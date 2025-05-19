Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 19 May

Indian stock markets were subdued on Friday, tracking muted global cues and a reversal in domestic technology stocks. However, strong performances in realty, media, auto, and consumer goods stocks helped limit losses. The Nifty 50 ended with a mild cut of 42 points, to settle at 25,019, while the Sensex fell 200 points to close the session at 82,330. Both indices wrapped up the week with healthy gains of over 4%.

Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view.

Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

WSTCSTPAPR (Cmp 477.80)

WSTCSTPAPR: Buy CMP and dips to ₹ 460, stop ₹ 450 target ₹ 520- 540

Why it’s recommended: WSTCSTPAPR has been showing some keen interest to step up the buying interest with its high management efficiency and its ability to service its debt. This was demonstrated in the last quarterly numbers where the prices had a sharp decline and since then there has been a steady recovery. After moving in a channel formation the prices have broken out of the channel hinting at a potential upward move.

Key metrics: P/E: 8.16 52-week high: ₹ 753 Volume: 76.91 K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 450, resistance at ₹ 800.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, competitive pressures, potential disruptions from digital alternatives, and economic fluctuations impacting demand for paper products.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 460.

CMP and dips to 460. Target price: ₹ 520-540 in 1 month.

520-540 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 450.

NEWGEN: (Cmp 1158.95)

NEWGEN: Buy above ₹ 1165 and dips to 1140, stop 1130 target ₹ 1275- 1295

Why it’s recommended: NEWGEN software bottomed out on April 7 after the Trump Tariff broke out to stage a remarkable recovery. In the process the prices were able to move above key resistance levels around 1100 and encouraging new flow on IT sectors after the pause helped the upward drift stabilise. Now with a positive Q4 emerging the tailwind can carry the pries higher.

Key metrics: P/E: 52.06 52-week high: ₹ 1799 Volume: 308.75 K

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 777, resistance at ₹ 932.

Risk factors: Intense competition , Intellectual property infringement claims

Buy: above 1165 and dips to ₹ 1140.

above 1165 and dips to 1140. Target price: ₹ 1275 - 1295 in 1 month.

1275 - 1295 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1130.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 225.75)

Why it’s recommended : Strong financial performance, strong asset quality

: Strong financial performance, strong asset quality Key metrics: P/E: 9.42, 52-week high: ₹ 246.00, volume: ₹ 40.21 crore

P/E: 9.42, 52-week high: 246.00, volume: 40.21 crore Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200 DMA

Reclaimed 200 DMA Risk factors: Asset quality concerns in retail and MSME segments, slowing loan growth, regulatory and compliance risks

Asset quality concerns in retail and MSME segments, slowing loan growth, regulatory and compliance risks Buy at: ₹ 225.75

225.75 Target price : ₹ 260 in three months

: 260 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 212

Buy: Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (current price: ₹ 538.45)

Why it’s recommended : Diverse product portfolio, growing domestic market demand, consistent financial performance

: Diverse product portfolio, growing domestic market demand, consistent financial performance Key metrics : P/E: 50.38, 52-week high: ₹ 628.30, volume: ₹ 22.08 crore

: P/E: 50.38, 52-week high: 628.30, volume: 22.08 crore Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200 DMA

Reclaimed 200 DMA Risk factors : Market volatility and commodity price fluctuations, regulatory risks, dependence on agricultural sector performance

: Market volatility and commodity price fluctuations, regulatory risks, dependence on agricultural sector performance Buy at : ₹ 538.45

: 538.45 Target price : ₹ 598 in three months

: 598 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 510

Top three stock recommendations by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADANIGREEN) (current price: ₹ 1,020)

Why it’s recommended : On the daily chart, the stock has formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern, which is a bullish reversal signal. The volume is supportive, indicating strong participation. Additionally, the stock has closed above the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level, suggesting a continuation of bullish momentum in the near term.

: On the daily chart, the stock has formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern, which is a bullish reversal signal. The volume is supportive, indicating strong participation. Additionally, the stock has closed above the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level, suggesting a continuation of bullish momentum in the near term. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 1,065– ₹ 1,075 (supply zone) Support level: ₹ 999 (pattern invalidation level)Pattern: Reverse Head and Shoulder Volume: Rising volume confirms pattern - strength

: Resistance level: 1,065– 1,075 (supply zone) Support level: 999 (pattern invalidation level)Pattern: Reverse Head and Shoulder Volume: Rising volume confirms pattern - strength Technical analysis: Price is trading above key short-term averages. The breakout above the retracement level with volume confirmation supports a bullish bias. The reverse head and shoulder formation adds conviction to the expected upside.

