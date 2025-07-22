Recommended stocks to buy today, 22 July, by India's leading market experts

On Monday, India’s benchmark indices staged a strong turnaround after an early slip. The Sensex rebounded from a morning low of 81,609 to finish about 378 points (0.46%) higher at 82,136 points, while the Nifty clawed back from 24,900 to trade near 25,066 (up 0.39%) by late morning.

Here are the best stock picks for today, 22 July, as recommended by leading market experts.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SCHAEFFLER India Ltd (Cmp ₹ 4,282.20)

SCHAEFFLER: Buy CMP and dips to ₹4,190 | Stop: ₹4,160 | Target: ₹4,625-4,775

Why Schaeffler India is recommended: Schaeffler India recently reported significant turnaround ahead of its quarterly numbers, helping stem a recent decline. Given the encouraging numbers the previous two quarters, we can expect the trends to show some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle highlights that a premium is building up to push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick in momentum is encouraging.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4,100; resistance at ₹ 4,900

UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd (Cmp 1471.10)

UTIAMC: Buy CMP and dips to 1431 stop 1405 target 1580-1640

Why UTI Asset Management is recommended: Asset management company stocks have been performing quite well, and taking a cue from HDFC AMC, UTI AMC has managed to demonstrate a trended action the last few weeks. But despite the strong push backed by volumes we will encounter some periods of consolidation. As momentum is also picking up, providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,340; resistance at ₹ 1,750

APTUS Value Housing Finance India Ltd (Cmp 352.35)

APTUS : Buy CMP and dips to ₹340 | Stop: ₹335 | Target: ₹385-398

Why Aptus is recommended: Aptus has been going through a rough patch and the rounding pattern backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action. The last few days the prices have been indicating a strong push above value area resistance around ₹ 347, which augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 310; resistance at ₹ 450

Top 3 stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 22 July

Buy: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 885.80

Why it’s recommended: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, supported by key technical indicators and a breakout from a consolidation pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 73 on the daily chart, which signals robust buying strength just below the overbought threshold. The MACD stands at +30, indicating strong upward momentum, while the ADX is at 45, confirming a well-established trend with solid directional movement.

Adding to the bullish case, the stock has broken out of a triangle pattern on lower timeframes, projecting an upside target of ₹940+. This technical breakout, combined with strong momentum indicators, suggests continuation of the current rally.

45, showing trend strength and conviction Technical analysis: The stock is holding above near-term support and has confirmed its breakout with increasing volumes and bullish follow-through. With the trend backed by momentum and pattern confirmation, the near-term target lies at ₹ 940.

The stock is holding above near-term support and has confirmed its breakout with increasing volumes and bullish follow-through. With the trend backed by momentum and pattern confirmation, the near-term target lies at 940. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 862 would negate the bullish setup and may lead to short-term weakness. Traders should watch for sudden reversals near the resistance zone and maintain a disciplined stop-loss strategy.

Buy: Ambuja Cements Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 613.25

Why it’s recommended: Ambuja Cements Ltd has confirmed a rectangle breakout on the daily chart, indicating a resumption of bullish momentum after a period of consolidation. The MACD is trending positive at +11.28, while the RSI stands at 64, reflecting healthy bullish momentum without being overextended.

This technical breakout aligns with strengthening momentum indicators, suggesting that the stock is gearing up for a fresh leg of upside. The structure looks poised for continuation, especially if broader sentiment remains stable.

Not specified but implied momentum is strong Technical analysis: Ambuja is currently sustaining above key breakout levels, suggesting strong follow-through. The stock has a clear upside path towards the ₹ 636 level in the near term, provided the momentum sustains.

Ambuja is currently sustaining above key breakout levels, suggesting strong follow-through. The stock has a clear upside path towards the 636 level in the near term, provided the momentum sustains. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 603.60 would invalidate the bullish setup. Traders should remain cautious if volume fades or the stock faces selling pressure at higher levels.

Buy: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 3,246.70

Why it’s recommended: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has staged a bullish flag breakout on the daily chart, typically a continuation pattern that signals trend strength. The RSI is holding at 63, reflecting steady buying interest, while the MACD stands at +28, suggesting that bullish momentum is firmly in place.

This breakout from a flag formation confirms the resumption of the prior uptrend. With momentum and price action aligned, the stock appears well-positioned for further upside.

15 also implied strength due to breakout Technical analysis: M&M is maintaining price levels above breakout resistance and has established a bullish structure. The upside target is set at ₹ 3,320, with potential for even higher levels if broader market conditions support the move.

M&M is maintaining price levels above breakout resistance and has established a bullish structure. The upside target is set at 3,320, with potential for even higher levels if broader market conditions support the move. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 3,208 would weaken the bullish outlook. Traders should closely monitor price action near resistance and stay disciplined with stop-loss management.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 21 July

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Current price: ₹378.60

Target price: ₹480 in 16 - 24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹325

Why it is recommended: RVNL was founded in 2003 to revolutionize the railway landscape in India with a focus on project implementation and the development of transportation infrastructure, such as railway lines, electrification, bridges, and more. The Department of Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) had awarded the company the title of Navratna, which denotes a large, profitable, and strategically significant PSU. To carry out projects in their respective regions, RVNL has 30 project implementation units spread across 25 locations in India. Additionally, two project units have been formed outside of India: one in Dubai and one in the Maldives.

