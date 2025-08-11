Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top stock picks for 11 August—recommendations from leading market experts

Top stock picks for 11 August—recommendations from leading market experts

Livemint

Three market experts, eight stock picks—recommended stocks to buy on 11 August.

Recommended stocks to buy on 11 August—top stock picks from leading market experts. (Image: Pixabay)
The Nifty 50 closed sharply lower on Friday, declining 232.85 points (0.95%) to settle at 24,363.30, tracking broad-based selling across sectors. BSE Sensex mirrored the weakness, shedding 765.47 points to close at 79,857.79.

Sectorally, all indices ended in the red, with metals, realty, pharma, auto, private banks, and consumer durables losing 1-2%, signalling pervasive bearish sentiment. Broader markets underperformed, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

On to the best stock picks for 11 August, recommended by India’s leading market experts.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Caplin Point Laboratories (Current price: 2,102)

  • Why Caplin Point is recommended: Strong import and export position, expanding global footprint, robust manufacturing infrastructure
  • Key metrics
    • P/E: 27.60
    • 52-week high: 96.86
    • Volume: 2,641.00 crore
  • Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above-average volume
  • Risk factors: Regulatory and compliance risk, product portfolio and R&D risk, operational and supply chain risk, and competition and pricing pressure
  • Buy: 2,111
  • Target price: 2,360 in two to three months
  • Stop loss: 1,990

Buy: ITC Ltd (Current price: 414)

  • Why ITC is recommended: Diversified business portfolio, strong brand equity and distribution network
  • Key metrics
    • P/E: 25.67
    • 52-week high: 499
    • Volume: 406.59 crore
  • Technical analysis: consumption play
  • Risk factors: Commodity price volatility, competitive pressure in FMCG
  • Buy at: 410-415
  • Target price: 450 in 2-3 months
  • Stop loss: 399

Best phosphate industry stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd (Cmp: 422.40)

MBAPL: Buy above 422 and on dips near 405 | Stop below 398 for a rise towards 470-490

  • Why it’s recommended: Madhya Bharat Agro Products has been undergoing some consolidation, and in the last couple of days, steady buying interest has helped to curtail the bearish momentum. With demand at every decline has pushed prices ahead. Ahead of the next week, the prices have pushed beyond the median line, which spells well for the counter. The RSI has dipped into the neutral zone and is looking for a revival to push for more upside, and can be considered as a continuation of the positive sign of resumption.
  • Key metrics
    • P/E: 49.88
    • 52-week high: 465
    • Volume: 203.64k
  • Technical analysis: Support at 345, resistance at 490
  • Risk factors: Regulatory policy changes affecting the fertilizer industry, high dependence on government subsidies, volatility in raw material prices, and the impact of monsoon vagaries on agriculture.
  • Buy: Above 422 and dips to 405
  • Target price: 470-490 in 1 month
  • Stop loss: 398

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (Cmp: 103.72)

KHAICHEM: Buy above 105 and dips to 99 | Stop: 97 | Target: 113-116

  • Why it’s recommended: Khaitan Chemicals holds a market leadership position in single super phosphate (SSP) fertilizers, and manufactures a range of other chemicals. This counter has managed to hold above key resistance zones to head strongly higher in the latter half of the week. The pullback post its upward charge seen lately offers us an opportunity to initiate some long. With the TS line firmly inching higher since the last few days, as per Ichimoku, TS & KS lines are hinting at possible upward drift.
  • Key metrics
    • P/E: 25.22
    • 52-week high: 114.28
    • Volume: 10.50m
  • Technical analysis: Support at 350; resistance at 500
  • Risk factors: The company’s debt-to-equity ratio, price volatility for raw materials like rock phosphate and sulphuric acid, exposure to foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and government policy changes.
  • Buy: CMP and dips to 99
  • Target price: 113-116 in 1 month
  • Stop loss: 97

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (Cmp: 224.77)

PARADEEP: Buy CMP and dips to 211 | Stop: 205 | Target: 250-260

  • Why it’s recommended: Paradeep Phosphates has shown strong financial performance, evidenced by robust sales and profit growth, positive operational trends, significant capacity expansion, and a strong market position in the Indian fertilizer industry. The trends have been consolidating over the past few days, and the steady price despite the market declines indicates that prices may pick up once the bullish momentum is reinstated. Consider a long at current levels.
  • Key metrics
    • P/E: 22.83
    • 52-week high: 234.05
    • Volume: 413.61k
  • Technical analysis: Support at 100; resistance at 140
  • Risk factors: Issues from rising input costs, price volatility for raw materials like rock phosphate and sulphuric acid, exposure to foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and government policy changes.
  • Buy: CMP and dips to 211
  • Target price: 250-260 in 1 month
  • Stop loss: 205

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 11 August

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd (Current price: 534.95)

Why it’s recommended: Sarda Energy and Minerals' daily RSI is 65, indicating steady bullish momentum. MACD is positive at 26, and ADX at 28 reflects a strengthening trend. After making a new lifetime high, the stock witnessed some profit booking and is now trading at a recent major demand zone. This zone is expected to act as strong support, potentially triggering a rebound from current levels.

Key metrics: Demand zone trading near major demand support after lifetime high

Pattern: Pullback to support within ongoing uptrend

MACD: Positive at 26

RSI: Daily RSI at 65 shows bullish bias

ADX: At 28, indicating trend strength

Technical analysis: Demand zone support suggests a bounce towards 610

Risk factors: A close below 498 would weaken the support and warrant caution

Buy at: 534.95

Target price: 610

Stop loss: 498

Global Health Ltd—Medanta (Current price: 1,423.20)

Why it’s recommended: Global Health Ltd’s daily RSI is 71, showing strong bullish strength. MACD is at 31, and ADX at 35 confirms a robust trending phase. On the daily chart, the stock has broken out of a triangle pattern — a continuation setup often leading to further upside. The breakout is supported by strong momentum indicators, making the stock poised for a move towards 1,540.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Triangle breakout confirmed

Pattern: Continuation pattern indicating trend resumption

MACD: Positive at 31

RSI: Daily RSI at 71, reflecting strong buying pressure

ADX: At 35, confirming trend strength

Technical analysis: Breakout suggests further upside towards 1,540

Risk factors: A close below 1,362 would invalidate the breakout

Buy at: 1,423.20

Target price: 1,540

Stop loss: 1,362

Cummins India Ltd (Current price: 3,806.90)

Why it’s recommended: Cummins India shows strong momentum with a daily RSI at 76, MACD at 71, and ADX at 31, all confirming bullish dominance. The stochastic oscillator has also given a strong breakout above the 3,700 level, turning that zone into a crucial support. Sustaining above this breakout point keeps the bias positive, with potential for an upward move towards 3,955.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Stochastic breakout above 3,700

Pattern: Momentum continuation

MACD: Strong positive at 71

RSI: Daily RSI at 76, reflecting overbought, but powerful uptrend

ADX: At 31, indicating a strong trend

Technical analysis: Sustaining above 3,700 supports bullish continuation towards 3,955

Risk factors: A close below 3,735 would weaken bullish momentum

Buy at: 3,806.90

Target price: 3,955

Stop loss: 3,735

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.