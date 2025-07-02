Recommended stocks to buy today, 2 July, by India's leading market experts

Stock market today : Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed slightly higher on Tuesday, 1 July, supported by gains in Bharat Electronics (BEL), Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex rose 91 points, or 0.11%, to end at 83,697.29, while the Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 25,541.80.

However, broader markets underperformed. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.07%, and the Smallcap index declined 0.18%.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (Cmp ₹ 3,199.80)

Why it’s recommended: TECHNOCRAFT is a diversified industrial group with a global presence. It manufactures and exports a range of products, including drum closures, scaffolding systems, textiles, and engineering and design services. The company’s Q4 performance has been solid, and the charts are indicating a revival in progress after a brief consolidation. This could be an opportunity to consider this stock as a buying opportunity.

Key metrics: P/E: 28.22 | 52-week high: ₹655 | Volume: 60.35K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,450, resistance at ₹3,600.

Risk factors: High volatility, negative investor sentiment, and long-term bearish trends.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹3,100.

Target price: ₹3,550-3,600 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹3,050.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (Cmp ₹ 345.65)

Why it’s recommended: MAHLOG, a prominent player in the logistics sector, has faced headwinds due to operational concerns. The prices bottomed out in March, and the steady formation of a higher low indicates that the trends are heading higher. A push above the recent set of data, forming a long body candle, is highlighting the potential to move to the upside after weeks of profit booking that had emerged.

Key metrics: P/E: 57.32 | 52-week high: ₹554.70 | Volume: 170.53K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹295, resistance at ₹455.

Risk factors: High logistics costs, fragmented operations, and a shortage of skilled workforce.

Buy above: ₹347 and dips to ₹335.

Target price: ₹380-395 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹330.

Biocon Ltd (Cmp ₹ 362.50)

Why it’s recommended: BIOCON, a prominent player in the active pharma ingredient (API) space in the pharma sector. The company is an active player in catering to companies all across the world. The last few days have been quite turbulent, and the slow and steady rise seen in the prices, as the steady increase in demand after the prices bottomed out in March 2025.

Key metrics: P/E: 78.13 | 52-week high: ₹404.60 | Volume: 5.29M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹1,225.

Risk factors: Rising costs, increased competition, and regulatory pressures.

Buy above: ₹363 and dips to ₹355.

Target price: ₹374-385 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹353.

Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Punjab National Bank (PNB) — Current Price: ₹ 113.00

Why it’s recommended: Punjab National Bank is showing a bullish setup supported by strong momentum and a confirmed breakout. On the daily chart the RSI is trading at 70, indicating robust upward strength. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a rectangle consolidation pattern at ₹113, a technical development that suggests the start of a potential continuation move toward higher levels. This breakout, combined with strengthening momentum, increases the probability of a sharp upmove toward ₹118– ₹120.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: ₹113 (validated on lower timeframe)

Support (stop loss): ₹109

Pattern: Rectangle breakout on intraday chart

RSI: 70 on the daily chart — reflects strong bullish momentum

Technical analysis: Price has resolved higher out of a rectangular consolidation zone on the intraday chart, confirming bullish intent. Momentum indicators are strengthening, and the RSI at 70 signals sustained buying interest. The stock is trading above key short-term moving averages, supporting a continued upmove. The breakout at ₹113 acts as a validation point for this bullish setup.

Risk factors: A close below ₹109 would invalidate the breakout structure and suggest a pause in momentum. Temporary consolidation may occur if the broader market experiences profit-booking or pullbacks.

Buy at: ₹113.00

Target price: ₹118– ₹120

Stop loss: ₹109

Buy: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (PEL) — Current Price: ₹ 1,168.00

Why it’s recommended: Piramal Enterprises is exhibiting a bullish technical setup with improving momentum and a confirmed pattern breakout. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 60, reflecting healthy strength with room for further upside. On the lower timeframe the stock has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, a bullish reversal formation, suggesting a shift from correction to upward continuation. The breakout points to a potential move toward the ₹1,220+ zone, with short-term targets placed at ₹1,230.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Falling wedge breakout confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹1,137

Pattern: Falling wedge breakout on intraday chart

RSI: 60 on the daily chart — indicates rising bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The stock has resolved above the falling wedge pattern on the intraday chart, confirming a reversal from short-term consolidation to upward momentum. The RSI is steadily rising, and the price is trading above key short-term moving averages, aligning with bullish continuation. A close above the wedge resistance has unlocked potential for a move toward ₹1,230 and beyond.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹1,137 would invalidate the bullish wedge breakout and could signal further consolidation. Minor volatility may occur in line with market fluctuations, but the structure remains positive above the stop loss.

Buy at: ₹1,168.00

Target price: ₹1,230

Stop loss: ₹1,137

Buy: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. (NAM-India) — Current Price: ₹ 808.40

Why it’s recommended: NAM-India is showing a bullish setup, supported by strong momentum and a breakout confirmation. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 64, indicating healthy bullish momentum with room for further upside. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, suggesting a shift from consolidation to a trending move. The breakout strengthens the case for an upward continuation toward ₹840.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Triangle breakout confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹792

Pattern: Triangle breakout on intraday chart

RSI: 64 on the daily chart — supports sustained bullish momentum

Technical analysis: Price action has confirmed a breakout above a triangle formation on the intraday chart, reflecting a transition from consolidation to trend continuation. The RSI reading at 64 supports further upside, and the stock is comfortably trading above short-term moving averages. The breakout suggests increasing momentum and a short-term upside potential toward ₹840.

Risk factors: A close below ₹792 would negate the breakout structure and may lead to a retest of previous support zones. Minor pullbacks are possible if market sentiment weakens, but the setup remains positive above the stop-loss.

