Recommended stocks to buy today, 14 July, by India's leading market experts

The Indian stock market declined on Friday as selling pressure intensified across key sectors, dragging benchmark indices lower. Despite a few resilient stocks, the overall tone remained decisively negative, reflecting investor caution and broad-based profit booking after recent highs.

The Nifty 50 managed to hold slightly above the 25,000 mark but still ended lower, settling at 25,149.85, down 205.40 points or 0.81%. The BSE Sensex saw a steep fall, losing 689.81 points or 0.83% to close at 82,500.47, as heavyweight stocks failed to offer any meaningful support.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and MarketSmith share their best stock picks for 14 July.

Top three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Bosch Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 36,525.00

Why it’s recommended: Bosch Ltd is showing robust bullish momentum with clear confirmation across major technical indicators. The stock is trading firmly near its recent highs, supported by strong price action and sustained buying interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at74.72, which is just shy of the classic overbought mark but still indicates continued bullish strength. The MACD reading of+765.78 shows strong positive momentum, while the ADX at52.60 confirms the presence of a well-established trend with significant directional conviction. Together, these signals suggest that Bosch Ltd is in a powerful uptrend with potential for further upside in the near term.

The stock has shown resilience amid broader market weakness and is consistently holding above key moving averages on both daily and lower timeframes, which reinforces the strength of the current rally. Given the strong technical setup and the alignment of major momentum indicators, Bosch Ltd remains a strong candidate for short-term swing trades.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Sustained strength near recent highs with no sign of exhaustion yet.

Sustained strength near recent highs with no sign of exhaustion yet. Pattern: Strong momentum breakout with trend confirmation

Strong momentum breakout with trend confirmation RSI: Bullish and holding near 75, showing steady strength on daily charts

Bullish and holding near 75, showing steady strength on daily charts MACD: Significantly positive, reinforcing the uptrend

Significantly positive, reinforcing the uptrend ADX: Above 50, confirming a strong trend

Above 50, confirming a strong trend Technical analysis: The overall structure remains technically sound, backed by decisive price action and the alignment of moving averages, with momentum indicators firmly bullish. The immediate upside target lies in the ₹ 39,200 zone, as the stock continues its momentum-driven rally. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market remains supportive and the stock holds above near-term support levels.

The overall structure remains technically sound, backed by decisive price action and the alignment of moving averages, with momentum indicators firmly bullish. The immediate upside target lies in the 39,200 zone, as the stock continues its momentum-driven rally. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market remains supportive and the stock holds above near-term support levels. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 35,202 would invalidate this bullish momentum setup and indicate a potential short-term pullback. Any sudden reversal or sharp profit-booking near overbought zones should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect gains.

A close below 35,202 would invalidate this bullish momentum setup and indicate a potential short-term pullback. Any sudden reversal or sharp profit-booking near overbought zones should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect gains. Buy at: ₹ 36,525.00

36,525.00 Target price: ₹ 39,200

39,200 Stop loss: ₹ 35,202.00

Buy: Dabur India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 530.85

Why it’s recommended: Dabur India is showing encouraging signs of short-term momentum with a healthy combination of trend strength and positive price action. The dailyRSI (14) stands at69.37, which places it firmly in the bullish range, reflecting strong buying interest yet staying just below the classic overbought level. This suggests there’s still room for the stock to extend gains without immediate risk of exhaustion. TheMACD (12,26) at+4.95 remains positive, confirming sustained upside momentum and a clear bullish crossover. TheADX (14) is at36.63, indicating a moderate but strengthening trend — just shy of the strong trend mark (40), which supports the bullish view.

Dabur has held up well despite broader market choppiness and continues to trade above short-term moving averages, confirming solid trend alignment. The stock recently broke out of a short-term consolidation phase and is now set up for a potential extension towards higher levels in the coming sessions.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Recent breakout from a tight range, supported by steady buying.

Recent breakout from a tight range, supported by steady buying. Pattern: Short-term momentum breakout with moderate trend confirmation

Short-term momentum breakout with moderate trend confirmation RSI: Strong, healthy range below overbought — signals more room to run

Strong, healthy range below overbought — signals more room to run MACD: Positive, showing consistent buying strength

Positive, showing consistent buying strength ADX: Moderate trend, supporting continuation moves

Moderate trend, supporting continuation moves Technical analysis: The overall structure for Dabur India remains technically sound, backed by a good balance of momentum and trend confirmation. If the price holds above the immediate support zone, there is clear potential for a move towards the ₹ 565– ₹ 570 zone in the next few sessions.

