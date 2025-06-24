Recommended stocks to buy today, 24 June, by India's leading market experts

Nifty50 fell 0.56% on Monday amid high volatility, driven by rising geopolitical tensions after the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed crude oil prices to five-month highs. This spurred inflation fears and raised concerns about delayed RBI rate cuts. India VIX jumped over 5%, reflecting increased market uncertainty. Despite the decline, Metal, small- and mid-cap stocks showed resilience with selective buying interest.

Here are top stock recommendations by India's leading market experts for 24 June

Two stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (current price ₹ 1,922.60)

Why it’s recommended: KIRLOSBROS recently reported a significant turnaround this quarter, with numbers that could help it stem the stock’s decline. With a long body candle on Monday and some encouraging numbers we could expect the trends to show some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle highlights that the improving scenario will now push the trends to new highs. A fresh uptick in Momentum is encouraging.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,576, resistance at ₹ 2,200

BEML Ltd (Current price: ₹ 4,788.70)

Why it’s recommended: Defence stocks have been moving along quite well. The last few days we have seen a strong push backed by volumes, suggesting a trended action. Prices have been consolidating and a strong push above value area resistance around ₹ 4,400 augurs well for the stock. Momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, so prospects appear bullish.

Defence stocks have been moving along quite well. The last few days we have seen a strong push backed by volumes, suggesting a trended action. Prices have been consolidating and a strong push above value area resistance around 4,400 augurs well for the stock. Momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, so prospects appear bullish. Key metrics: P/E: 65.68 52-week high: ₹ 2,350 Volume: 3.01M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4,100, resistance at ₹ 5,500

Support at 4,100, resistance at 5,500 Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind

Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind Buy: Above ₹ 4,790 and dips to ₹ 4,680

Above 4,790 and dips to 4,680 Target price: ₹ 5,285-5,425 in 1 month

5,285-5,425 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 4,650

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 24 June:

Finolex Cables Ltd

Current price: ₹ 939

Target price: ₹ 1,150 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 830

Why is Finolex Cables recommended: Finolex Cables Ltd, established in 1958, is one of India’s most diversified and leading manufacturers of electrical and telecommunication cables. Responding to evolving market demands, the company has expanded into the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment, positioning itself as a one-stop provider of electrical solutions.

Its broad product portfolio now includes wires and cables, fans, water heaters, switches, switchgear, room heaters, irons, lighting, conduits and fittings, and smart home solutions. The cables and wires range covers power, speaker, LAN, telephone, agricultural, and residential applications.

The company delivered a strong financial performance in FY25. Revenue rose 14% year-on-year to ₹1,595 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹1,401 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year, revenue grew 6% to ₹5,319 crore from ₹5,014 crore in FY24. Profit after tax in Q4 FY25 increased to ₹192 crore from ₹186 crore a year earlier. For the full year, net profit rose 7.5% to ₹701 crore from ₹652 crore. The company managed commodity price volatility through dynamic pricing strategies.

Looking ahead, Finolex plans a capex of ₹104 crore in FY26, along with ₹40–50 crore in maintenance capex. It is also developing new manufacturing plants to support its next phase of growth.

The company commissioned its e-beam project in January 2025 and has since launched two new product lines: its most premium wire targeted at the construction segment, and solar cables launched in February 2025. At full capacity, management expects these two product lines to contribute ₹500–600 crore in annual revenue, with more additions planned to strengthen this stream.

The outlook for the Indian wire and cable industry remains strong. The market is projected to grow from $21.22 billion in 2025 to $32.85 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% over the forecast period.

Risk factors: The company encounters fierce competition from both organized players like Polycab India, KEI Industries, RR Kabel, V-Guard Industries, etc., as well as from unorganized players in the industry. It is also exposed to raw material risk, as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like copper, aluminium, and fibre optics may significantly influence the company’s input costs.

Container Corp. Of India Ltd

Current price: ₹ 735

Target price: ₹895 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 655

Why is Container Corp. Of India recommended: Incorporated in 1988, Container Corp. Of India (Concor) is a “Navratna" public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and remains the market leader in its space.

It operates 66 terminals across India, including 4 pure EXIM terminals, 35 combined container terminals, 24 domestic terminals, and 3 strategic tie-ups. The company’s business is broadly divided into EXIM and domestic segments, and it operates across three verticals: carrier, terminal operator, and warehouse operator. Its extensive asset base includes 130 LNG trucks, 107 reach stackers, five gantry cranes, 29 forklifts, 24 shunting engines, 17,967 container wagons, and 53,187 containers.

In FY25, operating revenue rose 2.7% year-on-year to ₹8,887 crore. Ebitda grew 10% to ₹2,330 crore, resulting in a healthy Ebitda margin of 25%. Profit after tax increased 3.5% year-on-year to ₹1,292 crore. The EXIM segment posted 7% growth, while the domestic business expanded 12% year-on-year. Concor’s market share now stands at 55.2% in the EXIM segment and 57.6% in the domestic segment. For the first time, the company surpassed the 5 million TEU mark, handling a record 5.09 million TEUs in FY25, with total throughput growth of around 8% during the year.

For FY26, the Board has approved a capital expenditure plan of ₹860 crore, primarily allocated toward terminal development, container acquisition, and IT infrastructure. The company has set a long-term goal to scale up to 100 terminals, over 500 rakes, and 70,000 containers by FY28. Management forecasts domestic volume growth of 20% in FY26, while EXIM growth is expected to reach 10%. The company is actively collaborating with Indian Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to secure land for future terminal expansion.

Risk factors: EXIM shipments account for over 78% of total volumes handled, making the company heavily exposed to global trade fluctuations. Any significant disruption in international shipping volumes could adversely impact performance.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 943.10)

Why Ahluwalia Contracts is recommended: Strong order book, revenue growth and margin improvement, and operational efficiency.

Strong order book, revenue growth and margin improvement, and operational efficiency. Key metrics: P/E: 31.24, 52-week high: ₹ 1542, volume: ₹ 11 crore

P/E: 31.24, 52-week high: 1542, volume: 11 crore Technical analysis: 200-EMA retake, higher-peak higher-trough price structure

200-EMA retake, higher-peak higher-trough price structure Risk factors: Regulatory disruption, dependence on fixed price contracts

Regulatory disruption, dependence on fixed price contracts Buy at : ₹ 943

: 943 Target price: ₹ 1,090 in two-three months

1,090 in two-three months Stop loss: ₹ 890

Buy: Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹ 563.30)

Why Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals is recommended: Robust financial performance and earnings growth, operational efficiency, strong balance sheet, and cash flow.

Robust financial performance and earnings growth, operational efficiency, strong balance sheet, and cash flow. Key metrics: P/E: 13.68, 52-week high: ₹ 742, volume: ₹ 164.48 crore

P/E: 13.68, 52-week high: 742, volume: 164.48 crore Technical analysis: Reversal after taking support around the 200-DMA.

Reversal after taking support around the 200-DMA. Risk factors: Volatility in revenue, dependence on subsidies, regulatory risk

Volatility in revenue, dependence on subsidies, regulatory risk Buy at: ₹ 563.30

563.30 Target price: ₹ 630 in two to three months

630 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 524

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.