Buy at: ₹808.40

Target price: ₹840

Stop loss: ₹792

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 2 July:

Buy: HBL Engineering Ltd (current price: ₹ 620.40)

Why it’s recommended: Large recurring railway contracts, growth in EV mobility product, strong order book, improved corporate governance.

Key metrics: P/E: 62.65, 52-week high: ₹ 664, volume: ₹ 1,488 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle formation, trending above all its key moving averages on multi-timeframe chart.

Risk factors: High valuation, short-term margin pressure, dependence on railway capex, and regulatory approval,

Buy at: ₹ 620

Target price: ₹ 760 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 555

Buy: GMDC Ltd (current price: ₹ 420.35)

Why it’s recommended: Robust mining output and revenue growth, expansion in power and renewable energy, efficient cost, and margin efficiency.

Key metrics: P/E: 19.54, 52-week high: ₹ 440, volume: ₹ 208 crore

Technical analysis: Higher-top higher-bottom, strong Momentum on multi-timeframe, trending above all its key moving averages.

Risk factors: High dependence on lignite, regulatory and environmental risk, commodity price volatility, stress in working capital.

Buy at: ₹ 420

Target price: ₹ 500 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 384

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 2 July:

KPI Green Energy Ltd (Current price: ₹ 529)

Target price: ₹ 625 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 481

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1994, KP Group is a prominent renewable energy corporation in India. It has created more than 5.75 GW of solar, wind, and hybrid assets through its publicly traded companies, KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering. KPI Green Energy was founded in 2008 and specializes in hybrid and solar energy. Under the "Solarism" brand, it serves captive power producers in addition to developing, owning, running, and maintaining power plants as an independent power producer. As of FY25, the company has more than 5,946 acres of land bank, 2.95 GW of orders in hand, and a total installed capacity of over 950 MW.

The company's operating revenue climbed from ₹1,024 crore in FY24 to ₹1,735 crore in FY25, a 69% YoY growth. As of FY25, CPP's revenue share was 87%, while IPP's revenue share was 13%. EBITDA also increased by 69% YoY from ₹343 crore in FY24 to ₹581 crore in FY25. Profit after tax increased by 101% from ₹162 crore in FY24 to ₹325 crore in FY25.

Its installed capacity as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) is 503+ MW, its installed capacity as a Captive Power Producer (CPP) is 447+ MW, and its total capacity is 950+ MW. Whereas the CPP has an EBITDA margin of about 20% to 22%, the IPP generates a robust EBITDA margin of about 85% to 90%. The overall EBITDA margin would therefore be between 32% and 33% following the extra capacity.

The company has more than 1.76 GW of forthcoming capacity as a Captive Power Producer (CPP), 1.2+ GW of upcoming capacity as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), and 2.96+ GW of cumulative upcoming capacity. In addition to actively participating in tenders, KPI is developing a 5 MW captive BESS project.

A 1 MW captive green hydrogen plant is presently being developed by KP Group with an FY26 completion date. Through the installation of more than 1.20 GW, the business hopes to increase its IPP portfolio from its current 13% to 25%.

Risk Factor: The Group has the full operational capacity (IPP+CPP) in Gujarat. The geographical concentration risk increases the regulatory risk resulting from any unfavourable policy change in the state or a rise in regional competition, which could affect the group's margins.

Sulzon Energy Ltd (Current price: ₹ 67)

Target price: ₹ 78 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 61

Why it’s recommended: Suzlon Energy Ltd, a prominent global supplier of renewable energy solutions with a focus on wind energy, was founded in 1995. The company is one of the biggest in the field, with more than 21.1 GW of installed wind generating capacity spread across 17 nations. With 15.1 GW of installed capacity and more than 111 wind farms operating across the country, Suzlon has a 30%+ market share in India. Suzlon serves a diverse client base, including prominent names such as Adani Renewables, Reliance, ACC, Vedanta, ITC, and the Tata Group.

Suzlon Ltd.'s operating revenue in FY25 was ₹10,851 crore, a 67% YoY increase over FY24's ₹6,497 crore. Compared to the same quarter last year, when it recorded revenue of ₹2,179 crore, the company's Q4 FY25 revenue of ₹3,774 crore represented a 73% YoY growth.

Improved operational efficiency and higher-order inflows into the wind turbine market were the main drivers of this expansion. Additionally, EBITDA increased by 80.4% YoY to ₹1,857 crore in FY24 from ₹1,029 crore the year before. The company's profit after tax was ₹2,072 crore, up more than 190% YoY from ₹714 crore in FY24. Q4FY25 profit after tax was ₹1,181 crore, a 320% increase over the same time the year before.

About 0.4 GW of wind capacity was added by the company in FY25, increasing its installed capacity in India to 15.1 GW. The company's order book reached its biggest point ever, 5.6 GW, with orders up 93% from 2.9 GW in FY24.

Revenue from the wind turbine generator category increased by 101% year over year to ₹8,481.31 crores in FY25. Results for the wind business in FY25 totalled ₹810.85 crore, a significant YoY increase of 1,056%. Suzlon achieved a comfortable debt position by drastically lowering its borrowings, which resulted in a debt reduction from ₹1,905 crore in FY23 to ₹283 crore in FY25.

Risk Factor: Suzlon's portfolio of renewable energy is growing, but execution risks, such as project delays, difficulties acquiring land, and problems with grid integration, could affect growth goals. Dependency on government subsidies and incentives also creates unpredictability. Moreover, Suzlon’s business operations and financial performance may be impacted by modifications to laws, since the electricity industry's highly regulated tariffs or environmental standards. It could be necessary to make additional capital investments to comply with changing regulations, such as pollution control standards.

