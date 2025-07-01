Recommended stocks to buy today, 1 July, by India's leading market experts

Stock market today : The Indian stock market closed the final trading session of June in the red, as investors booked profits after a strong four-day rally. Still, it marked the fourth straight month of gains, with the Nifty 50 rising 3.10% and the Sensex up 2.65% in June—taking their cumulative four-month gains to over 15%.

Notably, both indices have rebounded nearly 17.3% from their April lows, marking their strongest recovery in recent memory.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 1 July:

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd- Current price: ₹ 681

Target price : ₹ 810 in 12 Months

810 in 12 Months Stop-loss : ₹ 610

610 Why it’s recommended:Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), formerly Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), is an Indian oil refining company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Government of India, AMOCO (an American oil company), and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). CPCL has since evolved into a key player in India’s energy sector. It operates primarily as a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), which holds a majority stake of 51.89%. In FY25, the company's crude production was 10.45 MMT, 99.5% of installed capacity. The company manufactures lubricants, additives, and petroleum products. Additionally, it supplies other sectors with high-quality feedstock such as propylene, better kerosene, butylenes, naphtha, paraffin wax, and sulfur.

Pharma-grade hexane, a new product the company launched in FY25, is expected to expand into new markets. It also retains the capacity to produce food-grade hexane. In FY25, the highest volume was attained by hexane, MTO, and lean butane for the company. The company spent ₹673 crore on capital expenditures in FY25. Its capital expenditures for maintenance remained between ₹200-250 crore. Its total capital expenditure for the next two years is projected to be between ₹700-800 crore, with maintenance capital expenditures falling within the same range ( ₹250 to ₹300 crore). The company has been paying a consistent dividend to its shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended an Equity Dividend (Final) of 50% for FY25, i.e., ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each on the paid-up share capital.

As IOCL is involved in the same industry, the company benefits from operational synergies, such as pooled crude oil sourcing through IOCL and the parent company's bulk purchase. Additionally, more than 90% of CPCL's output is purchased by IOCL, which meets the parent company's product needs in South India.

Risk factors:The company is exposed to crude oil volatility, especially during scenarios like war or geopolitical tensions. The company is highly sensitive to gross refining margins, which may impact the company’s operating performance. Government decisions and policies, such as the levying of windfall taxes and tighter regulations, pose constant risks to the company.

JSW Energy Ltd - Current price: ₹ 522

Target price: ₹ 625 in 12-14 Months

625 in 12-14 Months Stop-loss : ₹ 470

: 470 Why it’s recommended:Thecompany is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the JSW Group. It has a significant presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports, among others. JSW Energy has established its presence across the value chains of the power sector with diversified assets in power generation, transmission, and trading. It began its commercial operations in FY2000, with the commissioning of its 2x130 MW thermal power plant at Vijayanagar. It commissioned 1.3 GW of organic wind capacity during the year, which is the highest in the sector, about one-third of India’s wind capacity addition of 4.2 GW.

The company’s generation capacity has grown with a CAGR of 24%, from 4,559 MW in FY21 to 10,875 MW in FY25. It is planning to triple the generation capacity to reach 30,000 MW by FY30. Total net generation from the thermal assets segment was up 22% YoY at 6.2 BUs, driven by the contribution from KSK Mahanadi, commissioning of Utkal Unit-2, and higher LT volumes at Vijayanagar. As of Q4 FY25, the company’s total renewable energy capacity was 12,527 MW, with wind at 5,009 MW, hydro at 1,631 MW, solar at 3,589 MW, and hybrid at 2,298 MW. The company generated 32,383 MU of electricity in FY25, which is 16% higher than FY24. In Q4FY25, total revenue increased 21% YoY to ₹3,497 crore while EBITDA at ₹1,512 crore was up 17% YoY. The company generated PAT of ₹408 crore, up by 16% YoY, while cash profit for the quarter at ₹744 crore increased by 8% YoY.

The company is presently constructing various power projects to the tune of 12.8 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 30 GW by 2030. The company expects cumulative incremental capex of ₹1,30,000 crore over FY2026-30. The company is targeting to increase energy storage capacity to 40 GWh.

Risk factors: Thecompany is exposed to execution risks such as delays in land acquisition and transmission connectivity. The company has aggressive capex plans, which may increase debt leverage levels over the medium term. It is also vulnerable to counterparty credit risks due to the exposure of the state discoms of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, which have weak to moderate credit profiles.

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 1 July:

Buy: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd (current price: ₹ 849.20)

Why it’s recommended : Robust financial momentum, capacity expansion, new product segment, export expansion, and R&D focus.

