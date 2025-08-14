Recommended stocks to buy: Top stock picks for 14 August by market experts

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on 13 August, recovering from Tuesday’s losses, as investors cheered a broad-based rally fuelled by positive global cues and softer domestic inflation data.

The Sensex gained 304 points to settle at 80,539, while the Nifty 50 added 131 points, finishing above the psychologically important 24,600 level at 24,619. Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed, with the BSE Midcap rising 0.56% and the BSE Smallcap climbing 0.58%.

On to the top stock picks for 14 August, as recommended by India’s leading market experts.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 204.29)

GPIL: Buy above ₹205 and dips to ₹195 | Stop: ₹192 | Target: ₹225-235

Why Godawari Power is recommended: After spending a lot of time in consolidation, the trends in the Godawari Power counter have come out of a recent challenge. With a strong thrust above the cloud the prices are hinting at a possible upside in the counter. After facing some resistance around the ₹ 195 region, the prices are steadily heading higher. Post surpassing this level, the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes highlights the possibility of more upward traction.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 175; resistance at ₹ 300

Support at 175; resistance at 300 Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 195

CMP and dips to 195 Target price: ₹ 225-235 in 1 month

225-235 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 192

Syngene International Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 659.15)

SYNGENE: Buy CMP and dips to ₹640 | Stop: ₹630 | Target: ₹705-730

Why Syngene is recommended: Syngene is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization in India, specializing in providing integrated drug discovery and development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, and specialty chemical sectors.

The sharp decline after a moderate rise post its results is finding some strong support at the TS & KS levels. With some revival seen in the last two days one can look at going long at current levels and also on dips.

Key metrics P/E : 56.74 52-week high : ₹ 960 Volume : 531.76k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 620; resistance at ₹ 750

Support at 620; resistance at 750 Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts

Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 640

CMP and dips to 640 Target price: ₹ 705-730 in 1 month

705-730 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 630

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 1,274.80)

KAJARIACER: Buy above ₹1,275 and dips to ₹1,250 | Stop: ₹1,240 | Target: ₹1,375-1,410

Why Kajaria Ceramics is recommended: The Kajaria Ceramics stock had been undergoing some steady upward trajectory. The pullback into the TS & KS bands since the last eight days is generating steady demand at lower levels. On the back of robust results, the strong up-move seen in the prices signal the possibility of more upward traction. Consider a long opportunity.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,160; resistance at ₹ 1,500

Support at 1,160; resistance at 1,500 Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation

Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation Buy at: Above ₹ 1,275 and dips to ₹ 1,250

Above 1,275 and dips to 1,250 Target price: ₹ 1,375-1,410 in 1 month

1,375-1,410 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 1,240

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 14 August

Buy: Polycab India Ltd (Current price: ₹ 6,966)

Why it’s recommended : Strong recent financial performance, major government contract, market leadership and diversification, order book, and growth initiatives

: Strong recent financial performance, major government contract, market leadership and diversification, order book, and growth initiatives Key metrics : P/E: 45.64, 52-week high: ₹ 7,605.00, volume: ₹ 177.35 crore

: P/E: 45.64, 52-week high: 7,605.00, volume: 177.35 crore Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 21-DMA

: Reclaimed its 21-DMA Risk factors : Raw material price volatility, intense competition, and pricing pressure, segmental and execution risks, corporate governance, and compliance concerns

: Raw material price volatility, intense competition, and pricing pressure, segmental and execution risks, corporate governance, and compliance concerns Buy at : ₹ 6,966

: 6,966 Target price : ₹ 7,790 in two to three months

: 7,790 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 6,590

Buy: NMDC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 72.50)

Why it’s recommended : Leading domestic iron ore producer

: Leading domestic iron ore producer Key metrics : P/E: 9.51; 52-week high: ₹ 95.45; volume: ₹ 241.32 crore

: P/E: 9.51; 52-week high: 95.45; volume: 241.32 crore Technical analysis : downward sloping trendline breakout

: downward sloping trendline breakout Risk factors: Commodities market dependence, exposure to pricing and auction dynamics in mine allocation

Commodities market dependence, exposure to pricing and auction dynamics in mine allocation Buy at : ₹ 72-73

: 72-73 Target price : ₹ 77 in two to three months

: 77 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 70

Top 3 stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 14 August

Why it’s recommended: Apollo Hospitals is exhibiting strong bullish momentum. The daily RSI stands at 67, reflecting sustained buying strength. MACD is firmly positive at 27, and ADX at 18 indicates an emerging trend phase. The stock has made a new lifetime high and closed at its highest point, signalling strong continuation potential. The confluence of lifetime high breakout and momentum indicators suggests further upside towards ₹7,990.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Lifetime high breakout with strong follow-through

Pattern: Continuation breakout after new highs

MACD: Positive at 27

RSI: Daily RSI at 67

Why it’s recommended: The Indian Hotels is trading above all major moving averages, confirming underlying strength. The daily RSI at 60 reflects bullish momentum, MACD is flat but poised to turn positive, and ADX at 14 suggests early trend development. On the 45-minute chart, the stock has given an upper triangle breakout, pointing towards a continuation of the uptrend towards ₹815.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Upper triangle breakout on lower timeframe

Pattern: Continuation breakout suggesting trend resumption

MACD: Flat, with potential to turn positive

RSI: Daily RSI at 60, signalling steady momentum

ADX: At 14, suggesting trend strength is building

Technical analysis: Triangle breakout indicates a move towards ₹815.

Risk factors: A close below ₹745 would weaken the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹769.80

Target price: ₹815

Stop loss: ₹745

Buy: LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD (Current price: ₹ 3,693)

Why it’s recommended: Larsen and Toubro is showing healthy bullish momentum with a daily RSI of 61, MACD at 32, and ADX at 25, confirming trend strength. On the 45-minute chart, the stock is forming a bullish pennant pattern. A breakout above ₹3,710 could trigger strong upward momentum towards the target of ₹3,780.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Bullish pennant on lower timeframe

Pattern: Continuation pattern signalling potential rally on breakout

MACD: Positive at 32

RSI: Daily RSI at 61, reflecting strong momentum

ADX: At 25, confirming trend strength

Technical analysis: A pennant breakout above ₹3,710 could accelerate gains towards ₹3,780.

Risk factors: A close below ₹3,653 would invalidate the bullish view.

Buy at: ₹3,693

Target price: ₹3,780

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.