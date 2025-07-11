Recommended stocks to buy today, 11 July, by India's leading market experts

On Thursday, Nifty50 declined 0.47% amid volatile trade, weighed down by weakness in IT , FMCG, Pharma, and Banking sectors. Investor caution prevailed ahead of TCS’s Q1 results, with expectations of muted performance dragging IT stocks. The broader sentiment was also dampened by uncertainty over the U.S.-India trade developments. The volatility index, India VIX, closed at a 52-week low, signaling easing investor fear.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and MarketSmith share their best stock picks for 9 July.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 11 July:

Buy:Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd(current price: ₹ 850.30)

Why it’s recommended: Strong AUM and revenue momentum, robust SIP growth, diversified product line, industry tailwind.

Strong AUM and revenue momentum, robust SIP growth, diversified product line, industry tailwind. Key metrics: P/E: 26.48, 52-week high: ₹ 911.85, volume: ₹ 92.52 crore

P/E: 26.48, 52-week high: 911.85, volume: 92.52 crore Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum

Trending above all its key moving averages, strong momentum Risk factors: Market volatility and equity flow sensitivity, intense competition, and regulatory uncertainty.

Market volatility and equity flow sensitivity, intense competition, and regulatory uncertainty. Buy at: ₹ 850

850 Target price: ₹ 1,040 in two to three months

1,040 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 778

Buy: One 97 Communications (current price: ₹940.55)

Why it’s recommended: Financial services expansion, robust merchant ecosystem, cost optimization, MTU & GMV recovery.

Financial services expansion, robust merchant ecosystem, cost optimization, MTU & GMV recovery. Key metrics: P/E: --, 52-week high: ₹ 1,062.95, volume: ₹ 608crore

P/E: --, 52-week high: 1,062.95, volume: 608crore Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, strong relative strength rating.

Trending above all its key moving averages, strong relative strength rating. Risk factors: Revenue decline, profitability lag, rising credit risk in lending business, and ongoing competition.

Revenue decline, profitability lag, rising credit risk in lending business, and ongoing competition. Buy at: ₹ 940

940 Target price: ₹ 1,156 in two to three months

1,156 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 858

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (Cmp: ₹663.20)

Why it’s recommended: Syrma, a Tandon Group company, has been in electronics manufacturing since the late 1970s. The Company has played a leading role in India's early electronics manufacturing foray. Strong demand recovery in this sector supports price stability and growth potential. With prices trading at a 52-week high, more room for upside is possible.

Syrma, a Tandon Group company, has been in electronics manufacturing since the late 1970s. The Company has played a leading role in India's early electronics manufacturing foray. Strong demand recovery in this sector supports price stability and growth potential. With prices trading at a 52-week high, more room for upside is possible. Key metrics: P/E: 148.32 | 52-week high: ₹ 663.60 | Volume: 5.65M.

P/E: 148.32 | 52-week high: 663.60 | Volume: 5.65M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 570 | Resistance at ₹ 900.

Support at 570 | Resistance at 900. Risk factors: Dependence on seasonal agricultural trends and raw material price volatility.

Dependence on seasonal agricultural trends and raw material price volatility. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 630.

CMP and dips to 630. Target price: ₹ 725-745 in 1 month.

725-745 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 620.

JTL Industries Ltd (Cmp: ₹83.94)

Why it’s recommended: Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in the coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last few sessions augurs well for the prices.

Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in the coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last few sessions augurs well for the prices. Key metrics: P/E: 33.39 | 52-week high: ₹ 123.75 | Volume: 11.19M.

P/E: 33.39 | 52-week high: 123.75 | Volume: 11.19M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 75, resistance at ₹ 105.

Support at 75, resistance at 105. Risk factors: Declining revenue and profits, as well as a decrease in operating profit margin.

Declining revenue and profits, as well as a decrease in operating profit margin. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 77.

CMP and dips to 77. Target price: ₹ 90-95 in 1 month.

90-95 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 74.



FINO Payments Bank Ltd (Cmp: ₹305.65)

Why it’s recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent revenue growth. Steady higher lows with a thrust above value area resistance around ₹ 300 suggest more upside possibility.

Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent revenue growth. Steady higher lows with a thrust above value area resistance around 300 suggest more upside possibility. Key metrics: P/E: 27.46 | 52-week high: ₹ 462.80 | Volume: 1.65M.

P/E: 27.46 | 52-week high: 462.80 | Volume: 1.65M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 260, resistance at ₹ 375.

Support at 260, resistance at 375. Risk factors: Competition in the banking space and regulatory issues.

Competition in the banking space and regulatory issues. Buy at: CMP and dips to 280.

CMP and dips to 280. Target price: ₹ 335-350 in 1 month.

335-350 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 270.

