Recommended stocks to buy today, 25 June, by India's leading market experts

Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped sharply on Tuesday after a strong start, as escalating hostilities in the West Asia dampened investor confidence.

The Sensex erased early gains, plunging 1,118.04 points from its peak to touch 81,900.12, while the Nifty breached the 25,050 level during intraday trade. Sensex closed 158 points, or 0.19% higher at 82,055.11, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,044.35, up 72 points, or 0.29%.

Here are some stocks to trade as recommended by market experts for 25 June

Three stocks to trade today as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

REPCO (Current price ₹ 439.20)

Why REPCO is recommended: Strong Q4 2025 has now helped the prices reaffirm the strong run seen in the prices over the last few days. The long body candle seen on Tuesday is indicating that the prices are holding the bullish bias and the possibility of more upward traction has also emerged on the higher timeframe. As momentum remains resolute one can look at more upside in store in the next few days.

Key metrics: P/E: 6.27, 52-week high: ₹ 594.70, Volume: 527.03k.

P/E: 6.27, 52-week high: 594.70, Volume: 527.03k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 700, resistance at ₹ 1080.

Support at 700, resistance at 1080. Risk factors : Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 730.

CMP and dips to 730. Target price : ₹ 481-505 in 1 month.

: 481-505 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 410.

KAJARIACER (Current price ₹ 1105.30)

Why it’s recommended: Kajaria Ceramics is India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, and the 8th largest globally. The prices have been rallying since May beginning and the last few days have spent in consolidation and the strong breakout above the range on Tuesday amidst dull price action highlights some new found momentum. With robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

Key metrics: P/E: 86.24, 52-week high: ₹ 1578.70, volume: 786.88K.

P/E: 86.24, 52-week high: 1578.70, volume: 786.88K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 970, resistance at ₹ 1300.

Support at 970, resistance at 1300. Risk factors: Fluctuating gas prices, which impact their operational costs and profitability.

Fluctuating gas prices, which impact their operational costs and profitability. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1105.

CMP and dips to 1105. Target price: ₹ 1190-1225 in 1 month.

1190-1225 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1090.

BHARTIHEXA (Current price ₹ 1855.50)

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Hexacom Limited is a telecommunications company that provides mobile, broadband, and fixed-line telephone services in Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India. This counter after some initial profit booking dipped into supports and the prices started reversing the strong push above the 1800 mark has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

Key metrics : P/E: 62.12, 52-week high: ₹ 1938.50, volume: 307.48k.

: P/E: 62.12, 52-week high: 1938.50, volume: 307.48k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1740, resistance at ₹ 1900.

Support at 1740, resistance at 1900. Risk factors: Potential corporate actions, like divestments, profitability.

Potential corporate actions, like divestments, profitability. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 1800.

: CMP and dips to 1800. Target price: ₹ 1955-2025 in 1 month.

1955-2025 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1780.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Ramkrishna Forgings (current price: ₹646.15)

Why it’s recommended: Consistent revenue growth, diversification and capacity expansion, healthy orderbook, and margin expansion.

Key metrics: P/E: 35.46 | 52-week high: ₹1,064 | Volume: ₹122 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout, 50-DMA retake.

Risk factors: Working capital and debt, trade tariffs and regulations, input cost risk.

Buy at: ₹646

Target price: ₹750 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹598

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (current price: ₹848.25)

Why it’s recommended: Robust financial momentum, capacity expansion and new product segment, export expansion, R&D focus.

Key metrics: P/E: 86.56 | 52-week high: ₹1,012 | Volume: ₹185 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout, 100-DMA retake

Risk factors: Customer concentration and contract risk, raw material procurement risk, execution risk, and governance risk.

Buy at: ₹848

Target price: ₹970 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹794

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 25 June:

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Current price: ₹ 257

Target price: ₹ 315 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 225

Why is Hindustan Copper recommended: Incorporated in 1967, Hindustan Copper Ltd is a Schedule A “Miniratna" Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Mines. It is India’s only integrated copper producer, owning all active copper ore mining leases and controlling about 45% of the country’s total resources and reserves — around 755.32 million tonnes of copper ore (as of April 1, 2024), with 160.48 million tonnes in proven reserves at an average grade of 1.32%.