: Robust financial momentum, capacity expansion, new product segment, export expansion, and R&D focus. Key metrics : P/E: 86.56, 52-week high: ₹ 1,012, volume: ₹ 50 crore

: P/E: 86.56, 52-week high: 1,012, volume: 50 crore Technical analysis : Downward sloping trendline breakout, 100-DMA retake

: Downward sloping trendline breakout, 100-DMA retake Risk factors : Customer concentration and contract risk, raw material procurement risk, execution risk, and governance risk.

: Customer concentration and contract risk, raw material procurement risk, execution risk, and governance risk. Buy at : ₹ 849

: 849 Target price : ₹ 970 in two to three months

: 970 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 794

Buy: BOSCH LTD (current price: ₹ 32,680)

Why it’s recommended : Strong Q4 performance, expansion in mobility business, growth in consumer business.

: Strong Q4 performance, expansion in mobility business, growth in consumer business. Key metrics : P/E: 47.30, 52-week high: ₹ 39,088, volume: ₹ 175.50 crore

: P/E: 47.30, 52-week high: 39,088, volume: 175.50 crore Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages, a bullish continuation pattern.

: Trending above all its key moving averages, a bullish continuation pattern. Risk factors: Supply chain, currency risk, competition, and regulatory pressure.

Supply chain, currency risk, competition, and regulatory pressure. Buy at : ₹ 32,680

: 32,680 Target price : ₹ 36,200 in two to three months

: 36,200 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 30,300

Three stocks to trade today, 1 July, as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Jtekt India (Current market price ₹ 145.53)

Why it’s recommended : JTEKT India Ltd (JTEKTINDIA) is recommended due to its strong financial performance, including good profit and revenue growth over the past three years, healthy interest coverage, and efficient cash flow management. On the charts, too, we note that the prices have slowly and steadily moved out of the range since March lows and are looking to head higher.

: JTEKT India Ltd (JTEKTINDIA) is recommended due to its strong financial performance, including good profit and revenue growth over the past three years, healthy interest coverage, and efficient cash flow management. On the charts, too, we note that the prices have slowly and steadily moved out of the range since March lows and are looking to head higher. Key metrics:

P/E: 48.75

52-week high: ₹225.25

Volume: 2.18 M

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 134, resistance at ₹ 185.

: Support at 134, resistance at 185. Risk factors : Rising transportation costs, regulatory shifts in construction norms, and price sensitivity in bulk contracts.

: Rising transportation costs, regulatory shifts in construction norms, and price sensitivity in bulk contracts. Buy at : Current market price and dips to ₹ 139.

: Current market price and dips to 139. Target price : ₹ 155-160 in 1 month.

: 155-160 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1880

Db Corp (current market price ₹ 284.65)

Why it’s recommended : D B Corp has robust fundamentals and a compelling financial performance in the last quarter. On the price action we can observe that the price has been slowly inching higher and after consolidating near the TS line the charts are displaying a robust long body candle on Monday with volumes.

: D B Corp has robust fundamentals and a compelling financial performance in the last quarter. On the price action we can observe that the price has been slowly inching higher and after consolidating near the TS line the charts are displaying a robust long body candle on Monday with volumes. Key metrics:

P/E: 13.75

52-week high: ₹405

Volume: 244.87 K

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 261, resistance at ₹ 325.

: Support at 261, resistance at 325. Risk factors : AI powered search is driving decreasing traffic, increased competition and significant volatility in traffic patterns.

: AI powered search is driving decreasing traffic, increased competition and significant volatility in traffic patterns. Buy at : Current market price and dips to ₹ 275.

: Current market price and dips to 275. Target price : ₹ 295-304 in 1 month.

: 295-304 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 270.

Heritage Foods (current market price ₹ 497.45)

Why it’s recommended : Heritage Foods has maintained steady growth, driven by robust demand Consumer durables space. However, the constant demand at every reaction as seen on the charts indicate a strong buying interest at lower levels. With a robust volume building up recently one can consider a long in this counter.

: Heritage Foods has maintained steady growth, driven by robust demand Consumer durables space. However, the constant demand at every reaction as seen on the charts indicate a strong buying interest at lower levels. With a robust volume building up recently one can consider a long in this counter. Key metrics:

P/E: 27.45

52-week high: ₹658

Volume: 821.18 K

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 438, resistance at ₹ 580.

: Support at 438, resistance at 580. Risk factors : Increased competition and potentially overvalued stock

: Increased competition and potentially overvalued stock Buy at : Current market price and dips to ₹ 468.

: Current market price and dips to 468. Target price : ₹ 550-565 in 1 month.

: 550-565 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 459.

