Recommended stocks to buy today, 10 July, by India's leading market experts

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on 9 July after a choppy, range-bound session, with late selling pressure dragging the Nifty 50 below the 25,500 mark. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of US President Trump’s expected trade announcements and the onset of the earnings season.

The Nifty 50 slipped 46.4 points to close at 25,476.10, while the Sensex shed 176 points to end at 83,536.08. Broader markets outperformed slightly, and defensives found favour amid the uncertainty. Sectoral trends were mixed, with gains in autos and FMCG offset by weakness in technology, metals, and real estate.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 10 July:

Buy: PVR INOX Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,001.80)

Why it is recommended: Market leadership and scale, business innovation and diversification

Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹ 1,748, volume: ₹ 59.18 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Content volatility and Consumer footfalls, intensifying competition

Buy at: ₹ 1,001.8

Target price: ₹ 1,120 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 950

2. Buy: Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd (current price: ₹ 260)

Why it is recommended: Strategic JV with Royal Vopak, growing demand for LPG and chemicals

Key metrics: P/E: 670.20, 52-week high: ₹ 269, volume: ₹72.32crore

Technical analysis: Downward-sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on a few clients, volatility in Oil and Gas imports

Buy at: ₹ 255

Target price: ₹ 310 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 240

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 10 July

Buy: Divi's Laboratories (DivisLab) — Current Price: ₹ 6,983

Why it’s recommended: Divi’s Laboratories is showing strong upward momentum, supported by a robust technical setup. The stock is trading well above all its key moving averages, confirming a sustained bullish trend. Thedaily RSI stands at 71, reflecting strong momentum while still sustaining in the bullish territory without being excessively overbought. The overall structure points to continued upward movement as the stock maintains higher lows and strong buying interest on dips.

Key metrics: Support (stop loss): ₹6,910

Pattern: Momentum-driven breakout continuation above major averages

RSI: 71 (indicating strong bullish momentum)

Technical analysis: The stock remains in a powerful uptrend and is holding above its key short- and long-term moving averages, reinforcing trend strength. With consistent demand and positive price structure, the next upside move toward ₹7,125– ₹7,140 looks well supported. Traders are advised to maintain positions as long as the price holds above the ₹6,910 support level.

Risk factors: Any close below ₹6,910 would weaken the current setup. Watch for signs of fatigue or low-volume rallies, which may hint at short-term exhaustion.

Buy at: ₹6,983

Target price: ₹7,125– ₹7,140

Stop loss: ₹6,910

2. Buy: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) — Current Price: ₹ 208

Why it’s recommended: IEX has recently broken out of a triangle pattern on the lower timeframes, suggesting a renewed push higher after a phase of consolidation. Thedaily RSI is at 69, just shy of overbought levels, confirming strong momentum. This combination of breakout and positive momentum increases the probability of sustained gains in the near term.

Key metrics: Support (stop loss): ₹202,

Pattern: Triangle breakout on intraday charts

RSI: 69 (bullish zone)

Technical analysis: The breakout from the triangle pattern is supported by improving volumes and strong follow-through. The price action suggests the potential for a move toward ₹220– ₹222 in the short term. As long as the stock sustains above ₹202, the bullish momentum is expected to continue.

Risk factors: A fall below ₹202 may invalidate the breakout structure. Traders should also monitor whether the breakout is supported by rising volumes.

Buy at: ₹208

Target price: ₹220– ₹222

Stop loss: ₹202

3.Buy: IIFL Finance — Current Price: ₹ 508.55

Why it’s recommended: IIFL Finance has shown a sharp upward move afterbreaking out of a rectangle pattern on the 15-minute chart, indicating a fresh bullish phase. Thedaily RSI is elevated at 72, which confirms strong buying interest and a possible continuation of the trend. The overall structure supports a short-term rally with minor dips being actively bought into.

Key metrics: Support (stop loss): ₹498

Pattern: Rectangle breakout on 15-min chart

RSI: 72 (strong bullish momentum)

Technical analysis: The breakout has occurred with clean price action, and follow-through buying suggests higher levels are likely. With the bullish setup confirmed and momentum indicators supporting the move, the stock may advance toward ₹530– ₹532 in the short term. A close below ₹498 would weaken the trend.

Risk factors: Watch for volume tapering or failure to hold above ₹505 levels, which may invite quick profit-taking.

Buy at: ₹508.55

Target price: ₹530– ₹532

Stop loss: ₹498

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Oil IndiaLtd - Current price: ₹ 445

Target price: ₹ 570 in 12 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 380

Why it’s recommended: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna PSU & Integrated Energy Company, was founded in 1889. It is the second-largest state-owned oil and gas company in India and a fully integrated exploration and production (E&P) company. Oil India Ltd is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as the transportation of crude oil and the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company has 62 operated blocks across India with a total acreage (including non-operated blocks) of 107K+ Sq. Km and the international E&P portfolio of 10 assets across 7 countries. As of FY25, it produced domestic oil of 3.46 MMT and a domestic gas production of 3.25 MMTOE. It has made 48 major installations for crude oil with delivery pipelines over 270 km. Moreover, internationally, it produced oil of 1.19 MMT and recorded an international gas production of 0.91 MMTOE as of FY25.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of about ₹37,830 crore, which is 0.5% higher than FY 2024.Crude oil revenue stood at ₹15,741 crore, while natural gas revenue stood at ₹5,514 crore.The EBITDA witnessed ₹12,824 crore, and the PAT is ₹7,039 crore. The company has been consistently improving its operating margin from 26.8% in FY22 to 27.6% in FY25.In the upstream segment, the total hydrocarbon production rose to 6.7 million tons of oil and oil equivalent. In FY25, the company did a capex of ₹8,467 crore. The company has successfully improved its debt leverage from 0.6 in FY21 to 0.27 in FY25.