In FY25, HCL posted record revenue of ₹2,070.97 crore, up 21% YoY from ₹1,717 crore in FY24. Ebitda margin improved to 38%, up from 34% a year earlier. Profit after tax surged 57% to ₹465.11 crore. The Malanjkhand Mine achieved record output of 27.25 lakh tonnes of ore, processing 24.34 lakh tonnes and achieving 97% of its annual target.

The company has secured 20-year lease extensions for its Surda, Rakha, and Kendadih copper mines, with plans to expand Surda’s capacity from 0.4 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA over the next seven years.

Looking ahead, HCL has planned a ₹2,000 crore capex over 5–6 years, with increased exploration spending that has already added 123 million tonnes of additional reserves over the past two years.

It is also diversifying through partnerships with public sector firms like Indian Oil and GAIL to enter key minerals and rare earth elements, reducing dependency on copper alone. Additionally, HCL has signed an agreement with Kutch Copper Ltd to supply 84,000 WMT (+/-10%) of copper concentrate from its Malanjkhand and Khetri operations.

Risk factors: Hindustan Copper\ is vulnerable to social and environmental risks because mining operations may have a detrimental impact on the surrounding ecology and communities. The business can face increased regulatory scrutiny and tighter adherence to sustainable mining practices in an effort to mitigate the adverse environmental impact.

Penalties or increased compliance expenses may follow from such activities. One major risk that mining operations frequently encounter is project implementation schedules that increase project expenses.

IRCTC Ltd

Current price: ₹ 762

Target price: ₹ 923 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 680

Why is IRCTC recommended: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), a ‘Navratna’ PSU under the Ministry of Railways, was established in 1999 as the professional travel and hospitality arm of Indian Railways. It manages catering and hospitality services on trains and at stations, while also promoting domestic and international tourism through budget hotels, curated travel packages, and partnerships with global reservation platforms.

IRCTC holds a monopoly in online rail ticketing through its website and Rail Connect app, and is the sole provider of packaged drinking water on trains. It also benefits from high entry barriers in catering and tourism services tied to Indian Railways.

Financially, IRCTC has delivered steady growth. Operating revenue rose 9.7% YoY to ₹4,675 crore in FY25, with Ebitda at ₹1,549 crore (33.15% margin), up 5.7% YoY. Profit after tax jumped 18.3% to ₹1,315 crore. Over the past three years, revenue and PAT have grown at a robust CAGR of 35% and 26%, respectively.

In Q4 FY25, internet ticketing revenue rose 8.8% YoY to ₹372.5 crore, while tourism income surged 38.2% YoY to ₹274.4 crore, driven by strong demand and innovative travel offerings. Rail Neer posted ₹92.2 crore in revenue, up 15.5% YoY. Catering revenue dipped to ₹529.4 crore due to seasonal factors, but the company expects a strong recovery in coming quarters.

Looking ahead, IRCTC projects revenue to grow to ₹7,825 crore by FY28. With Indian railway passenger traffic expected to rise 29% from 9,457 million in 2021 to 12,213 million in 2031, and the sector poised to become the third largest globally, IRCTC is well positioned to benefit.

Risk factors: High traffic during peak booking periods may strain the platform’s infrastructure, leading to outages or slowdowns that could damage its reputation. Additionally, the company is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that may disrupt online transactions and harm customer trust.

Here are the top auto picks as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors has broken out of a bull flag pattern on the daily chart — a continuation pattern that typically signals the resumption of an uptrend. The breakout has occurred with momentum, and the price action confirms higher highs and higher lows. On the hourly chart, the stock is holding well above its short-term moving averages, indicating underlying strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 79.00, suggesting strong bullish momentum, though nearing overbought levels.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 5,694 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 5,590 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 5,694 (short-term target), Support level: 5,590 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Bull flag breakout on the daily chart; channel continuation on the 1-hour chart.

Bull flag breakout on the daily chart; channel continuation on the 1-hour chart. RSI: 79.00 on the daily chart, reflecting strong momentum, with slight caution due to the overbought zone

79.00 on the daily chart, reflecting strong momentum, with slight caution due to the overbought zone Technical analysis: The breakout from the bull flag pattern confirms continuation of the prior uptrend. The price is trading above all key moving averages, and the RSI supports the strength of the move. While the stock is approaching overbought territory, high RSI values in strong trends can persist. A move toward ₹ 5,694 appears likely if the stock holds above the flag breakout level.

