Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 16 April
Summary
- Recommended stocks to buy: Discover the top stocks picks by market experts Raja Venkataraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 16 April.
Indian benchmark equity indices staged a strong rebound on Tuesday after a period of volatility triggered by global turmoil. The Nifty 50 crossed the 23,300 mark, while the Sensex soared over 1,600 points in a single session, buoyed by global optimism, easing market volatility, short-covering and a temporary reprieve from steep US tariffs.