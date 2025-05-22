Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 22 May
Livemint 9 min read 22 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryStock recommendations for today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj, and Trade Brains for Thursday, 22 May.
India’s stock market benchmarks rebounded sharply on Wednesday, 21 May, after three straight sessions of losses. The Nifty 50 rose 0.52% to close at 24,813.45 points, as a recovery in flows from foreign institutional investors helped improve market sentiment after significant outflows in the previous session. The Sensex ended 410 points, or 0.51%, higher at 81,596.63. Broad-based buying lifted the broader market as well, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.90% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.51%.
