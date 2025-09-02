Recommended stocks to buy on 2 September—top stock picks from market experts
Livemint 6 min read 02 Sep 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Expert analysts share their top stock recommendations to capitalize on the momentum in India's equity markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equities moved higher on 1 September, supported by sustained buying and positive sentiment across sectors. The Nifty 50 climbed 198.20 points or 0.81% to close at 24,625.05, while the BSE Sensex advanced 554.84 points or 0.70%, finishing at 80,364.49. Nifty Bank gained 346.80 points or 0.65% to settle at 54,002.45, though financial counters continued to show signs of stress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story