In FY25, the company's revenue was ₹19,923 crore, down 8.9% on year from ₹21,878.5 crore. Net profit fell 17.3%, from ₹1,550.87 crore to ₹1,281.5 crore. This decline was due to a delay in funding by the Ministry of Railways. They anticipate higher margins in FY26, and the turnover would be the same as the FY25 projection of ₹21,000 crore. As the company expands into new areas, such as metro maintenance, small-scale manufacturing, and international projects, the margins are expected to improve.

The company is actively diversifying into long-term revenue visibility outside of the fiercely competitive EPC market. Utilizing the increasing number of metro projects around India, key priority areas are railway infrastructure and metro system operation and maintenance (O&M). Furthermore, the company has one of the key joint ventures in the development of Vande Bharat, which will begin production in June FY26, and the company anticipates positive cash inflows starting the following year. On the order book part, the company anticipates that Bharat Net orders will rise from the present order of ₹14,000 crore to ₹17,000 to ₹18,000 crore in FY26, a 20% to 25% increase. The company currently has a ₹1 lakh crore order book, of which ₹45,000 crore comes from Indian Railways and around ₹55,000 crore comes from projects that were put out to bid.

Risk factors: Since RVNL is not designated as a Zonal Railway, it does not have the authority to approve plans, drawings, and other materials. As a result, delays in obtaining approval from Zonal Railways for plans, traffic blockages, etc., could affect RVNL's project development. Additionally, delays may occur due to modifications made to the Railways' approved plans during project execution.

Varun Beverages Ltd

Current price: ₹ 489

Target price: ₹ 630 in 12 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 406

Why it’s recommended: VBL’s revenue from operations grew by 28.9% YoY to ₹5,566.9 crore in Q1 CY2025 from ₹4,317.3 crore in Q1 CY2024. Their sales volume also increased by 30.1% to reach 312.4 million cases, driven by strong organic volume growth of 15.5% in India and inorganic volume contributions from South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo. VBL’s EBITDA increased by 27.8% in Q1 CY 2025 to Rs. 1,263.96 crore. PAT increased by 33.5% to Rs. 731.4 crore in Q1 CY2025, driven by robust volume growth and lower finance costs. (Note: The company follows a January-December calendar year format.).

The company has commissioned new production facilities at Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and also set up backward integration facilities at the Prayagraj plant, as well as at the DRC plant in the international region. Acquired BevCo along with its wholly owned subsidiaries and SBC Beverages Ghana Limited (SBCG) in West Africa. VBL has recently entered into binding agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Tanzania and Ghana, further enhancing its African market presence. The company has also secured exclusive snacks franchising rights for PepsiCo’s brands in Morocco, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, set to commence by October 2025.

VBL successfully raised ₹7,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for strategic acquisitions and expansions. Currently, the company's net debt stands at ₹6,000 crore, with plans to utilize the proceeds for debt reduction for CY2025.VBL is adding about 10-12% additional outlets (400,000-500,000 outlets) every year, bolstering its growth. The company owns 130+ depots, 2800+ primary distributors, and 10,000+ vehicles, and also has franchise rights in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

VBL is the world’s second-largest PepsiCo franchisee with a market share of 72% in the carbonated segment, holding exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute PepsiCo’s carbonated and non-carbonated beverages across 27 Indian states and 7 union territories. The company has 50 state-of-the-art production facilities, 38 in India & 12 international territories.

Risk factors: Consistent growth in revenue and sales volumes may be affected due to fluctuations in seasonal sales that might pose a risk to the company's overall financial performance throughout the year. Further, regulations like plastic bottle bans, high sugar taxes, and FDI restrictions pose risks for Varun Beverages.

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited(current price: ₹ 16,281)

Why it’s recommended: Growth and strategic expansion, strong structural advantages

Key metrics: P/E: 118.49, 52-week high: ₹ 19,148.90, volume: ₹ 846.02 crore

19,148.90, volume: 846.02 crore Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle pattern breakout on above average volume

Risk factors: Client concentration and demand volatility, thin margins and PLI reliance, execution risk and backward integration, supply chain and tech risk

Buy: ₹ 16,281

16,281 Target price: ₹ 18,900 in two to three months

18,900 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 15,300

L&T Finance Ltd (current price: ₹ 210)

Why it’s recommended: Diversified lending portfolio, shift toward retail focus, robust asset quality, and collection efficiency

Key metrics: P/E: 19.08, 52-week high: ₹ 213, volume: ₹ 594.83 crore

213, volume: 594.83 crore Technical analysis: 21-DMA bounce

Risk factors: Exposure to rural and semi-urban markets, competitive pressure

Buy at: ₹ 210

210 Target price: ₹ 238 in two to three months

238 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 198

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.