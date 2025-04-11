Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 11 April

Stocks surged worldwide on Thursday after US President Donald Trump paused tariffs on its trading partners, excluding China, for three months. Indian markets were shut for Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday and are expected to open higher on Friday. Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the FMCG, paints and real estate sectors.

Three stock recommendations by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman