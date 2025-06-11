Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 11 June

Why it’s recommended: TTKHLTCARE has recently reported encouraging quarter numbers that can now help it stem the decline. The last two quarters with some encouraging numbers, we can expect the trends to showcase some robustness.A positive long body candle clearly highlights the intent and the improving scenario will now push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick in momentum is encouraging.

Key metrics: P/E: 22.22 | 52-week high: ₹1,923 | Volume: 36.32K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1152, resistance at ₹1400

Risk factors: Financial performance and the impact of the pharma division sale

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹1,250.

Target price: ₹1,450-1,525 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,225

BFUTILITIES (Cmp 824.95)

Why it’s recommended: BFUtilities have been going through a rough patch and the strong push backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action. The last few days, the prices have been consolidating and the strong push above value area resistance around 800 augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 194.41 | 52-week high: ₹1,129.10 | Volume: 1.11M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹623, resistance at ₹943

Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind

Buy: Above ₹825 and dips to ₹795

Target price: ₹895-935 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹780

TIRUMALCHM (Cmp 285.20)

Why it’s recommended: Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals in India, specializing in the production of food-grade phosphates and other chemical products. Momentum indicator clearly says that the trends are establishing themselves now with the prices moving above the cloud. Volumes are also building up and this can be a good trigger in the coming days.

Key metrics: P/E: 52.85 | 52-week high: ₹394.95 | Volume: 948.13K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹230, resistance at ₹325

Risk factors: Potential breaches of safety norms and contract terms, non-compliance with safety norms and contract terms.

Buy: above ₹286 and dips to ₹270

Target price: ₹320-335 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹260

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 9 June:

PI Industries Ltd

Current price : ₹ 3,920

: 3,920 Target price: ₹ 4,660 in 12 months

4,660 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 3,550

: 3,550 Why it’s recommended: PIIL was established in 1946 as an edible oil refinery; over time, it expanded into agrochemical formulations. In the mid-1990s, it diversified further by entering the custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) export market, catering to global agrochemical innovators. Currently, PIIL is a prominent player in both CSM exports and the domestic agricultural inputs industry. The company operates in over 40 countries, in 9 overseas offices, with 8 manufacturing sites. With an international presence in countries like the US, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, and more, the company has 25+ stock points, 15,000+ distributors, and 100,000+ retail points.

In FY25, PI Industries reported a revenue of ₹7,978 crore, a 4% increase YoY, and PAT stood at ₹1,660 crore. Its Inventory levels have been reduced to 45 days from 62 days. The company’s cash flow from operations was at ₹1,413 crore, and gross margins increased by 53% YoY. In FY25, the company’s order book stood at $1.3 billion.

Additionally, the company's domestic biologicals revenue grew by 20% YoY, and agrochemical exports surged 31% YoY, commercializing 6 new products in exports and 7 in domestic agri-brands, during the year. Their biological revenue currently generates ₹250 crore, and for the next 5 years, the company targets ₹1,000-1,200 crores in this segment.

Further, for FY26, the company is transitioning from an agri-sciences company to a life sciences platform and aiming for $15-20 billion in agrochem (CSM), pharmaceuticals, CRDMO, electronic chemicals, and biologicals, and a robust product pipeline with 50% of new inquiries on non-agrochem. The company spent ₹928 crore on PI Health Sciences (PIHS) and expects ₹800-900 crore for FY26 for new product solutions and global expansions.

The company expects to achieve > 75% revenue growth in FY26. EBITDA margins will be around 25%, gross margins will be 50-52%, and 60-65% for Pharma. The ETR for the next 2-3 years will be 22-23%, and asset turnover will be 2.2x-2.5x. The company will be commissioning two plants, one in FY26 and another in FY27. In addition, the company is commissioning kilo-facilities in Lodi, Italy, in Q1FY26 and expects to commercialize 8-10 new products in FY26.

Risk Factor: The agrochemical sector is highly competitive, and the company faces competition from both domestic and international players like UPL, Bayer CropScience, Rallis India, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. The company also faces strict environmental and safety regulatory norms, thus, any failure to adhere to changes in regulations like registration requirements, pesticide bans, etc, could impact its margins.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Current price : ₹ 806

: 806 Target price : ₹ 980 in 12 months

: 980 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 719

: 719 Why it’s recommended: Godrej Agrovet, established in 1991, part of the Godrej Group, is a diversified, research and development-focused agribusiness company. They focus on improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services to increase crop and livestock yields sustainably. They have leading market positions in animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry, and processed foods. Their animal feed business is one of the largest organized players in the compound feed market in India, with an annual sales volume of 1.47 million tonnes as of FY25.

