Stocks to buy or sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today—21 February
Summary
- Recommended stocks to buy or sell: Here are three stocks for Friday, 21 February as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader.
Stock market recap for 21 February
The Indian stock market experienced a challenging start on Thursday, with most indices opening lower amid concerns about potential US tariffs. Despite this, the metals index managed to stay in positive territory. So far in 2025, India's benchmark indices have dropped over 3% and are nearly 13% below their record highs from late September. The broader mid-cap and small-cap indices have seen even steeper declines, falling 17% and 21%, respectively, from their peak levels.