The company distributed a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, bringing a full-year payout of ₹11.5 per share. The company has been consistently giving dividends with a payout ratio of over 30% over the last 3 years. By 2040, the company looks at refining capacity from a demand point of view, about 440 million metric tons, and aims to increase its capacity to 90 million metric tons from 30 million metric tons currently. Oil India has secured about 40,000 sq. km. of area as part of our petroleum exploration licence and has access to 4,800 sq. km. of petroleum mining lease that is with Oil India under nomination acreage.

Risk factors: It operates in a competitive environment and is highly capital-intensive in nature. Moreover, it is also exposed to the cyclicality of the E&P industry, which requires continuous large investments and a high gestation period. It is susceptible to significant geopolitical risks, as some of the overseas reserves are in countries that have political instability.

2. Thermax Ltd - Current price: ₹ 3,440

Target price: ₹ 4,225 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 3,045

Why it’s recommended: Thermax Ltd. is a leading Indian engineering company that provides energy and environmental solutions, founded in 1966. It offers integrated services in heating, cooling, power, water treatment, air pollution control, and specialty chemicals, promoting clean air, energy, and water. Thermax operates in over 90 countries, with 34 international and 22 domestic offices, 14 manufacturing facilities (10 in India and 4 overseas), and more than 45 subsidiaries. Its global service network spans Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, supported by 7,854 employees.The company has a total order book of ₹10,693 crore, up 6% YoY compared to ₹10,111 crore in FY24, which has been growing at 15% CAGR over the last 5 years.

The company reported an operating revenue of ₹10,389 crore in FY25, which surged 11% compared to ₹9,323 crore in FY24. It has been growing at 17% CAGR over the last 5 years. Profit after tax stood at ₹627 crore, which has been growing consistently at 25% CAGR over the past 5 years. Moreover, international revenue stood at ₹2,324 crore, growing consistently at 7% CAGR over the last 5 years. Additionally, in the segmental revenue, the Industrial Products rose by 12%, Industrial Infra was up by 6%, Green Solutions was up by 36%, and the Chemical segment grew by 15% YoY in FY25.

According to management guidance, EBITDA margins can cross double digits in FY26. The company entered a major strategic partnership with UK-based Vebro Polymers to address India’s industrial and commercial flooring needs. The company also made a partnership with Oswaldo Cruz Quimica, a Latin American company, to manufacture and supply high-performance resins and polymers. In addition, the company expects to execute a ₹315 crore order in Bio-CNG by Q3 FY26 and an FGD order of ₹467 crore, of which ₹350 crore is expected to be executed by FY26, and ₹100 crore can be executed by FY27.

Risk factors: The company is susceptible to the cyclicality of the engineering and capital goods industry due to a slowdown in overall infrastructure spending. Due to international exposure, the company is also exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices. It also faces intense competition in segments like low-capacity boilers and packaged water treatment plants.

Three stocks to buy or sell, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (Cmp ₹ 795.60)

Why it’s recommended: The Indian healthcare sector is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022, driven by rising incomes, greater health awareness, lifestyle diseases and increasing access to insurance. This counter has simultaneously been showing some improvement after the strong decline that it had gone through, the prices started bottoming in May 2025. After a push above the clouds, we can see that the stock is set for a turnaround. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 31.24 | 52-week high: ₹1,044 | Volume: 201.51K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹115 | Resistance at ₹190.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹138.

Target price: ₹165-173 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹132.

2. Apollo Tyres Ltd (Cmp ₹ 473.90)

Why it’s recommended: APOLLOTYRES after some disappointing numbers quickly priced in the negative newsflow and has been on a steady upward drive in the last few weeks. The strong showing has now translated into a potential upward possibility in the next few weeks. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 47.83 | 52-week high: ₹584.90 | Volume: 2.04M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹440, resistance at ₹680.

Risk factors: Competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer preferences.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹460.

Target price: ₹515-530 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹450.

3. Pricol Ltd (Cmp ₹ 468.35)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been under intense selling pressure for more than five months. The prices hit some resistance zone from the start of the year, around ₹460, despite staging a strong cloud breakout, indicating that the positive turnaround is emerging. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands. With a strong closing on Wednesday, we can look at some positive vibes emerging.

Key metrics: P/E: 39.92 | 52-week high: ₹598.80 | Volume: 528.82K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹530.

Risk factors: Supplier retention and potential customer acquisition challenges.

Buy at: Above ₹470 and dips to ₹450.

Target price: ₹530 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹440.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

