Recommended stocks to buy on 26 August—top stock picks from market experts

The Indian stock market ended with decent gains on Monday, 25 August, led by buying in select IT and financial heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank.

The Sensex closed at 81,635.91, up 329 points, or 0.40%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,967.75, up 98 points. However, the mid- and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.10%, while the Smallcap index slipped marginally.

On to the best stock picks for 26 August as recommended by leading market experts.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Skipper Ltd: Buy at current market price and dips to near ₹ 525, stop loss ₹ 515, target price ₹ 605-625

Why it is recommended: Skipper has delivered a powerful combination of financial strength, sectoral relevance and managerial acumen. In FY25, it achieved a 41% jump in consolidated sales to ₹4,624 crore, while holding operating margins around 9.7% and lifting net profit by 83% to ₹149 crore, yielding a healthy ROE of roughly 12.5% despite moderate leverage (debt‐to‐equity near 2.8×).

Its core transmission‐tower business sits at the heart of India’s renewable‐energy rollout, while the PVC pipes division underpins urban water infrastructure and the telecom‐tower segment rides the 5G and data‐centre expansion.

Backed by promoters with over four decades of industry expertise, Skipper’s integrated model, spanning heavy engineering, PVC extrusion and EPC services, diversifies revenue and deepens value capture. Ongoing investments in automated fabrication lines, high‐tensile alloys and corrosion‐resistant coatings underscore its commitment to innovation, positioning the company to scale alongside

CreditAccess Grameen: Buy above ₹ 1,395 and dips to ₹ 1,340, stop loss ₹ 1,320, target price ₹ 1,515-1,550

Why it is recommended: CreditAccess Grameen combines resilient financial metrics, high-impact sector positioning and forward-looking leadership. In the past fiscal year, its assets under management grew by over 20 percent to around ₹15,000 crore, while consolidated net profit climbed by roughly 30 percent, underpinned by operating margins in the mid-teens, a gross non-performing asset ratio below 1 percent and capital-adequacy north of 30 percent.

As India’s largest NBFC-MFI, it sits squarely at the intersection of financial inclusion and digital finance, a sector poised for accelerated growth as rural credit penetration and smartphone adoption rise. Its network of 2,114 branches reaches more than 4.5 million customers, and its product suite—from income-generation loans to sanitation and healthcare financing—aligns with government-backed inclusion schemes and the broader push toward sustainable development.

Management and innovation form a powerful third pillar. Guided by executives steeped in both commercial banking and social-sector mandates, CreditAccess Grameen has embraced technology partnerships—most notably with Siemens’ Mendix low-code platform—to roll out a custom branch-auditing application that slashed audit cycles by 15.6% in just six months. Complementary digital initiatives, including AI-driven credit scoring and mobile-first loan origination, are sharpening its competitive edge and operational agility.

EIH Ltd: Buy above ₹ 410 and dips to ₹ 390, stop loss ₹ 380, target ₹ 441-457

Why it is recommended: EIH combines robust financial performance, strategic exposure to high-growth hospitality themes and a leadership team committed to innovation.

In FY24, the company recorded revenue of ₹23,168 million (up 26.2% YoY), Ebitda of ₹9,109 million (an Ebitda margin of roughly 39%) and profit after tax of ₹5,209 million (a PAT margin of about 22.5%, up 62.7% YoY). With net worth at ₹35,686 million, its return on equity stands near 15%, underscoring efficient capital deployment even as it maintains moderate leverage typical of asset-intensive hotel operations.

EIH’s hotel portfolio—30 owned and managed properties and a luxury cruiser under the Oberoi and Trident brands—positions it at the heart of India’s post-pandemic hospitality rebound. It taps into rising demand for luxury leisure travel, business-travel resurgence and experiential stays, while ancillary services such as flight catering, airport lounges and bespoke event planning broaden its revenue base.

