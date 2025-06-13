Recommended stocks to buy today—by India's leading market experts

The benchmark Nifty 50 opened on a slightly upper note on Thursday, but remained on a declining trend throughout the rest of the trading session. The index hit the day's lowest at 24,825.90 before closing at 24,888.20, a fall of 1.01% or 253.20 points over Wednesday’s close. The BSE Sensex also followed the decline, dropping to the day’s lowest at 81,523.16 and closing at 81,691.98, slipping 1% or 823.16 points.

Thursday’s steep market fall came amid rising geopolitical issues in West Asia and renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump, which are set to take effect on 9 July.

On to the top stock picks for today, as recommended by some of India’s leading market experts.

Trade Brains Portal’s recommendations for 13 June

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Current price: ₹1,843

Target price: ₹2,160 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,684

Why Kirloskar Brothers is recommended: Incorporated in 1920, KBL is one of India’s largest manufacturers and exporters of pumps with expertise in fluid management systems. The company caters to 120 countries across six continents from nine domestic and five international manufacturing plants. KBL has more than 2,500 active customers and a diverse product portfolio that serves a larger range of applications in more than 12 industries and emerging areas, including chemicals, petrochemicals, wastewater management, and renewable energy.

In FY25, the company’s revenue jumped 12% year-on-year to ₹4,492 crore, driven by strong demand for its diverse range of products and services. It holds a strong market share of 15% on the retail side, 25% in small- and medium-sized pumps, 40% in large pumps, and 66% in centrifugal pumps. The company recorded order inflows of ₹5,182 crore, a growth of 12% y-o-y, from both domestic and international markets, and has pending orders of ₹1,208 crore from overseas markets. It launched 200 new products, specifically energy-efficient products with energy-efficient motors and large submersible products with up to around 10-inch oil-filled submersibles.

Going forward, Kirloskar Brothers aims to increase its efficiency by cutting costs, decreasing waste, and improving processes, and anticipates increasing its margin by 20% or more over the next three to four years. Using its own technologies, Colligo and Phoenix, the company is concentrating on growing its services business in the UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia. A maintenance capital expenditure of ₹100 crore is anticipated for machine replacement, modernization, and debottlenecking. The urbanization, building, and construction segments, the electricity and thermal sectors, and the small pumps industry have all seen positive growth of 7% for KBL.

Risk factors: The company faces fierce rivalry in the pump manufacturing sector because small- and medium-sized unorganized firms have a greater regional presence, which results in low margins for organized players. KBL is also subject to fluctuations in the price of raw materials because pig iron, gun metal, and steel scrap are used in the manufacturing process, and their prices are naturally fluctuating.

Emami Ltd

Current price: ₹576

Target price: ₹720 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹504

Why Emami is recommended: One of India's top FMCG firms, Emami was established in 1974 and produces and markets healthcare and personal care goods. Trusted power brands including Navratna, BoroPlus, Smart and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus, and Kesh King are among Emami's more than 550 varied product offerings. Through its network of more than 3,400 distributors, Emami goods can be found in more than 5.4 million retail locations throughout India. The company's global reach includes more than 70 countries.

In FY25, the company’s revenue increased 6.5% to ₹3,809 crore while Ebitda grew 9.7% to ₹1,093 crore and profit after tax by 9% to ₹803 crore. Despite tepid urban mass demand, Emami demonstrated resilient performance. Its core domestic business delivered robust double-digit growth of 11%, coupled with a healthy volume growth of around 7%, led by key brands such as Navratna, Dermicool, BoroPlus, and the Healthcare range. Emami repositioned Smart and Handsome from a fairness-focused product to a complete male grooming solution during the fourth quarter. It also forayed into the brightening cream category with the launch of “Emami Pure Glow". Additionally, the company introduced more than 25 new products in its domestic business during FY25.

Emami’s international business recorded a 6% growth in Q4, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical volatility across Bangladesh, West Asia, and parts of Africa. Strong momentum was witnessed across South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and African markets. Organized trade channels comprising modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales contributed 27.6% of domestic revenues in FY25. Emami remains confident of navigating short-term macro uncertainties through portfolio premiumization, innovation acceleration, enhanced channel productivity, and strategic international expansion.

