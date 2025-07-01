Recommended stocks to buy today, 1 July, by India's leading market experts
Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and MarketSmith share their best stock picks for 1 July.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed the final trading session of June in the red, as investors booked profits after a strong four-day rally. Still, it marked the fourth straight month of gains, with the Nifty 50 rising 3.10% and the Sensex up 2.65% in June—taking their cumulative four-month gains to over 15%.
