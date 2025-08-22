Recommended stocks to buy on 22 August—top stock picks from market experts

The benchmark Sensex has been in the green for six consecutive sessions, its longest daily winning streak since late April this year. On Thursday, the Nifty50 added 33.20 points or 0.13% to close at 25,083.75, while the BSE Sensex advanced 142.87 points or 0.17%, ending the day at 82,000.71. The Bank Nifty, however, showed relative underperformance, inching up by just 56.95 points or 0.10% to settle at 55,755.45, reflecting profit-taking in financial names.

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 22 August

Buy: Cipla LTD — Current Price: ₹ 1,592.80

Why it’s recommended: Cipla is showing strong bullish momentum. The daily RSI at 66 reflects healthy buying pressure, the MACD is positive at 16 confirming momentum, and the ADX at 18 indicates a developing trend. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock has given a rectangle breakout, signalling a continuation of the rally after a period of consolidation — a classic technical move that often precedes strong price moves when supported by volume.

Key metrics: Pattern: Rectangle breakout on 45-min chart (continuation pattern)

MACD: Positive at 16

RSI: Daily RSI at 66, indicating sustained strength

ADX: At 18, signaling trend initiation

Technical analysis: Sustained price action above ₹1,592 with momentum and trend confirming suggests upside potential toward ₹1,713

Risk factors: Cipla faces risks from potential regulatory challenges in key markets, global supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs, and pricing pressure in the highly competitive generics industry.

Buy at: ₹1,592.80

Target price: ₹1,713

Stop loss: ₹1,533

Buy: HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD — Current Price: ₹ 1,493.50

Why it’s recommended: HCL Technologies is trading near a make-or-break level, with technicals pointing to a potential bullish setup. On the hourly timeframe, RSI is at 55, showing modest bullishness, MACD is positive at 3, and ADX at 11 indicates the early stages of a developing trend. The stock is currently consolidating within a triangle formation, and a sustained move above ₹1,507 would confirm a triangle breakout, paving the way for a strong pullback rally.

Key metrics: Pattern: Triangle breakout in progress (confirmation above ₹1,507)

MACD: Positive at 3

RSI: Hourly RSI at 55, signaling improving momentum

ADX: At 11, suggesting trend initiation

Technical analysis: A breakout above ₹1,507 will validate the triangle pattern and could accelerate upside towards ₹1,564.

Risk factors: Near-term risk comes from a failure to sustain above ₹1,507, which would keep the stock stuck in consolidation. Broader risks include global IT spending weakness, currency fluctuations, and margin pressure from rising employee costs.

Buy at: ₹1,493.50

Target price: ₹1,564

Stop loss: ₹1,457

Buy: HDFC Bank LTD — Current Price: ₹ 1,991.20

Why it’s recommended: HDFC Bank is trading in a narrow consolidation zone and is poised for a potential breakout. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 50, reflecting a neutral but improving setup, while the MACD is above zero, confirming underlying bullish bias. The ADX at 11 suggests the trend is in its early stage of development. Importantly, a sustained move above ₹2,005 will confirm a double bottom breakout, unlocking higher levels in the near term.

Key metrics: Pattern: Double bottom breakout (trigger above ₹2,005)

MACD: Positive, above zero line

RSI: Daily RSI at 50, improving towards bullish territory

ADX: At 11, showing early trend formation

Technical analysis: A successful breakout above ₹2,005 could push the stock towards ₹2,015 initially, with potential extension to ₹2,040 in the short term.

Risk factors: Immediate risk lies in failure to cross the ₹2,005 breakout level, which may prolong the consolidation. Broader risks include margin pressure from high funding costs, regulatory overhang on the banking sector, and sensitivity to interest rate outlook.

Buy at: ₹1,991.20

Target price: ₹2,040

Stop loss: ₹1,966

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Buy ₹305 and dips to ₹292 | Stop ₹285 | Target ₹335-345

Why it’s recommended: After consolidating for nearly two months since Jun 2025, the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts, we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the month, helping the prices scale higher. Currently, the strong push above the value resistance zone around 300 augurs well. Post surpassing this level, the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes is highlighting the possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics:

P/E: 28.36,

52-week high: ₹324,

Volume: 494.2K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹277, resistance at ₹400.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹292.

Target price: ₹335-345 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹285.

THOMASCOOK (Cmp ₹ 173.88)

Buy ₹174 and dips to ₹165 | Stop ₹162 | Target ₹190-195

Why it’s recommended: Thomas Cook India has become a leading omnichannel travel company in India, offering services like foreign exchange, corporate travel, and leisure travel. The charts show constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands, which are helping the prices stage a strong move to the upside. A steady buying interest on every dip is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. One can look at the prices to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 71.22,

52-week high: ₹239.45

Volume: 2.1M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹151, resistance at ₹185.

Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹165.

Target price: ₹190-195 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹162.

EXIDEIND (Cmp ₹ 400.45)

Buy above ₹402 and dips to ₹388 : Stop ₹383 | Target ₹438-455

Why it’s recommended: Exide manufactures and markets lead-acid storage batteries and related products, including automotive, solar, industrial, and submarine batteries, as well as inverter and genset batteries. This counter, after the initial consolidation, is seen building some strong push to the upside. As the potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long-term.