Price is trading above key short-term averages. The breakout above the retracement level with volume confirmation supports a bullish bias. The reverse head and shoulder formation adds conviction to the expected upside. Risk factors : Breakdown below ₹ 999 with volume may invalidate the pattern. Broad market correction or weakness in energy sector could impact the setup.

: Breakdown below 999 with volume may invalidate the pattern. Broad market correction or weakness in energy sector could impact the setup. Buy at : ₹ 1,020

: 1,020 Target price : ₹ 1,065– ₹ 1,075 in 4–5 days

: 1,065– 1,075 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 999

Buy: Aarti Industries Ltd (AARTIIND) (current price: ₹ 474)

Why it’s recommended : After a 4–5 day consolidation, the stock has closed above ₹ 470, which was acting as a recent resistance level. Earlier, the stock gave a flat breakout near ₹ 445, pointing to a potential target zone around ₹ 500. The current price action indicates the possibility of a near-term bullish move.

: After a 4–5 day consolidation, the stock has closed above 470, which was acting as a recent resistance level. Earlier, the stock gave a flat breakout near 445, pointing to a potential target zone around 500. The current price action indicates the possibility of a near-term bullish move. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 500– ₹ 505 (measured move target), Support level: ₹ 460 (recent base) Pattern: Flat breakout followed by consolidation breakout, Volume: Moderate but steady during the breakout zone

: Resistance level: 500– 505 (measured move target), Support level: 460 (recent base) Pattern: Flat breakout followed by consolidation breakout, Volume: Moderate but steady during the breakout zone Technical analysis : Price is sustaining above short-term moving averages. The breakout above ₹ 470 confirms buying interest and breakout continuity. Prior base near ₹ 445 now acts as a strong foundation for upward targets.

: Price is sustaining above short-term moving averages. The breakout above 470 confirms buying interest and breakout continuity. Prior base near 445 now acts as a strong foundation for upward targets. Risk factors : Breakdown below ₹ 460 with volume may invalidate the bullish setup. Broader market weakness or sector-specific drag could affect short-term price movement.

: Breakdown below 460 with volume may invalidate the bullish setup. Broader market weakness or sector-specific drag could affect short-term price movement. Buy at : ₹ 474

: 474 Target price : ₹ 500– ₹ 505 in 4–5 days

: 500– 505 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 460

Buy: Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) (current price: ₹ 1,842)

Why it’s recommended : On the daily chart, the RSI is trending above 60, indicating strong momentum. The stock has also made a new lifetime high, supported by good volumes, which suggests strong institutional participation. These factors indicate the potential for a good trending day in the near term.

: On the daily chart, the RSI is trending above 60, indicating strong momentum. The stock has also made a new lifetime high, supported by good volumes, which suggests strong institutional participation. These factors indicate the potential for a good trending day in the near term. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 1,970– ₹ 2,000 (new high extension zone), Support level: ₹ 1,775 (recent swing low), Pattern: Fresh breakout to lifetime high, Volume: Strong and rising during the breakout.

: Resistance level: 1,970– 2,000 (new high extension zone), Support level: 1,775 (recent swing low), Pattern: Fresh breakout to lifetime high, Volume: Strong and rising during the breakout. Technical analysis: The stock is trading above all key moving averages. RSI > 60 and rising volume validate the strength of the move. New highs supported by momentum and volume typically lead to follow-through buying.

The stock is trading above all key moving averages. RSI > 60 and rising volume validate the strength of the move. New highs supported by momentum and volume typically lead to follow-through buying. Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹ 1,775 with volume may invalidate the setup. Any adverse news or broader market correction could affect short-term trend.

Breakdown below 1,775 with volume may invalidate the setup. Any adverse news or broader market correction could affect short-term trend. Buy at : ₹ 1,842

: 1,842 Target price : ₹ 1,970– ₹ 2,000 in 4–5 days

: 1,970– 2,000 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 1,775

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (Current price: ₹ 795)

Target price: ₹ 880 in 12 months

880 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 752

: 752 Why it's recommended: MOFSL has a diversified presence in different segments, including retail and institutional broking, asset management, private equity, wealth management, loans against shares, margin financing, commodities broking, investment banking, venture capital management, housing finance, and treasury investments. It has an active client base of 12+ million, with assets under advice of ₹ 5.5 trillion as of FY25, growing at an astounding 39% CAGR over the last 10 years. MOFSL recorded the highest ever operating revenue and PAT during FY25, ₹ 5,161 crore and ₹ 2,016 crore, respectively. The company's book value stood at ₹ 11,079 crore and has been growing consistently at 24% CAGR since FY15. During FY25, the company's asset management segment saw an upsurge of 900% in its net flows compared to FY24, which stood at ₹ 48,450 crore.

