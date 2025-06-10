Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 10 June

India’s benchmark indices largely traded in the green on Monday, with the Nifty 50 opening above the 25,000 level, following Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% and revise its policy stance to neutral on Friday.

The optimism was reflected in the BSE Sensex, which opened at 82,574.55, surged to 82,669, and closed at 82,445.21, up 256.22 points, or 0.31%. The Nifty Bank index was above the 57,000 mark and reached its all-time high of 57,049.5 and closed at 56,839.60, up 261 points or 0.46%.

On to the best stock recommendations for today from some of India's top market experts.

Stocks to trade today: recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Current price: ₹ 3,085

Target price: ₹ 3,550 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 2,853

Why Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is recommended

Established in 1945, Mahindra & Mahindra is the most diversified automobile company in India. In addition to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors, and earthmovers, the group is present in over 20 industries, including financial services, auto components, information technology (IT), and other industries.

M&M holds a 22.55% revenue market share in the SUV segment, and is the market leader in the tractor segment with a 43.3% market share. Its footprint is spread across more than 100 countries, with 69 manufacturing facilities.

Mahindra & Mahindra holds a strong position in its scalable growth gems category of business and targets a valuation of $2-3 billion in each of its segments (logistics, hospitality, real estate, last-mile mobility, trucks and buses, etc.). In its emerging growth gems category of business, the company targets $1 billion in each of the segments (aerostructure, cars, etc).

M&M continues to hold the second position in India’s SUV market by volume with a 20% growth. In the electric SUV and electric passenger vehicle segments, it holds the No. 1 position. It’s also second in the country’s farm equipment market, with a compound annual revenue growth of 9.3% in FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning for a capacity expansion for its Thar vehicle—from 9,500 units to 11,000 per month, and for its 3XO model from 9,500 to 11,000, apart from creating new platform capacity at its Chakan plant for 120,000 units per annum. The company is also planning for a greenfield plant for a new set of products from FY28.

In May 2025, its overall auto sales stood at 84,110 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports. In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21%, and 54,819 vehicles overall, including exports. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 21,392 units.

Risk factor

India’s automotive industry is highly competitive with both domestic and international players, which can lead to pricing pressures and affect profit margins. Besides, the automotive industry is cyclical, which poses additional challenges as demand for vehicles, particularly in the commercial segment, is closely tied to economic conditions.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Current price: ₹ 284

Target price: ₹ 315 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 268

Why Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is recommended

Founded in 1991, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) catering to a diverse customer base, including rural and semi-urban areas. Its assets under management (AUM) stands at $14.1 billion, with a presence spanning 516,000 villages and 8,000 towns across 27 states and seven Union Territories. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with more than 6,000 dealers and 10 original equipment manufacturers, serving 11 million customers nationwide.

The company’s diversified financial products include vehicle loans, financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), personal loans, insurance broking, housing finance, fixed deposits, and mutual fund schemes. In FY25, its AUM increased 3.6% to ₹60,741 crore from ₹58,647 crore in FY24. Total income grew 16% year-on-year to ₹18,530 crore, and profit after tax rose 16% to ₹2,261 crore.

The company’s loan book recorded a growth of 17% on-year, reaching ₹1,16,214 crore. Cash and cash equivalents were at ₹1,830 crore, doubling in a year. Its loans and advances surged to ₹1,23,514 crore, a 16% increase from a year earlier. Long-term provisions remained stable, reflecting a good sign of recovery.

Additionally, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has maintained stable asset quality with credit cost standing at 1.3%, net interest margin at 6.5%, and gross stage 3 (GS3) at 3.7%. The company continues its efforts to target resilient customers, streamline its underwriting processes, and enhance collection efficiencies through analytics-driven bounce prediction, efficient stockyard management, etc.

On the diversification front, the company’s SME segment recorded a 48% growth in disbursement in FY25, holding a 5% share in overall disbursement. Tractors exhibited one of the strongest performances, increasing 3%, followed by passenger vehicles, which rose 8%, holding 10% and 41%, respectively, in overall disbursement.

Risk factor

Potential defaults and an increase in non-performing assets, particularly in rural lending segments, present a credit risk to M&M Financial Services. Although the company has a robust structure for managing liquidity, it remains susceptible to liquidity issues due to its reliance on multiple funding sources, particularly during volatile market conditions.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SKIPPER (Cmp 523.90)

Why it’s recommended: A strong set of Q4 numbers reported ensured that the trends are able to recover. The bearish phase gave way to the new sentiment and the strength that unfolded. The long body bullish candle seen on Monday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm, we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.41 | 52-week high: ₹665 | Volume: 1.91M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹590

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in the automobile sector could impact returns

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹500

Target price: ₹575-600 in 1 month

Stop-loss: ₹485

GREAVESCOT (Cmp 212.85)

Why it’s recommended: GREAVESCOT posted strong Q4 numbers, a considerable jump, indicating that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days, we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last three months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a V-U pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 26.66 | 52-week high: ₹319.50 | Volume: 3.94M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹181, resistance at ₹265

Risk factors: Geopolitical uncertainties, market trends

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹542

Target price: ₹250-265 in 1 month.

Stop-loss: ₹194

JAMNAAUTO (Cmp 91.63)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been steadily moving higher, forming higher highs and higher lows, holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline, the stocks managed to gather support within the bands and produce a turnaround. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands, a strong closing on Friday, we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics: P/E: 17.35 | 52-week high: ₹149.55 | Volume: 1.08M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹73, resistance at ₹125

Risk factors: Slowdown, affecting demand for their products and increasing prices of raw materials.

Buy at: above 92 and dips to ₹87

Target price: ₹99-103 in 1 month

Stop-loss: ₹85

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.