Recommended stocks to buy on 25 August—top stock picks from market experts
Livemint 5 min read 25 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Expert analysts share their top stock recommendations to capitalize on the momentum in India's equity markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, 22 August 2025, theNifty 50 slipped 213.65 points or 0.85% to close at 24,870.10, while the BSE Sensex declined693.86 points or 0.85%, ending the day at 81,306.85.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story