Also Read | Phoenix Mills off to a decent start in FY26, but consumption concerns linger

Two stocks to trade, recommended by TradeBrains Portal

Brigade Enterprises Ltd - Current price: ₹ 1,079

Target price: ₹ 1,325 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 955

Why it’s recommended:Brigade Group, one of India's top real estate developers, was founded in 1986. With developments in the residential, office, retail, hotel, and educational sectors, it has created numerous iconic structures and changed the skylines of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City, among other Indian cities. Over 300 structures totalling more than 100 million square feet have been built by the company. In addition to 16 million square feet of planned launches, it has 26 million square feet of ongoing projects.

The company's FY25 real estate sales value of ₹7,847 crore was its largest ever, up 31% from FY24. With collections of ₹7,250 crore, a 23% rise over FY24, it also set a record for the year. The total sales volume for FY25 stood at 7.05 million square feet. At ₹2,135 crore, net cash flow from operating activities represented a 36% increase over FY24. Revenue from Brigade's leasing vertical increased by 24%, from ₹938 crore in FY24 to ₹1,165 crore in FY25.

Since its inception, Brigade has completed a historic 100 million square feet of development across projects as of FY25. The company recently acquired 16.41 acres of premium land in Chennai and Bengaluru, with a combined potential revenue of nearly ₹3,600 crore. The business is progressively enhancing its footprint outside of Bangalore in the important markets of Hyderabad and Chennai. With a GDV of ₹13,500 crore, it initiated 11.5 million square feet of projects in FY25, of which 9.5 million were residential projects with a GDV of ₹11,700 crore. In the upcoming fiscal year, the company has a substantial pipeline of around 16 million square feet of developments in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

Risk Factor: In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, 74% of BEL's collections came from the Bengaluru real estate market, demonstrating the company's heavy reliance on this area. In the domestic real estate market, cyclicality causes variations in saleability and realizations, which in turn affect cash flows. Cash flow and collections may also be impacted by muted demand.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd - Current price: ₹ 1,490

Target price: ₹ 1,775 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 1,347

Why it’s recommended:Founded in 1924, VA Tech Wabag Ltd. is the third-largest water technology firm globally, offering eco-friendly solutions to the municipal and industrial sectors. It serves approximately 96 million people in more than 25 countries with the help of more than 1,600 water specialists. Over the last 30 years, WABAG has built more than 1,500 water and wastewater treatment facilities and holds more than 125 patents with the help of research and development sites in Europe and India.

The company's FY25 sales were ₹3,294 crore, up 15% year over year, and its EBITDA was ₹430.2 crore. Between FY22 and FY25, EBITDA increased at a 20% CAGR. From FY22 to FY25, profit after tax increased at a CAGR of 31% and by 20% year on year. For the last five years in a row, the company's net cash has been positive, standing at ₹705.6 crore. While 62% of the company's geographical spread is in India, with 38% coming from outside the country. Additionally, the business maintained its position as a preferred bidder in the Hybrid-Annuity Model (HAM) worth ₹3,000 crore and had an order inflow of almost ₹6,000 crore.

A non-binding term sheet for a municipal platform to concentrate on the development of capital projects for the municipal sector with an equity investment commitment of $100 million in capital projects over a three- to five-year period was among the contracts and orders the company recently signed. The business obtained a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) DBO agreement from GAIL and an O&M order for an Industrial TTRO Plant from IOCL, worth around ₹360 crore. obtained a large consortium order for the EPC of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company, valued at $371 million.

Furthermore, BAPCO Refining B.S.C. (BAPCO) awarded the business a $14 million order for the operation (O&M) of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) in the Kingdom of Bahrain for seven years. The IWTP handles 4,400 US gallons per minute (USGPM) of wastewater. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited awarded WABAG a ₹145 Crore order for the design, engineering, supply, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of desalination water pipes between the CPCL Desalination facility at Kattupalli and the CPCL Manali Refinery. Further,the company targets ₹6,000–7,000 crore annual order inflow, maintaining 3x order book to revenue, 15–20% revenue growth, 13–15% EBITDA margins, and RoCE >20%. With a 25–30% win rate in the Middle East/Africa and $4.6B RFQs expected, it guides $300 to 400M orders from the Middle East in FY26. It aims for a 70:30 municipal-industrial mix, a 50:50 India-RoW split, and >50% international/industrial revenue in 4 to 5 years. O&M revenue is on track for 20%, and working capital days have reduced to 110. Strong medium-term guidance in the next 3 to 4 years of visibility, with a focus on profitability and execution.

Risk Factor: VA Tech Wabag faces key risks from its 38% revenue exposure to foreign markets, making it vulnerable to currency fluctuations. It also relies heavily on government orders (69%), exposing it to delays, slow execution, and working capital strain. Additionally, global economic slowdowns, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory changes in regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Russia pose risks to project demand and financial performance.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.