Recommended stocks to buy today, 21 July, by India's leading market experts

Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended lower on Friday, 18 July, marking their third consecutive weekly decline. The Nifty 50 slipped below the key 25,000 level, signalling sustained pressure on the broader market.

On the day, the Nifty fell 143 points (0.57%) to close at 24,968.40, while the Sensex dropped 502 points (0.61%) to settle at 81,757.73. Over the past three weeks, the Sensex has shed nearly 2,300 points, or close to 3%, with the Nifty 50 also down around 3% in the same period.

Here are three midcap stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

METROBRAND (Cmp 1225.90)

METROBRAND: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1200, stop ₹1180 target ₹1350-1400

Why it’s recommended: Metro Brands has entered a long-term partnership with Clarks as its exclusive retail and digital partner in India and neighboring countries. The prices have dipped into the cloud support and formed a rounding pattern. The long body bullish candle seen on Friday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 95.57,

52-week high: ₹1430.10,

Volume: 67.07K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1130, resistance at ₹1500.

Risk factors: Macroeconomic and political risks , cyberattacks and weak same-store sales.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1200.

Target price: ₹1350-1400 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1180.

DALBHARAT (Cmp 2251.80)

DALBHARAT: Buy CMP and dips to ₹2210, stop ₹2190 target ₹2450-2550

Why it’s recommended: Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a cement manufacturing company. The firm engages in the business of inter alia, manufacturing and selling of cement, and refractories and generating power. The stock has been consolidating at the TS & KS bands and forming rounding patterns and inching higher.

Key metrics:

P/E: 222.33,

52-week high: ₹2257.70

Volume: 580.40K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2100, resistance at ₹2700.

Risk factors: Global economic slowdown, trade tensions, and specific challenges related to the power generation sector.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2210.

Target price: ₹2450-2550 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2190.

NATCOPHARMA (Cmp 1035.10)

NATCOPHARMA: Buy at CMP and dips to ₹980, stop ₹950 target ₹1135-1165

Why it’s recommended: The counter has undergone some ranging action as moving steadily higher forming a higher high higher low since mid-May 2025. On a recovery it faced a value area resistance that kept halting the upmove forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days around 980 has been overcome. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.

Key metrics:

P/E: 10.02,

52-week high: ₹1638,

Volume: 1.51M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹900, resistance at ₹1190.

Risk factors: High Product Concentration, USFDA Warning letter and Patent disputes and litigation

Buy at: above 670 and dips to ₹980

Target price: ₹1135-1165 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹950.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal:

Tata Communication Ltd

Current price: ₹1,764

Target price: ₹2,085 in16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,600

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1986, Tata Communications Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, is a global digital ecosystem facilitator that supports the fast-expanding digital economy in over 190 countries and territories. Through a wide range of services, including next-generation connectivity, cloud and security solutions, collaboration tools, media services, IoT, and customer engagement platforms, the company drives digital transformation for businesses all over the world. Tata Communications links organizations to 80% of the top cloud providers globally, and it serves 300 of the Fortune 500 firms.

Consolidated operating revenue in Q1 FY26 was ₹5,959.85 crore, up 6.5% YoY from ₹5,592.32 crore in Q1 FY25. For the first quarter of FY26, the company's profit after taxes was ₹190.14 crore. Over the past two years, the company has maintained its growth momentum, with digital revenues increasing 29.5%, from ₹4,500 crore in FY23 to ₹9,100 crore in FY25. In India and abroad, the business experienced strong year-over-year growth in the enterprise market segment. In FY25, international enterprise increased by up to 20% year over year, while Indian enterprise rose by 8.7% year over year.

Regarding acquisitions, the business is putting cost-synergy initiatives into action. Although Switch and Kaleyra have been working on this for 24 and 18 months, respectively, they are both approaching the inflection point, and it is anticipated that the synergies will become apparent in the upcoming quarters. Also, the company board approved the Inter Group Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of Solutions Infini Technologies (India) Private Ltd (also known as "SI India") from Kaleyra S.P.A. for a total of ₹123.6 crore.

The company is foraying into new segments like digital fabric tools and AI cloud. They already exist in very promising categories like CIS (Customer Interaction Suite), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Unified Cloud Network (UCN). The need for sophisticated cybersecurity, scalable cloud infrastructure, and robust networks is rising significantly as a result of the industry's rapid adoption of AI. Tata Communications is in a strong position to take advantage of this chance by adding innovative solutions to its portfolio in important areas.

Risk factors: The rivalry for Tata Communications is intensifying in a number of areas. System integrators are growing their managed service offerings, OEMs are venturing into the cybersecurity market, cloud providers are progressively branching out into telecom services, and specialized technology suppliers are going straight for business clients. At the same time, enterprise services are becoming more and more important to traditional telecom companies. The company may see pricing challenges and a drop in its margins if it can't keep its market leadership and effectively differentiate its services.

Astral Ltd

Current price: ₹1,507

Target price: ₹1,875 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,320

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1996, Astral Ltd has grown to become a market leader in the building materials industry, known for its high-quality and innovative products. As of FY25, the company has 26 manufacturing facilities and a combined production capacity of 5,49,126 (MTPA). They serve millions of consumers with excellence and dependability through a strong network of 3,610+ distributors and 2.5+ lakh dealers.