On a consolidated basis in FY25, EBITDA margin excluding non-recurring items improved to 10.1% from 8.3% in FY24, despite revenue remaining relatively flat year-on-year. The vegetable oil segment delivered remarkable results in FY25, growing at 33.8% YoY from ₹171 crore in FY24 to ₹229 crore, driven by an increase in the average realization of crude palm oil and palm kernel oil prices. Their strategic eMphasis on value-added products continues to gain traction, now contributing a significant 37% of the total sales.

The animal feed segment, which accounts for 48.5% of the total revenue, showed a flatter trend in the sales volume growth. However, for FY25, segment margin improved sharply from 4.6% in FY24 to 6.1% in FY25 on account of favorable commodity positions and cost optimization initiatives. Animal feed’s EBIT per MT significantly enhanced by 28%, from ₹1,542 in FY24 to ₹1,973 in FY25. Management expects FY26 EBIT/MT to remain in the ₹1,900–2,000 range.

Godrej Agrovet’s teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop over 61,700 hectares of smallholder oil palm plantations to bridge the demand and supply of edible oil. The management expects revenue growth between 16% and 18%, driven by volume growth, and anticipates strong growth across the Crop Protection business, the Animal Feed business, and the Astec LifeSciences business in FY26.

Risk Factor: The company remains exposed to fluctuations in raw materials and commodity prices in its animal feed, oil palm, and dairy segments, which could lead to supply chain disruptions, pricing pressure, etc, affecting the margins. Furthermore, the company depends on favourable monsoon conditions; thus, weak monsoons or low crop realizations could lead to lower demand for the business.

Top 3 stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Data Patterns (DATAPATTNS) — current price: ₹ 3,123

Why it’s recommended: The stock recently broke out of a rectangle consolidation pattern on the daily chart, supported by strong momentum and volume expansion. It is trading well above its key moving averages, confirming an established uptrend. The daily RSI stands at 61.80 and is rising, indicating improving momentum. The MACD, at 194, has crossed above the signal line on lower time frames, reinforcing the short-term bullish momentum. If the stock sustains above the breakout zone of ₹2,970 it is likely to advance toward ₹3,200-3,300 in the short term.

Resistance level: ₹3,200– ₹3,300 (short-term target range),Support level: ₹2,970 (breakout zone, pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Rectangle consolidation breakout on the daily chart

RSI: 61.80, rising, indicating strengthening momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout above the consolidation range is supported by volume and confirmed by MACD crossover on the lower time frame. The stock is firmly above the 20-day and 40-day moving averages, which supports trend continuation. A 5% gain on 10 June added further confirmation of a trend reversal.

Risk factors: The stock has rallied significantly (around 90%) over the past three months, making it susceptible to volatility. A drop below ₹2,970 could invite quick profit-taking. Monitor volume and price closely for follow-through.

Buy at: ₹3,120– ₹3,130

Target price: ₹3,200– ₹3,300 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹2,900

Buy: Zensar Technologies (ZENSARTECH) — current price: ₹ 870

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has given a head & shoulders breakout, suggesting a trend reversal with a measured target of ₹980. The breakout is supported by a rise in volume and strengthening technical indicators. The RSI stands at 67, indicating strong bullish momentum, and the MACD at 27 confirms continued strength as it trends above the signal line. The stock remains above its 20-day EMA, validating a strong trend setup. If it continues to hold above ₹840, a rally toward ₹900–950 appears likely in the short term, with potential to extend toward ₹980.

Resistance level: ₹900– ₹950 (initial short-term target), extended target ₹980

Support level: ₹840 (breakout level and key support)

Pattern: Head-and-shoulders breakout on the daily chart

RSI: 67, rising, indicating solid bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The price has broken out of a well-formed reversal pattern backed by volume expansion. It remains in a higher-high, higher-low formation above key moving averages, supported by positive RSI and MACD signals.

Risk factors: A fall below ₹840 could invalidate the breakout. Lack of volume continuation or broader market weakness could lead to consolidation or pullback.

Buy at: ₹870

Target price: ₹900– ₹950 (initial), extended target ₹980 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹840

Buy: Engineers India (ENGINERSIN) — current price: ₹ 232

Why it’s recommended: The stock has broken out of a 14-week consolidation phase, indicating a structural trend reversal. It is trading well above its 20-day and 40-day moving averages, supported by strong volumes and a bullish MACD crossover. The RSI is above 80, signaling strong momentum. The breakout suggests a short-term move toward ₹250, with further potential if buying continues.

Resistance level: ₹250 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹220 (recent support and invalidation level)

Pattern: Base breakout from multi-month consolidation

RSI: Around 82, rising, very strong momentum

Technical analysis: A solid uptrend above all major moving averages with a confirmed breakout and volume strength. The MACD and RSI align to show sustained bullish momentum.

Risk factors: RSI is in overbought territory, suggesting potential for a mild pullback. A fall below ₹220 may invalidate the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹230– ₹235

Target price: ₹250 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹215

