₹ 875-895

Why it’s recommended: Volatile moves in the past three months are now giving way to the possibility of a move upwards as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Volatile moves in the past three months are now giving way to the possibility of a move upwards as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long. Key metrics:

P/E: 64.23

52-week high: ₹935

Volume: 102.45K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 477, resistance at ₹ 685

Support at 477, resistance at 685 Risk factors: Geopolitical uncertainties, market trends

Geopolitical uncertainties, market trends Buy at: Current price and on dips to ₹ 542

Current price and on dips to 542 Target price: ₹ 640-655 in one month.

640-655 in one month. Stop loss: ₹ 535

VARROC (current price ₹ 605.05)

- Buy above ₹603 and on dips to ₹570, stop ₹550, target ₹660-680

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher, forming higher high and higher lows while holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline the stock managed to gather support within the bands and produce a turnaround. Look to buy.

The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher, forming higher high and higher lows while holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline the stock managed to gather support within the bands and produce a turnaround. Look to buy. Key metrics:

P/E: 32.32

52-week high: ₹649

volume: 804.37K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 225, resistance at ₹ 295

Support at 225, resistance at 295 Risk factors: Fluctuating demand from the domestic tractor segment, which is experiencing pressure due to various factors

Fluctuating demand from the domestic tractor segment, which is experiencing pressure due to various factors Buy at : above ₹ 603 and on dips to ₹ 570

: above 603 and on dips to 570 Target price: ₹ 660-680 in one month

660-680 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 550

Top three stocks to buy today, 8 September, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO)-Current price: ₹ 212

Why it’s recommended: NALCO is showing signs of fresh upward momentum after a rectangle breakout. The stock has also confirmed a 20DMA and 40DMA crossover, a strong bullish signal that typically precedes trend acceleration. Indicators show that the stock is entering a positive cycle with room to strengthen further.

Key metrics

Pattern: Rectangle breakout with moving average crossover

RSI: 73 (bullish momentum, not yet overheated)

MACD: 4 (positive signal, confirming upward bias)

ADX: 18 (early trend stage, with potential to strengthen if volumes pick up)

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹ 212 indicates continuation of breakout, projecting a move toward ₹ 228 in the near term.

Sustaining above 212 indicates continuation of breakout, projecting a move toward 228 in the near term. Risk factors: Vulnerable to aluminium price volatility, input cost changes, and global demand cycle shifts. Export duties and energy cost fluctuations could impact profitability.

Vulnerable to aluminium price volatility, input cost changes, and global demand cycle shifts. Export duties and energy cost fluctuations could impact profitability. Buy at: ₹ 212

212 Target price: ₹ 228

228 Stop loss: ₹ 20

Eicher Motors Ltd-Current price: ₹ 6,580.50

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors has given a breakout from a bullish pennant pattern and recently corrected slightly to retest support, offering a low-risk entry. Strong momentum indicators suggest renewed buying interest as the stock prepares for fresh highs.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Bullish pennant breakout with retest

RSI: 85 (highly overbought but reflects strong momentum)

MACD: 215 (sharp bullish confirmation)

ADX: 44 (strong trending stock)

Technical view: Stock is holding support after breakout; momentum indicators suggest potential to move towards ₹ 6650 in the immediate term.

Stock is holding support after breakout; momentum indicators suggest potential to move towards 6650 in the immediate term. Risk factors: Two-wheeler demand cycles, export performance, and cost of raw materials may affect margins. Any slowdown in consumer demand could weigh on short-term price action.

Two-wheeler demand cycles, export performance, and cost of raw materials may affect margins. Any slowdown in consumer demand could weigh on short-term price action. Buy at: ₹ 6,580.50

6,580.50 Target price : ₹ 6,650

: 6,650 Stop loss: ₹ 6,550

Hindalco Industries Ltd-Current price: ₹ 743.80

Why it’s recommended: Hindalco has given a rectangle breakout on the 15-min chart around ₹ 744 levels, signaling short-term upward momentum. Sustaining above this breakout zone can trigger further upside, supported by bullish momentum indicators.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Rectangle breakout on intraday timeframe

Rectangle breakout on intraday timeframe RSI: 68 (bullish, but not overbought)

68 (bullish, but not overbought) MACD: 13 (positive crossover, bullish momentum)

13 (positive crossover, bullish momentum) ADX: 24 (moderate trend strength, with scope to strengthen)

24 (moderate trend strength, with scope to strengthen) Technical view: If the stock sustains above the ₹ 744 breakout zone, it projects a move toward ₹ 758 in the near term.

If the stock sustains above the 744 breakout zone, it projects a move toward 758 in the near term. Risk factors: Exposure to global aluminium price volatility, energy costs, and trade/tariff policies could affect margins. External macro factors play a key role in sustaining momentum.

