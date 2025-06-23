Recommended stocks to buy today, 23 June, by India's leading market experts
23 Jun 2025
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and Marketsmith India recommend their stock picks for today, 23 June.
The Nifty50 rose 1.6% over the past week to close at 25,112.40, supported by gains in financial, IT, and auto stocks amid positive global cues and RBI policy support. After a weak start on Friday due to global jitters and profit-booking, markets rebounded strongly through the day, ending with broad-based gains. The Nifty and Sensex both closed up 1.29% for the day, comfortably above key moving averages, reflecting strong investor sentiment and resilience.