The overall structure for Dabur India remains technically sound, backed by a good balance of momentum and trend confirmation. If the price holds above the immediate support zone, there is clear potential for a move towards the 565– 570 zone in the next few sessions. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 517 would weaken this bullish setup and indicate that short-term momentum is fading. Keep an eye on any abrupt reversal patterns near overbought RSI levels. Maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect capital and capture the move cleanly.

A close below 517 would weaken this bullish setup and indicate that short-term momentum is fading. Keep an eye on any abrupt reversal patterns near overbought RSI levels. Maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect capital and capture the move cleanly. Buy at: ₹ 530.85

530.85 Target price: ₹ 565– ₹ 570

565– 570 Stop loss: ₹ 517.00

Buy: Laurus Labs Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 790.00

Why it’s recommended: Laurus Labs is demonstrating strong short-term momentum, backed by decisive bullish signals across key technical indicators. TheRSI (14) is at65.31, comfortably above the neutral 55–60 zone, indicating healthy buying strength without being excessively overbought. TheMACD (12,26) stands at+9.79, confirming positive momentum and a clear bullish crossover above the zero line. Additionally, theADX (14) is at44.09, which firmly places it in the strong trend zone, highlighting that the prevailing uptrend is well-supported by directional strength. Together, these signals make Laurus Labs a high-quality short-term candidate for momentum-based traders.

Price action remains robust, with the stock consistently holding above its key short-term moving averages, further confirming the strength of the current trend. The recent breakout from consolidation zones indicates that buyers are firmly in control, setting the stage for a potential continuation towards higher levels in the coming sessions.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Sustained positive momentum after a steady consolidation phase.

Sustained positive momentum after a steady consolidation phase. Pattern: Short-term momentum continuation with trend confirmation

Short-term momentum continuation with trend confirmation RSI: Bullish, above 60 but not yet overbought, suggesting more room to rally

Bullish, above 60 but not yet overbought, suggesting more room to rally MACD: Positive, confirming renewed buying strength

Positive, confirming renewed buying strength ADX: Strong trend above 40, reinforcing the directional bias

Strong trend above 40, reinforcing the directional bias Technical analysis: The setup remains technically sound, with momentum, trend strength, and price action all aligning in favor of the bulls. If Laurus Labs holds above immediate support levels, the stock is well-positioned to rally towards the ₹ 845 mark in the short term.

The setup remains technically sound, with momentum, trend strength, and price action all aligning in favor of the bulls. If Laurus Labs holds above immediate support levels, the stock is well-positioned to rally towards the 845 mark in the short term. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 758 would negate this bullish momentum structure and signal that the short-term trend may be stalling. Traders should watch for any sudden reversal patterns or volume spikes that could indicate profit-booking near target zones. Strict stop-loss discipline is essential to protect capital.

A close below 758 would negate this bullish momentum structure and signal that the short-term trend may be stalling. Traders should watch for any sudden reversal patterns or volume spikes that could indicate profit-booking near target zones. Strict stop-loss discipline is essential to protect capital. Buy at: ₹ 790.00

790.00 Target price: ₹ 845.00

845.00 Stop loss: ₹ 758.00

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Global Health Ltd(current price: ₹ 1303.30)

Why it’s recommended: Patients volumes and revenue growth, network expansion, enhanced margin, and EBITDA expansion.

Key metrics: P/E: 73, 52-week high: ₹ 1,328.80, volume: ₹ 51.62 crore

1,328.80, volume: 51.62 crore Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, pivot breakout

Risk factors: Near-term margin pressure, execution risk, regulatory risk, and stretched valuation

Buy at: ₹ 1,303

1,303 Target price: ₹ 1,560 in two to three months

1,560 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,195

Buy: Piramal Enterprises Ltd (current price: ₹ 1217.50)

Why it’s recommended: Strong AUM and lending momentum, profitability turnaround, growth in retail and wholesale disbursement.

Key metrics: P/E: 56.90, 52-week high: ₹ 1,275, volume: ₹ 299.37 crore

1,275, volume: 299.37 crore Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, cup-with-handle breakout.