Exposure to global aluminium price volatility, energy costs, and trade/tariff policies could affect margins. External macro factors play a key role in sustaining momentum. Buy at: ₹ 743.80

743.80 Target price: ₹ 758

758 Stop loss: ₹ 736

Two stock recommendations from Trade Brains Portal for Monday, 8 September

Bajaj Auto (Current price: ₹ 9,075)

Target price: ₹ 10,800 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 8,210

Why it’s recommended: Bajaj Auto is a flagship company of the Bajaj Group, a 2W and 3W manufacturing company exporting to over 79 countries globally, and is the 2nd largest player within the motorcycle business in India and India’s largest exporter of 2-wheelers. The company operates 5 manufacturing plants across India, with a total annual installed capacity of 7.2 million units. Bajaj Auto became the first 2-wheeler company in the world to reach a market cap of ₹1 trillion. Bajaj Auto has a diversified product portfolio and a strong market presence overseas. It has popular brands in its portfolio like Pulsar, KTM, Triumph, Chetak, Dominar, and Avenger. Furthermore, the company has entered the e-2W scooter market with the Chetak brand and is among the top 5 players in the industry.

As of Q1 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹13,133.35 crore, up 10% YoY, led by exports, CVs, premium motorcycles, and Chetak with double-digit growth across Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company is anticipating over 20% growth from exports in the coming years. EBITDA stood at ₹3,301.92 crore, and PAT at ₹2,210.44 crore. The company has reported sales of 5,29,344 units for 2-wheelers and 1,05,464 units in the commercial vehicle segment in Q1 FY26, and their August sales stood at 1,84,109 units for 2-wheelers and 48,289 units in the commercial vehicle segment. The company is committed to providing ₹1,000 crore capex as part of the PLI scheme in a horizon of 5 years and will incur ₹600-700 crore in FY25-26, mostly towards maintenance capex. The company board approved a final dividend of ₹210 per share of face value ₹10 each for the year ended FY25.

In FY25, they had a market share of 16.6% of motorcycle sales in India and a 46.3% share in the export market. They are also a dominant player in the ICE 3W segment, with a market share of 75.7% in FY25 and around 52.4% share in the ICE 3W goods carrier segment. The company is also the largest exporter of 3Ws from India. The company is on track to expand its production capacity to 50,000 units per annum this year at Bajaj Brazil after its sales touched 7,000 units in Q1 FY26. Quarterly commercial vehicle sales volume was more than 1,00,000 units for the 8th straight quarter, making the company a market leader in the 3W EV space in Q1FY26.

Risk factors: The nation's macroeconomic landscape and the automobile industry are strongly related. Geopolitical issues, like the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, can affect industry and result in supply chain disruption and excessive costs. The industry may be impacted by other macro events such as global inflation, changing national demand and tastes, the availability of input materials, and a reduction in per capita income across economies, which will reduce people's purchasing power. The 2W segment has become extremely competitive; players like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS Motors continue to launch new models to gain market share.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (Current price: ₹ 327)

Target price: ₹ 425 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 275

Why it’s recommended: In 1947, L.K. Thapar acquired Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd., which eventually merged with Greaves Cotton & Crompton Parkinson Ltd. in 1966 to form the Thapar Group, marking the beginning of Crompton Greaves. In order to create Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), its consumer durables division was integrated in 2015. Today, the company is a leading player in consumer electricals, offering fans, lighting, pumps, and household appliances. It holds the top position in fans and residential pumps, ranks sixth in air coolers, and fifth in water heaters. With a strong pan-India presence, the company operates through 23 branches, 7 manufacturing plants, 6,100+ channel partners, and over 2.36 lakh retail outlets. It has more than 12,000 SKUs and strong growth prospects, fueled by a focus on brand building and consumer sentiment.

In Q1 FY26, the company’s consolidated net sales stood at ₹1,998 crore, whereas EBITDA was at ₹192 crore, and net profit was at ₹124 crore. In Q1 FY26, the solar pumps segment recorded a 2X year-on-year growth. The company's acquisition of the largest-ever single order of the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), valued at ₹101 crore, demonstrated its dominance in this industry. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, had revenue that stood at ₹187 Crore, achieving strong EBITDA growth of 39% YoY. It witnessed a market share growth in core categories, supported by strong execution and channel recovery. Lighting segment EBIT rose 41% YoY to ₹29 Crore, with margins up 370 bps to 12.6%, driven by improved product mix and operational efficiencies.

The consumer durables sector contributes around 0.6% of India’s GDP, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11%, reaching Rs. 3 lakh crore by 2029. Crompton 2.0 (Nucleus and Xtech) vision is implemented to help accelerate revenue growth to double digits. This vision is aimed at increasing the market share and growing sustainably in core products like fans, pumps, and large domestic appliances. It also aims to transform the lighting business through product innovation, range expansion across panels, premiumization of products, and forays into new segments. To establish the vision and maintain the competitive advantage, the company increased its R&D spend as a percentage of revenue from 0.5% in FY21 to 1.02% in FY25.

Risk Factors: The company faces competition in the domestic consumer durables sector that has intensified over the past few years. Organized players such as Havells India Ltd. have established a strong consumer connection and brand recall. It is facing pricing pressures from unorganized players. Further, raw materials and purchases of traded goods account for 68-70% of sales. Key inputs such as copper, aluminum, and steel volatility due to geopolitical issues and supply chain concerns may hamper the margins. In Q1FY26, the fans segment remained subdued due to a decline in Table, Pedestal, and Wall-mounted fans (TPW) as the monsoon came early in 2025.