Risk factors: Profitability is subject to fluctuations in raw material prices since Emami uses menthol, packaging materials, and vegetable oil. The price of polymers, which are used to make packaging materials, is linked to the price of crude oil, which is volatile. The main raw materials used in health care and personal care products are til oil, seshale wax, rice bran oil (RBO), LLP (crude derivative), and menthol/mentha oil (which has a calming effect). Very few of the materials are imported; the majority are purchased domestically. Price-sensitive customers may make it difficult for the business to quickly pass on price increases for raw materials.

Two stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 13 June

Nelco Ltd (NELCO Cmp 1,054.50)

Buy CMP and dips to ₹970 | Stop ₹940 | Target ₹1,185-1,250

NELCO Ltd, part of the Tata group, stands as a niche player in India's expanding digital infrastructure landscape, specialising in satellite communication and managed network services. The company’s positioning aligns well with India’s growing demand for remote and enterprise connectivity, but its Q4 FY25 financial performance has raised some concerns.

However, the prices started bottoming out in February this year, and the prices slipped into consolidation and started generating some demand for the last few months. The steady buying at lower levels and the higher highs that formed indicate that the upward traction in the counter can continue. The last few months have been quite volatile as the stock price trends have been facing bearish momentum right from July 2024.

The prices hit some major supports around 800 levels, where it began to show some strength and started producing a positive divergence. The divergence was followed by some strong tailwind that has now emerged in the form of a breakout. Now with some fresh momentum infused and also supported by robust volumes not seen in the last few days the future augurs well for the prices. Considering a low-risk scenario, we can consider this counter as a good play from a short-term investment perspective.

Strategically, Nelco has made efforts to expand through integrated service offerings, cybersecurity solutions, and managed connectivity, but this quarter’s poor financial performance highlights an apparent gap between vision and execution. However, an early entrant into the satellite services and its affiliation with the Tata group, providing both credibility and potential synergies with related entities.

For investors, Nelco may represent a high-risk, high-reward proposition. It could appeal to those seeking thematic exposure to digital infrastructure and satellite technologies. Future quarters will be pivotal—Nelco must demonstrate operational turnaround, improved cost control, and the ability to exploit sector momentum to reassert its investment appeal.

As negative concerns seem to be getting absorbed, we can now look for some upward bias to unfold. Look to go long above ₹1,130 and dips to ₹970 with a stop at ₹940 for a target of ₹1,185 and ₹1,250.

DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMSHRIRAM Cmp 1,125.10)

Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,090 | Stop ₹1,060 | Target ₹1,225-1,295

DCM Shriram Ltd, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning chemicals, agri-inputs, sugar, ethanol, and building systems, continues to demonstrate resilience amid a volatile macroeconomic environment. The company’s Q4 FY25 results reflect a healthy year-on-year performance, though sequentially, there are signs of margin pressure. For the quarter ended March 2025, DCM Shriram reported total revenue of ₹3,019.32 crore, marking a 19.28% increase year-on-year. Operating profit stood at ₹291.06 crore, up 57.36% on-year, while net profit rose 51.88% to ₹178.91 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, both revenue and profitability declined, indicating near-term headwinds in certain segments.

Strategically, DCM Shriram is well-positioned in emerging sectors like green energy and ethanol blending. Its ethanol capacity, supported by multi-feedstock distilleries, aligns with India’s biofuel policy and offers long-term growth potential. The chemicals segment, particularly caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide, benefits from industrial demand and backward integration.

The charts clearly demonstrate that over the last few weeks, there has been some steady improvement in volumes and got the boost last week from the positive Q4, which came out of its narrow range that had kept the prices suppressed. We can note that on higher time frames, the selling intensity had begun to wear off, and now the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above 40, indicating that momentum is calling for a rebound from lower levels. Considering the setup and encouraging news flow, we can look at a buying opportunity.

As we look into the future from an investment perspective, DCM Shriram offers a balanced mix of stability and growth. It may appeal to those seeking exposure to India’s rural economy, green energy transition, and industrial manufacturing. While not a high-beta stock, it provides consistent returns with a strong dividend track record and prudent capital allocation. In conclusion, DCM Shriram’s Q4 FY25 results reinforce its position as a fundamentally sound and strategically diversified enterprise.

With a positive outlook unfolding, we can look at how to participate on the long side by initiating a long at CMP and dips to ₹1,070, stop ₹1,050, target ₹ ₹1,225-1,295.

