Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 11 April

Stocks surged worldwide on Thursday after US President Donald Trump paused tariffs on its trading partners, excluding China, for three months. Indian markets were shut for Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday and are expected to open higher on Friday. Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the FMCG, paints and real estate sectors. Three stock recommendations by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Buy: PARSVNATH (current price: ₹24.23)

Why it’s recommended: The stock is showing signs of recovery after consolidating near its support levels. Positive momentum in the real estate sector adds to its potential for upside.

Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: ₹26.19, volume: 2.19 million

Technical analysis: Support at ₹19, resistance at ₹25.50

Risk factors: High debt levels and fluctuations in real estate demand could impact performance.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹22.

Target price: ₹25-27 in 3 months.

Stop loss: ₹21.

Buy: JYOTHYLAB (current price: ₹ 379.60)

Why it’s recommended: Strong fundamentals and consistent performance in the FMCG sector make it a reliable pick. Recent product launches could drive growth.

Key metrics: P/E: 33.79, 52-week high: ₹595.85, volume: 335,800

Technical analysis: Support at ₹320, resistance at ₹380

Risk factors: Rising input costs and competitive pressures in the FMCG space

Buy at: above ₹380

Target price: ₹410-425 in 3 months

Stop loss: ₹365

Buy: AVANTIFEED (current price: ₹ 759.25)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has rebounded strongly, supported by robust demand in the shrimp feed and aquaculture sectors. Positive export trends add to its appeal.

Key metrics: P/E: 22.25, 52-week high: ₹964.20, volume: 2.85 million

Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹820

Risk factors: Export dependency and vulnerability to global trade policies

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹730

Target price: ₹820-845 in 3 months

Stop loss: ₹720.

Three paints & coatings sector stock recommendations by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: ASIANPAINT (current price: ₹ 2,411)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has given a rectangle breakout on the hourly chart. RSI is above 60, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock has also witnessed long consolidation between ₹2,190– ₹2,360 levels.

Key metrics: RSI: 63 (bullish), Breakout zone: ₹2,360+, Recent range: ₹2,190– ₹2,360

Technical analysis: Price has broken out of a tight consolidation zone; a move above ₹2,360 confirms strength. RSI confirms momentum is with the bulls.

Risk factors: Paint sector stocks can be impacted by crude-based raw material cost, demand fluctuations in real estate, and macroeconomic slowdown.

Buy at: ₹2,411

Target price: ₹2,500– ₹2,520 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹2,364

Buy: BERGEPAINT (current price: ₹ 537.60)

Why it’s recommended: On the hourly chart, the stock has given a breakout from the ₹515 level. RSI is above 60, and ADX is above 35, indicating strong bullish momentum likely to continue.

Key metrics: RSI: 62 (bullish), ADX: 36 (strong trend), Breakout zone: ₹515+, Recent range: ₹490– ₹515

Technical analysis: Price has broken out of a consolidation zone with strong indicators supporting the move. RSI and ADX confirm strength and trend continuation.

Risk factors: The paint sector can be affected by crude oil price fluctuations, raw material costs, and demand cycles in housing and infrastructure.

Buy at: ₹537.60

Target price: ₹572– ₹580 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹515

Buy: PIDILITIND (current price: ₹ 2,939.80)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has broken the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern. RSI is at 63 and ADX is at 36, indicating strong bullish momentum.

Key metrics: RSI: 63 (bullish), ADX: 36 (strong trend), Breakout pattern: Falling Wedge, Breakout zone: ₹2,900+

Technical analysis: The breakout from the falling wedge suggests a trend reversal. RSI and ADX confirm the strength and sustainability of the upward move.

Risk factors: Specialty chemical stocks can be influenced by raw material price volatility, currency fluctuations, and global demand trends.

Buy at: ₹2,939.80

Target price: ₹3,215– ₹3,230 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹2,788

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,508)

Why it’s recommended: Strong market leadership in oral care, sustainable growth strategy

Key metrics: P/E: 45.40, 52-week high: ₹ 3,890, volume: ₹ 5.89 lakh

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Commodity price volatility, supply chain disruptions, regulatory compliance

Buy at: ₹2,508

Target price: ₹2,890 in three months

Stop loss: ₹2,310

Why it’s recommended: Premiumization trend, young, urban demographic, and rising disposable income support long-term demand.

Key metrics: P/E: 70.33, 52-week high: ₹ 1,700, volume: ₹ 8.87 crore.

Technical analysis: 200-DMA retake

Risk factors: Volatility in input costs, competition, and taxation

Buy at: ₹1,451

Target price: ₹1,650 in three months

Stop loss: ₹1,370



About the authors:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."