Key metrics:

P/E: 30.44,

52-week high: ₹534.75,

volume: 4.1 M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹350, resistance at ₹500.

Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy at: above 402 and dips to ₹388.

Target price: ₹438-455 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹383.

Two stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

IRCTC Ltd

Current price: ₹725.7

Target price: ₹895 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹641.05

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1999, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is a Navratna public sector enterprise operating under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. It serves as the professional arm of Indian Railways, focusing on travel and hospitality services. IRCTC is responsible for managing, modernizing, and enhancing food and hospitality offerings at railway stations, onboard trains, and across other locations. The organization also plays a vital role in promoting both domestic and international tourism by developing budget hotels, curating travel packages, engaging in commercial marketing, facilitating information exchange, and integrating with global reservation systems.

IRCTC has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance. In FY25, its operating revenue rose by 9.7% to ₹4,675 crore, up from ₹4,260 crore in FY24. Absolute EBITDA grew by 5.71% year over year to ₹1,549 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 33.15%. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased significantly by 18.30%, reaching ₹1,315 crore in FY25 compared to ₹1,111 crore in FY24. Over the last three years, the company’s revenue and PAT have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% and 26%, respectively.

Looking ahead, IRCTC projects its revenue to reach ₹7,825 crore by FY28. The company holds a monopoly in online railway ticketing, supported by its official website and the Rail Connect mobile app. It also benefits from limited competition in train catering services and is the exclusive provider of packaged drinking water for train passengers. Indian Railways is well-positioned for growth, with passenger traffic expected to increase by 29%, from 9,457 million in 2021 to 12,213 million by 2031. The Indian railway industry is projected to become the third largest globally within the next five years, accounting for 10% of the global market share.

In Q1 FY26, IRCTC reported revenue from operations of ₹1,159.68 crore, up 3.8% year-on-year. EBITDA rose by 7.5% to ₹458.45 crore from ₹426.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. PAT also increased by 7.5%, reaching ₹330.7 crore compared to ₹307.72 crore in Q1 FY25.

Risk factors: During peak booking periods, the reservation and ticketing system may experience performance issues such as slow response times or system crashes. These disruptions can lead to lower revenues and harm the company’s reputation. Additionally, secure online transactions are critical to IRCTC’s operations, and any security breach could have a severely negative impact on the business.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Current price: ₹284

Target price: ₹345 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹253.5

Why it’s recommended: Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, a Schedule ‘A’ and ‘Maharatna’ public sector enterprise under the Government of India, was established in 1989 and is the country’s largest electric power transmission company. Its operations are structured into three core segments: transmission, telecom, and consultancy. The transmission segment remains the primary contributor, accounting for over 97% of the total revenue. Powergrid is responsible for providing transmission systems for Central Generating Stations (CGS), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs), and the integration of renewable energy.

In Q1 FY26, the company reported total revenue of ₹11,444 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹9,394.94 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹3,631 crore. Transmission revenue was recorded at ₹10,694.66 crore, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.31% year-on-year. The consultancy segment posted strong growth, increasing by 120.35% year-on-year to ₹405.92 crore. The telecom segment also performed well, with revenue rising by 17.75% year-on-year to ₹289.49 crore. Within telecom, the company secured orders worth ₹58 crore and added 16 new customers during the quarter. In consultancy, Powergrid secured 11 new domestic orders and 2 international contracts in Q1 FY26. The company is actively pursuing transmission opportunities across regions such as South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia as part of its global expansion strategy.

As of Q1 FY26, Powergrid has established 180,849 km of transmission lines and operates 286 substations with a total inter-regional (IR) capacity of 101,180 MW. Its system availability stands at an impressive 99.84%. The consultancy arm of the company has a presence in more than 25 countries, with over 150 domestic clients and 25 international clients. In FY25, Powergrid exceeded its capex target of ₹20,000 crore by achieving ₹26,255 crore. For FY26, the company has projected a total capex of ₹28,000 crore. Key project completions include the Fibre Optic Communication System in the western region and the Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat. Additionally, Powergrid acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited for a total value of approximately ₹8.53 crore.

Risk factors: The company is exposed to risks arising from the weak financial health of several counterparties, particularly state distribution utilities. It also faces execution-related risks for its ongoing and under-construction projects. Furthermore, any unfavorable changes in the regulatory landscape could adversely affect its operations and strategic significance.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. (Current price: ₹ 204)

Why Apollo Micro is recommended: Strong presence in defense and aerospace, government policy tailwinds, rising order book, strong industry megatrend, niche technology capabilities, and potential for margin expansion

Key metrics: P/E: 103.10 | 52-week high: ₹221.38 | Volume: ₹183.18 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages with a positive bias

Risk factors: Sector and market sensitivity, moderate risk assessment, small-cap and liquidity risks

Buy: ₹204

Target price: ₹192 in 2-3 months

Stop loss: ₹192

Buy: Radico Khaitan Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,895)

Why Radico Khaitan is recommended: Premiumization trend and portfolio strength, strong brand equity, and distribution depth

Key metrics: P/E: 93.93 | 52-week high: ₹2,940 | Volume: ₹63.36 crore

Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: Stringent regulation and state-level excise policies, high US tariffs on exports

Buy at: ₹2,870-2,900

Target price: ₹3,150 in 2-3 months

Stop loss: ₹2,780

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.