Risk factors: The capital markets industry is highly regulated, such as higher margin requirements; not adhering to the regulatory requirements may result in disruption in operations. Moreover, the brokerage industry also faces intense competition from new-age brokers such as Zerodha, Groww, as well as from big institutional brokers, which leads to an aggressive pricing strategy implemented by discount brokerages and a risk of losing market share for the company. Despite diversification, the company is exposed to the volatility of the capital markets

Bajaj Auto Ltd (Current price: ₹ 8,491)

Target price: ₹ 9,856 in 12 months

9,856 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 7,805

: 7,805 Why it's recommended: Bajaj Auto is a flagship company of the Bajaj Group, a two and three-wheeler manufacturing company exporting to over 79 countries globally and expecting over 20% growth in the coming years. The company has 5 manufacturing plants across India with a total installed capacity of 7.1 million units per annum. Bajaj Auto has a diversified product portfolio and a strong market presence overseas. It includes popular brands like Pulsar, KTM, Triumph, Chetak, Dominar, and Avenger. Further, the company has forayed into the e-2W scooter space with the Chetak brand and is among the top 5 players within the industry. Bajaj Auto is the 2nd largest player within the motorcycle business in India and India’s largest exporter of 2-wheelers and has received board approval for expansion of export capacity to 50,000-plus units by FY26 for their Dominar brand. In FY24, they held a market share of 18.2% of motorcycle sales in India and a 46.3% share in the export market. They are also a dominant player in the 3W passenger carrier segment, with a market share of 75.5% in FY24 and around 46.5% share in the 3W cargo segment. The company is also the largest exporter of 3Ws from India.

The company plans to infuse ₹2,300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd by FY26. The company is committed to providing ₹1,000 capex as part of the PLI scheme in a horizon of 5 years and will incur a capex of ₹6-7 billion in FY25-26, mostly towards maintenance activities. It has reported sales of 943,563 units for 2-wheelers and 1,59,371 units in the commercial vehicle segment in Q4 FY25, and April sales stood at 3,17,937 units for 2-wheelers and 47,873 units in the commercial vehicle segment.

Risk factors: The auto industry is closely aligned with the macroeconomic situation of the country. Industry is susceptible to geopolitical concerns, such as tariffs levied by the Trump administration, which may lead to high costs and supply chain disruption. Other macro events like a decline in per capita income across economies, which will lower people's purchasing power, shifting national demand and preferences, global inflation, and the availability of input materials may impact the industry. The 2W segment has become extremely competitive; players like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS Motors continue to launch new models to gain market share.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,037)

Target price: ₹ 1,280 in 12 months

1,280 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 915

: 915 Why it's recommended: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), the flagship company of the Amara Raja group, is one of the largest players in lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications. The company exports to over 50 countries globally under their brand names ‘Amaron,’ ‘PowerZone,’ ‘Elito,’ and ‘Quanta.’ ARE&M is a major supplier to telecom, railways, power control, solar, and UPS. All plants have been recognized with the highest-level awards in the International Quality Circle Competitions (ICQCC) held in Beijing, China. ARE&M entered the new energy business in 2022 with an ambitious capex plan of ₹ 95 billion for setting up a Giga Corridor in Telangana.

For 9MFY25, the company has reported total revenue of ₹9,786.3 crore, an increase of 11% YoY, and profit after tax of ₹704.6 crore, which surged by 11% for the same period. PAT margins stood at 8%. The company's lithium-ion battery division is expected to bring in ₹550 crores in FY25. With a vast distribution network that includes more than 100,000 points of sale, over 1,000 Power Zone retail locations, 2,000 extensive service hubs, and 23 branches throughout India, they are among the biggest competitors in the market. After the company begins its manufacturing, it anticipates a 20% rise in sales in the tubular lead-acid battery industry, or around ₹1,400+ crore in FY26. The company expects an outflow of ₹1,000 crore for the lead acid and new energy business divisions in the upcoming year, and it wants to invest ₹750 crore in lead acid and new energy businesses. Over the next two to three years, the business plans to invest ₹2,000 crore through ARACT and ₹100-150 crore in Phase I/II of the lead recycling facility at ARCSPL.

Risk factors: Price fluctuations in lead and sulfuric acid have long been a concern due to the disturbance of the supply chain and geopolitical stress. The price of raw materials affects production costs because the average price of lead increased to $1,953 per tonne in 2025, which has an impact on the profit of the battery and creates a difficult scenario in the industry. Upgrading battery technology from lead-acid to lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and semiconductor batteries can be related to higher initial costs, because lithium-ion batteries and other alternative options are more expensive, increasing competitive pressure for lead batteries.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.