Recommended stocks to buy today, 23 July, by India's leading market experts

On Tuesday, 22 July, the Indian stock market moved in a narrow range as investors took a cautious stance, reflecting a consolidative phase after recent gains. While the benchmark indices closed marginally in the red, the underlying tone of the market remained rotational, with select sectors showing resilience and leadership.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

NYKAA: Buy (Cmp 220.03)

Why it’s recommended: After consolidating for nearly 3 months since May 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the month helping the prices scale higher. Currently the strong push above the value resistance zone around 212 augurs well. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics: P/E: 646.15, 52-week high: ₹ 647, Volume: 7.2M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 210, resistance at ₹ 250.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 214.

Target price: ₹ 235-245 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 210.

ESCORTS: Buy (Cmp 3443.60)

Why it’s recommended: Escorts Ltd. has company reported a 2.2% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for June 2025. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few months the stock is showing some encouraging signs and can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 34.72, 52-week high: ₹ 4422, Volume: 81.57K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 3238, resistance at ₹ 3600.

Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 3360.

Target price: ₹ 3700-3800 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 3330.

TATACHEM: Buy (Cmp 962.65)

Why it’s recommended: With monsoon appearing early we can look at the trends emerging that can stage a strong run in the fertiliser stocks. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter after the initial buildup is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics: P/E: 46.77, 52-week high: ₹ 1244.70, volume: 1.17 M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 900, resistance at ₹ 1100.

Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy at: above 963 and dips to ₹ 940.

Target price: ₹ 1060-1090 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹ 925.

Top three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 23 July:

ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS LTD—Current price: ₹1,051.05

Why it’s recommended: ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS LTD has given a rectangle breakout at the ₹1,050 level on the daily chart, indicating a shift from consolidation to an upward trend. On lower timeframes, the MACD is at 15.75, reflecting strong bullish momentum and increasing buyer interest. The breakout is accompanied by positive price action and volume confirmation, enhancing the probability of a continued up-move.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Rectangle breakout on daily chart around ₹1,050

Pattern: Range breakout with bullish strength on lower timeframe

MACD: Positive at 15.75, showing rising momentum

Volume: Supporting the breakout, indicating conviction

Technical analysis: With the breakout confirmed and momentum building up, the stock shows potential to rally toward the ₹1,095-1,105 zone in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,030 will invalidate the breakout and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹1,030 is recommended.

Buy at: ₹1,051.05

Target price: ₹1,095–1,105

Stop loss: ₹1,030.00

DALMIA BHARAT LTD—Current price: ₹2,320.20

Why it’s recommended: DALMIA BHARAT LTD has shown strong bullish behaviour backed by technical momentum. The RSI is at 73, indicating strong buying interest, while the MACD at 40.75 signals sustained upward momentum. On lower timeframes, the stock has broken out from a triangle pattern, confirming the beginning of a new leg higher.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Triangle breakout on lower timeframes

Pattern: Triangle breakout with strength

RSI: Strong at 73, indicating bullish pressure

MACD: Positive at 40.75, highlighting upward momentum

Technical analysis: With a confirmed breakout and momentum support, DALMIA BHARAT is likely to head toward ₹2,400–2,420 in the short term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹2,280 may invalidate the bullish setup. Keep a firm stop-loss at ₹2,280.

Buy at: ₹2,320.20

Target price: ₹2,400–2,420

Stop loss: ₹2,280.00

UPL LTD—Current price: ₹722.85

Why it’s recommended: UPL LTD has broken out of a triangle pattern on the daily chart, signalling a bullish continuation. The RSI at 72 indicates sustained buying strength, and the MACD at 14.28 confirms rising momentum. This alignment of pattern and indicators makes the case for an upside rally compelling.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: Triangle breakout on daily chart

Pattern: Bullish triangle breakout

RSI: High at 72, showing consistent buying interest

MACD: Positive at 14.28, signaling strong upward push

Technical analysis: With a well-formed pattern and solid indicator alignment, the stock is likely to head toward ₹800 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹684 would invalidate the bullish view. A protective stop-loss is essential at ₹684.

Buy at: ₹722.85

Target price: ₹800.00

Stop loss: ₹684.00

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India:

Krn Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd (current price: ₹849.90)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance, expansion plans and capacity enhancement, established clientele, and export growth.

Key metrics: P/E: 126.20 | 52-week high: ₹1,012.00 | Volume: ₹75.52 crore

Technical analysis: Bounced back from its 100-DMA on above-average volume.

Risk factors: Customer concentration risk, supplier dependency, liquidity and working capital concerns, and intense industry competition.

Buy: ₹849.9

Target price: ₹980 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹790

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (current price: ₹961)

Why it’s recommended: Leadership in technical textiles, export-focused business model, and rising demand in aquaculture.

