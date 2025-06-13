Recommended stocks to buy today—by India's leading market experts
Livemint 8 min read 13 Jun 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
Raja Venkatraman and Trade Brains Portal recommend their top stock picks for today, 13 June.
The benchmark Nifty 50 opened on a slightly upper note on Thursday, but remained on a declining trend throughout the rest of the trading session. The index hit the day's lowest at 24,825.90 before closing at 24,888.20, a fall of 1.01% or 253.20 points over Wednesday’s close. The BSE Sensex also followed the decline, dropping to the day’s lowest at 81,523.16 and closing at 81,691.98, slipping 1% or 823.16 points.
