Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 15 April
Summary
- Recommended stocks to buy: Discover the top stocks picks by market experts Raja Venkataraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 15 April.
Bulls made a smart comeback to the Indian markets on Friday, with benchmark indices climbing nearly 2% amid short covering and selective buying. However, market experts advised caution going ahead, given the uncertainty posed by the policy flip-flops of US President Trump. Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the FMCG, housing and fertilizer sectors.