Key metrics: P/E: 39.46 | 52-week high: ₹984 | Volume: ₹30.08 crore

Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: Export dependency and currency volatility, raw material price volatility.

Buy at: ₹961

Target price: ₹430 in two to three months.

Stop loss: ₹363

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 23 July:

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Current price: ₹540

Target price: ₹685 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹465

Why It’s recommended: Ion Exchange, one of the top water and environmental management firms, was founded in 1964. A range of households, communities, organizations, and industries are served by the company. Ion Exchange is headquartered in Mumbai and operates seven production and assembly facilities throughout India, as well as one each in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It also has a facility in Portugal. The business also boasts two applications and testing centres, two in-house R&D facilities, over 50 patents, and over 100 commercialized products.

In FY25, the company’s consolidated operating income stood at ₹2,737 crore, a 16.6% rise year-on-year. Profit after tax was up 6.6% on-year to ₹208.3 crore, while operational Ebitda increased 8% on-year to ₹293.9 crore. The company's revenue in FY25 was ₹29.02 crore (10%) from consumer goods, ₹81.84 crore (29%) from chemicals, and ₹170.38 crore (61%) from engineering. Exports contributed 35% of revenue and domestic sources 65%. The company had a total order book of ₹2,762.03 crore as of 31 March 2025, and orders from its robust bid pipeline totalled ₹8,834 crore.

The company is looking for opportunities in semiconductors and data centres, as well as expanding its product and go-to-market portfolios globally to include chemicals and membranes. The Roha Greenfield Resin Plant is expected to generate revenue and improved margins in Q3 and Q4 of FY26, after the company made significant investments in infrastructure, personnel, and the distribution network in FY25. The debt component makes up about 80% of the company's approximately ₹400 crore total capital expenditure for the Roha project in FY26. This term loan has an interest rate that is a little less than 10%. The value of the unfinished UP project order was ₹378 crore, and it was anticipated to last until Q1 of FY26.

Risk factor: The engineering segment's revenue remains impacted by economic cycles. Additionally, the business serves PSUs and government organizations, the costs of which are closely related to the state of the economy. Any downturn in the Indian economy or any postponement or delay in capital expenditure (capex) in end-user sectors could hurt IEIL's earnings.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Current price: ₹1,530

Target price: ₹1,855 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹1,367

Why it’s recommended: Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, one of the largest rPET Fibre manufacturers in India, was created in 1987. In addition to producing recycled polyester staple fibre (RPSF), dyed yarn, and recycled spun yarn, the company has recently expanded into the production of rPET chips and rPET filament yarn. The company has a strong statewide collection network, especially in the northern and southern regions, and mobilizes 450 tonnes of PET bottle waste every day. With a network of over 300 suppliers across India, 400+ customers in more than 20 countries, and over three decades of industry experience. Currently, the company has six manufacturing facilities and recycles more than 8.5 billion scrap bottles annually.

The company's revenue increased by 30.5% on-year from ₹1,122.9 crore in FY24 to ₹1,465.5 crore in FY25. Its Ebitda grew by 52.72% on-year from ₹137.9 crore in FY24 to ₹210.6 crore in FY25. In FY25, the Ebitda margin was 14.4%, compared to 12.3% in FY24. In contrast, its profit after tax climbed from ₹40.6 crore in FY24 to ₹103.1 crore in FY25, a 154% on-year increase. Ganesha Ecosphere is a prominent player in the PET plastic recycling market in India with 196,440 tonnes of installed capacity and an annual conversion rate of over 150,000 MTPA of PET waste.

By H1FY27, the company intends to expand its capacity for rPET granules in Odisha to 67,500 MTPA, while by Q4FY26, it anticipates expanding its capacity in Warangal to 22,500 MTPA. Over the next two years, the business plans to invest ₹725 crore in capital expenditures to expand the capacity of rPET granules (Ganesha Ecopet Pvt. Ltd). Of this amount, ₹600 crore will be used for the greenfield growth in Odisha and ₹125 crore for the brownfield expansion in Warangal. In order to increase the credibility of its raw materials and the effectiveness of its supply chain, Ganesha Ecosphere has partnered strategically with Race Eco Chain (49:51) to secure PET flakes through a statewide hub-and-spoke sourcing strategy.

Risk Factor: The availability of PET waste and the volatility of VPSF pricing, especially in a declining price scenario, can influence GEL's profitability. GEL's raw material (PET waste) costs are driven by its demand-supply dynamics, while RPSF revenues are affected by changes in VPSF prices, which depend on the prices of crude oil and cotton. Consequently, the business has limited ability to pass on raw material cost increases.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.