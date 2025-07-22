Recommended stocks to buy today, 22 July, by India's leading market experts

The company is actively diversifying into long-term revenue visibility outside of the fiercely competitive EPC market. Utilizing the increasing number of metro projects around India, key priority areas are railway infrastructure and metro system operation and maintenance (O&M). Furthermore, the company has one of the key joint ventures in the development of Vande Bharat, which will begin production in June FY26, and the company anticipates positive cash inflows starting the following year. On the order book part, the company anticipates that Bharat Net orders will rise from the present order of ₹14,000 crore to ₹17,000 to ₹18,000 crore in FY26, a 20% to 25% increase. The company currently has a ₹1 lakh crore order book, of which ₹45,000 crore comes from Indian Railways and around ₹55,000 crore comes from projects that were put out to bid.