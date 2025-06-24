Recommended stocks to buy today, 24 June, by India's leading market experts
Livemint 6 min read 24 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Top market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and Marketsmith India recommend their stock picks for today, 24 June.
Nifty50 fell 0.56% on Monday amid high volatility, driven by rising geopolitical tensions after the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed crude oil prices to five-month highs. This spurred inflation fears and raised concerns about delayed RBI rate cuts. India VIX jumped over 5%, reflecting increased market uncertainty. Despite the decline, Metal, small- and mid-cap stocks showed resilience with selective buying interest.