Under the stewardship of the Oberoi family and a professional executive team, EIH has propelled digital and sustainability-focused initiatives. From AI-driven revenue-management systems and contactless guest experiences to green-building certifications and waste-reduction programmes, the group continually refines its service model for tomorrow’s traveller.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 26 August

Buy: Pidilite Industries Ltd.(current price: ₹ 3,107)

Why it’s recommended: Pidilite Industries' strong market leadership, robust financial performance, wide product portfolio and diversification, strong distribution network, and innovation and brand strength

Key metrics: P/E: 70.61, 52-week high: ₹ 3,415.00, volume: ₹113.92 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages with a positive bias.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, dependence on consumer demand, competitive pressure, global exposure, currency risk, regulatory, and ESG risks

Buy: ₹ 3,107

Target price: ₹ 3,430 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 2,950

Buy: Acme Solar Holdings Limited (current price: ₹ 303)

Why it’s recommended: Acme Solar's rapid capacity expansion with long-term visibility, strategic focus on hybrid and dispatchable RE

Key metrics: P/E: 42.31; 52-week high: ₹310; volume: ₹ 215.79 crore

Technical analysis: downward-sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: Capital-intensive expansion and leverage

Buy at: ₹300–305

Target price: ₹340 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 288

Ankush Bajaj’s top 3 stock picks for 25 August

Buy: Emami Realty Ltd (Current price: ₹ 126.40)

Why Emami Realty is recommended: Emami Realty is showing improving momentum, with the daily RSI at 66, reflecting a positive bias. The MACD has turned positive at 2, while ADX at 16 signals that a new trend is developing.

On the daily chart, the stock has broken out of an upper triangle channel, which often indicates the beginning of a strong rally. This technical breakout, supported by momentum indicators, points toward further upside potential.

Key metrics

Pattern: Daily triangle breakout

RSI: 66, showing bullish momentum

MACD: Positive at 2

ADX: 16, trend building up

Technical view: Triangle breakout suggests upside towards ₹142

Risk factors: The company is loss-making with negative profitability and book value. Valuations are stretched, leaving little cushion if the momentum weakens.

Buy at: ₹126.40

Target price: ₹142

Stop loss: ₹118

Buy: Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd (Current price: ₹ 211.60)

Why Garuda Construction is recommended: Garuda Construction has shown strong bullish strength, with daily RSI at 68 and MACD positive at 11. The ADX at 52 highlights a very powerful ongoing trend. Yesterday, the stock rallied 10% with high volumes and closed at a new lifetime high.

Importantly, it has broken out of a rectangle pattern at the ₹205 level, which typically signals continuation of the uptrend. The price and volume action together confirm strong market participation and support for further gains.

Key metrics

Pattern: Rectangle breakout at ₹205

RSI: 68, confirming bullish tone

MACD: Positive at 11

ADX: 52, very strong trend strength

Technical view: Breakout and volume action support a move towards ₹240

Risk factors: High dependence on a limited set of clients, increasing concentration risk. The business is exposed to construction sector cyclicality and project execution delays.

Buy at: ₹211.60

Target price: ₹240

Stop loss: ₹196

Buy: Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (Current price: ₹ 669.65)

Why Krystal Integrated is recommended: Krystal Integrated is displaying a constructive technical setup. The daily RSI is at 62, sustaining bullish momentum, while the MACD has just given a bullish crossover at 0, strengthening the case for further upside. The ADX at 18 suggests the trend is in its early stages.

On the 45-minute chart, the stock has broken multiple patterns, including a rectangle and a falling wedge upper breakout. On the daily chart, once the price crosses above ₹685, it will complete a bullish pennant formation, potentially triggering a fresh leg higher.

Key metrics

Pattern: Rectangle and falling wedge breakout (45 min), bullish pennant forming on daily chart

RSI: 62, positive momentum

MACD: Bullish crossover at 0

ADX: 18, emerging trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹685 would validate the bullish pennant and open targets towards ₹710

Risk factors: Operates in a highly competitive facilities management industry with pricing pressures. Rising labour and fuel costs could affect margins in the near term.

Buy at: ₹669.65

Target price: ₹710

Stop loss: ₹648

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.