The breakout from the bull flag pattern confirms continuation of the prior uptrend. The price is trading above all key moving averages, and the RSI supports the strength of the move. While the stock is approaching overbought territory, high RSI values in strong trends can persist. A move toward 5,694 appears likely if the stock holds above the flag breakout level. Risk factors: A drop below ₹ 5,590 would invalidate the breakout structure and could trigger short-term profit booking. Additionally, volume has not significantly expanded on the breakout, which calls for monitoring. Overbought RSI may lead to short-term consolidation.

A drop below 5,590 would invalidate the breakout structure and could trigger short-term profit booking. Additionally, volume has not significantly expanded on the breakout, which calls for monitoring. Overbought RSI may lead to short-term consolidation. Buy at: ₹ 5,629.00

5,629.00 Target price: ₹ 5,694

5,694 Stop loss: ₹ 5,590

Buy: TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSMOTOR) — Current Price: ₹ 2,837.10

Why it’s recommended: TVS Motors has broken out of a triangle consolidation on the daily chart — a bullish pattern indicating the continuation of the prevailing trend. The breakout has been supported by rising open interest and improving price structure on the 1-hour chart. The RSI on the daily chart is at 61.30, indicating positive momentum with room for further upside.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 2,880 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 2,800 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 2,880 (short-term target), Support level: 2,800 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Triangle breakout on the daily chart; bullish structure continuation on the 1-hour chart

Triangle breakout on the daily chart; bullish structure continuation on the 1-hour chart RSI : 61.30 on daily chart, indicating healthy bullish momentum

: 61.30 on daily chart, indicating healthy bullish momentum Technical analysis: The triangle breakout confirms the resumption of the bullish trend after a consolidation near the highs. The stock is above all key moving averages and supported by strength in the auto sector. A sustained move above ₹ 2,850–2,860 range can propel it toward ₹ 2,880 and beyond.

The triangle breakout confirms the resumption of the bullish trend after a consolidation near the highs. The stock is above all key moving averages and supported by strength in the auto sector. A sustained move above 2,850–2,860 range can propel it toward 2,880 and beyond. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 2,800 would negate the breakout and could result in range re-entry or selling pressure. Weak volume follow-through may also stall the move, especially if the market turns volatile.

A close below 2,800 would negate the breakout and could result in range re-entry or selling pressure. Weak volume follow-through may also stall the move, especially if the market turns volatile. Buy at: ₹ 2,837.10

2,837.10 Target price: ₹ 2,880

2,880 Stop loss: ₹ 2,802

Buy: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) — Current Price: ₹3,150.10

Why it’s recommended: M&M has broken out of a downward sloping channel on the daily chart — a classic reversal signal indicating a shift from correction to a fresh uptrend. The stock also formed a bullish double-bottom base near ₹ 2,960 before reversing. The RSI on the daily chart is at 53.00, suggesting a shift from weak to strengthening momentum.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 3,200 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 3,120 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 3,200 (short-term target), Support level: 3,120 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Downward channel breakout on the daily chart; higher-low formation on 1-hour chart

Downward channel breakout on the daily chart; higher-low formation on 1-hour chart RSI: 53.00 on daily chart, indicating early-stage bullish strength

53.00 on daily chart, indicating early-stage bullish strength Technical analysis: The breakout above the upper trendline of the falling channel indicates the end of the corrective phase. Price is now trading above short-term moving averages with MACD crossover supporting the buy signal. A move toward ₹ 3,200 appears likely, especially with potential short-covering adding to momentum.

The breakout above the upper trendline of the falling channel indicates the end of the corrective phase. Price is now trading above short-term moving averages with MACD crossover supporting the buy signal. A move toward 3,200 appears likely, especially with potential short-covering adding to momentum. Risk factors: A drop below ₹ 3,120 would invalidate the breakout and suggest the stock is slipping back into the prior range. Broader market weakness could also impact the near-term move. RSI is neutral, but a failure to gain momentum quickly could delay the breakout’s impact.

A drop below 3,120 would invalidate the breakout and suggest the stock is slipping back into the prior range. Broader market weakness could also impact the near-term move. RSI is neutral, but a failure to gain momentum quickly could delay the breakout’s impact. Buy at: ₹ 3,150.10

3,150.10 Target price: ₹ 3,200

3,200 Stop loss: ₹ 3,120

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market.

Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.