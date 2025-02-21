Currently the ADX/DMI (average directional index/directional movement index) remains sedate and the small body green candle formation at the 22800 levels are indicating possibility that the bearishness is seen receding. While evidence is taking time to establish their presence, small measures seem to be underway. As we are trading into the last trading day of the week, we can see from the chart below that a reaction from here could carry the prices higher. However, we still have to figure out the way ahead and bide our time, as the last few sessions have been quite range-bound.