Recommended stocks to buy on 25 August—top stock picks from market experts

On Friday, 22 August 2025, theNifty 50 slipped 213.65 points or 0.85% to close at 24,870.10, while the BSE Sensex declined693.86 points or 0.85%, ending the day at 81,306.85.

The Bank Nifty showed relative resilience, edging higher by 606.05 points or 1.11% to settle at 55,149.40, reflecting selective buying interest in financial names.

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 25 August

Buy: L&T FINANCE LTD — current price: ₹ 222.70

Why it’s recommended: L&T FINANCE LTD is exhibiting strong momentum, with the daily RSI at 71, reflecting bullish strength. The MACD is positive at 4, while ADX at 24 indicates a strengthening trend phase. The stock has recently hit a new lifetime high, confirming strong buying interest and an ongoing structural uptrend. Additionally, it has given a rectangle breakout at the ₹197 level, establishing a fresh base for continuation of the rally.

Key metrics: Pattern: Rectangle breakout at ₹197, now in lifetime high zone

RSI: 71, strong bullish momentum

MACD: Positive at 4

ADX: 24, trend strengthening

Technical view: Breakout and momentum indicators support upside towards ₹240.

Risk factors: A close below ₹214 would weaken the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹222.70

Target price: ₹240

Stop loss: ₹214

Buy: UNO MINDA LTD — Current Price: ₹ 1265.80

Why it’s recommended: UNO MINDA LTD has turned highly bullish with daily RSI at 75, nearing overbought but confirming strength. Momentum indicator at 158 has generated a fresh buy signal, while ADX at 28 suggests the trend is gaining traction. The stock’s price structure and momentum setup point towards further upside.

Key metrics: Pattern: Continuation rally after strong momentum breakout

RSI: 75, strong positive momentum.

Momentum indicator: 158, confirming buy signal

ADX: 28, steady trend strength

Technical view: Trend setup supports a move towards ₹1345.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1222 would invalidate the bullish bias.

Buy at: ₹1265.80

Target price: ₹1345

Stop loss: ₹1222

Buy: CUMMINS INDIA LTD — Current Price: ₹ 3916

Why it’s recommended: CUMMINS INDIA LTD is demonstrating strong bullish momentum, with the daily RSI at 75, ADX at 42, and MACD at 98 — all confirming a robust trend setup. On the 45-minute chart, the stock has given a breakout from the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern, signaling fresh upside. Importantly, it has closed above the key level of ₹3878, strengthening the breakout validity and supporting further momentum.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Falling wedge upper channel breakout on lower timeframe

RSI: 75, sustaining bullish momentum

MACD: Positive at 98

ADX: 42, confirming trend strength

Technical view: Breakout above ₹3878 suggests further rally potential towards ₹4025.

Risk factors: A close below ₹3858 would negate the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹3916

Target price: ₹4025

Stop loss: ₹3858

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CENTRUM (Cmp ₹ 39.57)

Why it’s recommended: After declining for nearly 2 months since Jul 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the month helping the prices scale higher. Currently the strong push above the value resistance zone around 38 augurs well. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics:

52-week high: ₹41.90,

Volume: 367.65K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹36, resistance at ₹45.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹37.

Target price: ₹43-45 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹36.

PVRINOX (Cmp ₹ 1131.20)

Why it’s recommended: PVRINOX has become a leading omnichannel travel company in India, offering services like foreign exchange, corporate travel, and leisure travel. The charts show constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands are helping the prices stage a strong move to the upside. A steady buying interest on every dips is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. One can look at the prices to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 71.22,

52-week high: ₹1748.25

Volume: 286.10K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹151, resistance at ₹185.

Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy at: 1132 and dips to ₹1105.

Target price: ₹1190-1225 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1095.

TECHNOE (Cmp ₹ 1545)

Why it’s recommended: Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (TEECL) is engaged in providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), asset ownership and operations and maintenance services in the power infrastructure industry. This counter after the initial consolidation is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 42.09,

52-week high: ₹1824.95,

Volume: 564.60K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1325, resistance at ₹1600.

Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy at: above 1545 and dips to ₹1515.

Target price: ₹1625-1645 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1500.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 25 August

Buy: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (current price: ₹ 520)

Why it’s recommended: Consistent profit growth, robust asset growth, strategic market positioning, and positive industry outlook

Key metrics: P/E: 23.56, 52-week high: ₹ 537.50, volume: ₹29.16 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA and is trending above all its key moving averages with a positive bias.

Risk factors: Credit risk and asset quality, interest rate and liquidity risks, regulatory and legal risks, operational and market risks, and collateral and information risks

Buy: ₹520

Target price: ₹590 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹490

Buy: Tega Industries Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,874)

Why it’s recommended: Global leadership in consumables for mining and mineral processing, early momentum in the equipment business, and international expansion

Key metrics: P/E: 62.98; 52-week high: ₹2,329; volume: ₹ 40.71 crore

Technical analysis: downward sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical exposure to mining capex, high dependence on consumables, with competitive pressures

Buy at: ₹1,850–1,880

Target price: ₹2,150 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,760

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.