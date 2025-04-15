Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 15 April

Bulls made a smart comeback to the Indian markets on Friday, with benchmark indices climbing nearly 2% amid short covering and selective buying. However, market experts advised caution going ahead, given the uncertainty posed by the policy flip-flops of US President Trump. Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the FMCG, housing and fertilizer sectors.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Buy: DEEPAKFERT (current price: ₹ 1,206.45)

Why it’s recommended: Strong demand recovery in the chemical and fertiliser segment supports price stability and growth potential.

Strong demand recovery in the chemical and fertiliser segment supports price stability and growth potential. Key metrics: P/E: 15.3, 52-week high: ₹ 1443, volume: 632k

P/E: 15.3, 52-week high: 1443, volume: 632k Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 900, resistance at ₹ 1,350

: Support at 900, resistance at 1,350 Risk factors: Dependence on seasonal agricultural trends and raw material price volatility.

Dependence on seasonal agricultural trends and raw material price volatility. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 1,150

: CMP and dips to 1,150 Target price : ₹ 1,295-1,320 in 3 months

1,295-1,320 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 1,130

Buy: PNBHOUSING (current price: ₹ 979.40)

Why it’s recommended: Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions.

Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions. Key metrics : P/E: 8.7, 52-week high: ₹ 1202, volume: 256.32k

: P/E: 8.7, 52-week high: 1202, volume: 256.32k Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 760, resistance at ₹ 1,200

Support at 760, resistance at 1,200 Risk factors: Dependence on real estate market performance and regulatory changes in the housing finance sector.

Dependence on real estate market performance and regulatory changes in the housing finance sector. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 930.

: CMP and dips to 930. Target price : ₹ 1,150 in 3 months

: 1,150 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 900

Buy: MEDPLUS (current price: ₹ 789.20)

Why it’s recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue.

Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. Key metrics : P/E: 32.4, 52-week high: ₹ 1,215, volume: 377.85k

: P/E: 32.4, 52-week high: 1,215, volume: 377.85k Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 700, resistance at ₹ 925

: Support at 700, resistance at 925 Risk factors : Competition in the retail pharmacy space and pressure on margins.

: Competition in the retail pharmacy space and pressure on margins. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 760.

: CMP and dips to 760. Target price : ₹ 865-885 in 3 months.

: 865-885 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 745

Three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

1. UNITDSPR (current price: ₹1,476.90)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a strong breakout from ₹1,445. RSI and MACD are both in positive territory, indicating strong bullish momentum and potential for further upside.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹1,445, RSI: Bullish, MACD: Positive crossover

Technical analysis: A clean breakout above ₹1,445 suggests a shift in momentum. With both RSI and MACD aligned positively, a strong rally is expected in the near term.

Risk factors: Liquor stocks may face regulatory changes, taxation updates, or consumption pattern shifts that could affect short-term volatility.

Buy at: ₹1,476.90

Target price: ₹1,525– ₹1,540 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹1,452

2. HUDCO (current price: ₹215.80)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a reverse Head and Shoulders breakout, indicating a strong bullish reversal pattern. On the daily chart, RSI is at 60, confirming bullish momentum.

Key metrics: Breakout pattern: Reverse Head and Shoulders, RSI: 60 (bullish)

Technical analysis: The neckline breakout signals trend reversal strength. With RSI at 60, momentum supports a continued upward move toward the target zone.

Risk factors: Stocks in the infrastructure and housing sector can be sensitive to policy changes, interest rate fluctuations, and budget allocations.

Buy at: ₹215.80

Target price: ₹228– ₹232 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹208

3. CHAMBLFERT (current price: ₹645.25)

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock is in an uptrend with RSI trading above 66. The MACD signal line is above the MACD line, indicating continued bullish momentum.

Key metrics: RSI: 66+ (bullish), MACD crossover: Bullish, Breakout zone: ₹637

Technical analysis: On the 15-minute chart, the stock has given a rectangle breakout at the ₹637 level, confirming short-term strength. Daily indicators support the bullish trend.

Risk factors: Fertiliser stocks can be impacted by government policies, monsoon dependency, and fluctuations in global urea prices.

Buy at: ₹645.25

Target price: ₹680– ₹690 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹625

Two stock picks by MarketSmith India

Buy: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (current price: ₹ 168.27)

● Why it’s recommended: Rural demand recovery, margin expansion expected, dtrong brand value, product diversification

● Key metrics: P/E: 17.39, 52-week high: ₹ 289, volume: ₹ 4.89 Lakh

● Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA after forming a rectangular base

● Risk factors: Dependence on single product category, intense competition, slower growth

● Buy at: ₹ 168.27

● Target price: ₹ 202 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 155

Buy: Coal India Ltd (current price: ₹ 392.1)

● Why it’s recommended: Rising coal demand, government support and monopoly advantage

● Key metrics: P/E: 6.79, 52-week high: ₹ 543.55, volume: ₹ 61.86 lakh

● Technical analysis: 100-DMA retake

● Risk factors: Receivables and credit exposure, challenges to cash flow and liquidity, management, subsidiary defaults.

● Buy at: ₹ 392.1

● Target price: ₹ 450 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 370

About the authors:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."