Risk factors: Rising credit cost, asset quality pressure, funding uncertainties,

Buy at: ₹ 1,217

1,217 Target price: ₹ 1,480 in two to three months

1,480 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,095

Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Cochin Shipyard Ltd -Current price: ₹ 1,983

Target price: ₹ 2,490 in 16-24 months

2,490 in 16-24 months Stop-loss: ₹ 1,725

1,725 Why it’s recommended: One of the top shipbuilding and repair yards in India, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. was established in 1972 and has Miniratna-I status. Its infrastructure blends economy, scale, and flexibility. In order to supply the Ministry of Shipping with shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities, the company has a technical partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. CSL has collaborated with major players in the sector, such as Vard Group (Norway), GTT (France), and Rolls-Royce Marine (Norway). In FY25, shipbuilding accounts accounted for 61% of their total income, with ship repair accounts accounting for the remaining 39%.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,820 crore, a 26% increase from the previous year. The shipbuilding segment contributed ₹2,955 crore in revenue, up 5% from FY24, and the ship repair segment saw an 85% increase in revenue to ₹1,864.57 crore in FY25. Their operating margins stood at 24% to ₹1,164 crore, and inventory turnover declined to 3.31 in FY25 compared to 5.48 in FY24. In FY25, profit after tax was ₹827.33 crore, a 6% increase over the previous year's ₹783.27 crore.

The company signed many significant deals in Q1 of FY26. CSL and Drydocks World, a DP World firm, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen India's offshore fabrication and ship repair capacities. Furthermore, CSL and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. (KSOE), South Korea, formed a significant partnership that strengthened India's shipbuilding ecosystem through international cooperation and knowledge sharing, boosting independence and competitiveness in the maritime industry.

In Q1 FY26, the company obtained an order from Polestar Maritime Ltd. for two 70 T bollard pull tugs, valued at about ₹100 crore and ₹250 crore, respectively. The tugs are expected to be delivered in May 2027 and September 2027. Furthermore, Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, doing business as Antara River Cruises, has placed a significant order with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CSL, for the construction of two opulent river cruise ships for a total of ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore, to be operated on the Brahmaputra River.

Risk Factor: The major raw materials required by CSL include steel (the grade and quality of which, in each project, depend on the necessary classification standards) and other materials, equipment, and other components like pumps, propellers, and engines. Material utilization accounted for 52.25% of the company's expenses in fiscal 2025. The company's present fixed contracts may prevent it from passing these price increases on to its customers, which could have a negative impact on its operations, financial status, and business.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd- Current price: ₹ 158

Target price: ₹ 185 in 12 months

185 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 144

: 144 Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1992, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) is mainly involved in port operations, particularly at Pipavav Port, India's first private sector port. It belongs to one of the biggest container terminal operators in the world, APM Terminals. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO), dry bulk, liquid bulk, and containers are among the cargo categories handled by the port. Used port equipment sales, low-carbon logistics initiatives, crane and engineering services, quay and marine, storage and warehousing, and more are among the services offered by the organization.

Its FY25 revenue remained flat at ₹988.4 crore compared to ₹987.6 crore. Nonetheless, for the previous three years, its income increased at a CAGR of 10%. Gujarat Pipavav's profit after tax increased by 16% year over year from ₹342 crore in FY24 to ₹397 crore in FY25. Over the previous three years, its net profit increased at a CAGR of 26%. The management anticipates a 2-3% gain in overall income, despite the 5% tariff hike that went into effect in January. Furthermore, the business anticipates EBITDA margins for FY26 to be between 59 and 60 percent.

The company’s liquid cargo capacity increased by 15% year over year from 1.28 million metric tons in FY24 to 1.47 million metric tons in FY25. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO—No. of Cars) climbed from 97,120 units in FY24 to 164,977 units in FY25, a 70% YoY increase. The company anticipates a 5%–7% increase in its capacity for liquid cargo. With a predicted growth of almost 40%, its rural volumes are also expected to continue expanding strongly. Additionally, dry bulk stays the same in terms of containers, although the container market is expected to rise by 3% to 5%. In the realization part, the company aims to achieve between ₹8,500 and ₹8,800 for container, dry bulk, and liquid in FY26.

Risk Factor: GPPL faces competition from two nearby ports, Adani Port & SEZ Ltd (domestic capacity of over 498 million tons) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (7.7 MTEU). These ports operate on a larger scale and draw a healthy volume of traffic from nearby industrial hubs and export-import activities. The company’s ability to offer competitive tariffs and ensure healthy operating efficiency will remain critical to support growth over the medium term..

Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

SCHNEIDER: Buy CMP and dips to near ₹820 , stop ₹800, target ₹930-965

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) is a leading Indian arm of the Schneider Electric Group, incorporated in 2011 from the demerged infrastructure business of Alstom T&D. Its product suite ranges from transformers and switchgear to substation automation systems and digital grid software; all anchored on the EcoStruxure™ IoT-enabled platform that drives efficiency and sustainability across power networks.

SEIL operates through a single business segment focused on electricity distribution solutions. They boast of nine manufacturing units spread across five locations—Vadodara (three units), Kolkata (two units), Chennai, Naini and Noida—supplemented by four regional offices and 13 branch sales offices. This extensive network enables rapid on-site support and localized customization, critical for infrastructure projects that demand high reliability.

As we take a look at the charts the last few days have been quite challenging and the attempt to move higher has not met with favourable response yet. A value resistance zone around 855 has been holding back any recovery in the last few weeks. However, the strong thrust to the upside followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels have clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the positive Directional index has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to fuel some positive engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.

Looking ahead, SEIL aims to capitalize on India’s accelerating digitalization of power networks, smart-city rollouts, and renewable integration. As India accelerates grid modernization and smart-infrastructure programs, SEIL’s integrated product-and-service model, backed by global Schneider Electric expertise, offers a compelling platform for value creation and risk-adjusted returns.

EVERREADY: Buy above ₹365 and dips to 340 , stop 330 , target ₹395-415

Eveready Industries India Ltd, incorporated in 1934 and tracing its roots back to battery imports in 1905, has cemented its position as India’s leading provider of portable energy and lighting solutions.

In FY25, Eveready reported revenue from operations of ₹1,343.92 crore, marginally up from ₹1,314.16 crore a year earlier, reflecting resilient demand in core battery and flashlight segments. The company’s alkaline battery range achieved a remarkable 65.3% year-over-year volume growth, boosting its alkaline category market share to 14.8%. Overall, Eveready maintained leadership in the dry-cell battery market with over 50% share and dominated the organized flashlight segment with more than 65% share. EBITDA margins improved on a favorable product mix and cost efficiencies, supporting sustained profitability despite input cost pressures.

This counter has been witnessing some steady consolidation for the first half of the calendar year after some steady decline for a large part of 2025 due to some steady profit booking. After forming a double bottom, the stock has steadily moved higher. The break above the resistance zone around 340 is clearly suggesting that the volume led rise is leading to a strong recovery. Further the prices are seen reviving holding on to the ascending trendline support that could now produce a rebound.

With a legacy surpassing a century, Eveready Industries combines robust financial health, market leadership, and an expanding product suite to capitalize on evolving energy and lighting needs. Its recent earnings growth, improved EBITDA margins, and strategic investment in India’s first greenfield alkaline battery plant underscore a clear roadmap for sustainable value creation. As the company deepens its distribution network, innovates in high-growth segments, and leverages brand equity, it is well positioned to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for shareholders in the years ahead.

SBFC: Buy above ₹120 and dips to 114, stop ₹110 target ₹135-150

SBFC Finance Limited began life in 2008 as MAPE Finserve Private Limited in Mumbai and, through strategic name changes reflecting its evolving focus on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), converted to a public NBFC in September 2022. It offers secured MSME loans and gold-backed financing, together with fee-based loan-management services, underpinned by a PhyGital model that marries digital processes with in-person branch engagement across 16 states and two Union Territories.

In FY25, SBFC reported revenues of ₹1,305 crore and net profit of ₹345 crore, yielding a standalone profit margin above 26%. Its assets under management grew at a 46% CAGR from FY19 to H1 FY25, while return on equity expanded to 11–12%, underscoring efficient capital utilization. The company’s Q1 FY25 results featured a 30% year-on-year revenue increase to ₹297.8 crore and a 68% rise in PAT to ₹79 crore.

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select Finance stocks. Since its listing in August 2023 the move has been gradual in this counter. The rise seen in the last 4 months has managed to breach an important resistance around 100 and heading higher. In the last few days, the financial resilience has been acknowledged giving way too much more higher grounds in the coming days. With the trends now showing possibility of more upward traction one can consider to initiate a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter.

As the NBFC deepens its market penetration—particularly in rural and tier-2/3 clusters—it is well-positioned to ride India’s MSME credit boom. For investors and stakeholders, SBFC represents a compelling blend of high growth, robust risk management, and a differentiated service model that bridges technology with human touch.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.