The company's product line includes eight high-growth product categories that make pipes and fittings, water tanks, adhesives and sealants, bathware, specialty valves, construction chemicals, and infrastructure products. Additionally, it has entered the paint, faucet, and sanitaryware industries. By exporting to more than 31 countries, Astral is also growing its global presence and providing high-quality products.

The company's revenue for FY25 was ₹5,832.4 crore, up 3.4% year over year from ₹5,641.4 crore in FY24. Ebitda increased 2.8% YoY to ₹987.2 crore from ₹960.3 crore in FY24, with the net profit of ₹519 crore. Paints & adhesives business revenue climbed 9.1% YoY to ₹1636.1 crore, while their Plumbing business revenue grew by 1.3% to ₹4196.3 crore YoY. In the last five years, their revenue has grown at a CAGR of 16.5%, Ebitda has grown by 10.48% while PBT grew by 7.15%.

The company has invested about ₹1,000 crore in new plant expansions in Hyderabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Kanpur during the past two years.

In addition to expanding Dahej's capacity for more chemistries in the upcoming year, the company is starting a fully automated solvent cement plant, which is the pipe-joining chemical plant. With the acquisition of Al Aziz Plastics, the company looks forward to expanding its product portfolio in domestic and international markets. In the upcoming years, Astral hopes to achieve 15% to 20% paint revenue by concentrating on quality and innovation.

Risk factors: Astral's main raw materials, which include UPVC, CPVC, PPR, and HDPE resins, are derived from crude oil by-products. The price of these raw materials is directly impacted by changes in the price of crude oil globally, which has an effect on Astral's production costs and profitability.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 21 July:

Buy: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,232)

Why it’s recommended:Strong financial growth and profitability, leadership in radiopharma and specialty pharma, improving debt metric.

Key metrics: P/E: 39.23, 52-week high: ₹1,309.90, volume: ₹66.42 crore

Technical analysis: Cup with handle pattern breakout with above average volume

Risk factors: Regulatory and quality risks, segmental and operational volatility.

Buy at: ₹1,232

Target price: ₹1,390 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,170

Buy: Moil (current price: ₹ 382)

Why it’s recommended: Market leadership in manganese ore, strong link to steel sector growth.

Key metrics: P/E: 19.82, 52-week high: ₹ 588, volume: ₹ 45.51 crore

Technical analysis: 50-DMA bounce

Risk factors: High dependence on steel sector, commodity price volatility.

Buy at: ₹382

Target price: ₹430 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹363

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 21 July:

Buy: SAIL Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 136.45

Why it’s recommended: Despite the broader market sell-off, SAIL managed to close over 2% higher on Friday, showing strong relative strength. The stock has taken support at the 20-day moving average on the daily chart, and the daily RSI stands at 60, indicating bullish momentum. This resilience suggests that the uptrend may continue in the near term.

Key metrics: Support taken at 20-DMA; strength seen despite weak market.

Pattern: Bounce from moving average with strong candle formation.

RSI: Daily RSI at 60 confirms upward momentum.

Technical analysis: The chart indicates strong support and the potential for a move toward ₹145 in the short term.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹132 would invalidate the setup and invite renewed selling.

Buy at: ₹136.45

Target price: ₹145.00

Stop loss: ₹132.00

Buy: HDFC AMC — Current Price: ₹ 5,590.00

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, HDFC AMC has formed a triangle breakout pattern, supported by a strong RSI reading of 74, indicating robust momentum. On lower timeframes, the stock is trading above all key moving averages, which further strengthens the bullish outlook. A continuation of this rally could lead to much higher levels.

Key metrics: Triangle pattern breakout on daily chart with high RSI.

Pattern: Bullish triangle breakout with volume support.

RSI: Strong daily RSI at 74 signals momentum continuation.

Technical analysis: The structure suggests an ongoing breakout with scope for further upside towards ₹5,680 and higher.

Risk factors: A fall below ₹5,545 would negate the breakout and weaken the trend.

Buy at: ₹5,590.00

Target price: ₹5,680.00

Stop loss: ₹5,545.00

Buy: Glenmark Pharma — Current Price: ₹ 2,225.50

Why it’s recommended: Glenmark Pharma has formed abullish pennant pattern on the daily chart, indicating a continuation of its recent strong uptrend. The hourly RSI is trending higher at 59, showing that momentum is picking up again after recent profit booking. The stock made new highs recently, and this consolidation phase could lead to a fresh breakout toward lifetime highs.

Key metrics: Bullish pennant breakout on the daily chart.

Pattern: Pennant pattern with momentum re-emergence.

RSI: Hourly RSI at 59 showing strength returning.

Technical analysis: The price action suggests that the stock may be ready for another leg up towards ₹2,280, with potential to go even higher.

Risk factors: A move below ₹2,194 would invalidate the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹2,225.50

Target price: ₹2,280.00

Stop loss: ₹2,194.00

