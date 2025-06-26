Recommended stocks to buy today, 26 June, by India's leading market experts

Nifty50 advanced 0.80% on Wednesday, closing above 25,200, supported by improved global sentiment following a US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The easing ofgeopolitical tensions led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, bolstering risk appetite.

Additionally, a weaker US dollar and firm cues from Asian peers contributed to the positive momentum. Broad-based sectoral participation further reinforced the rally, enabling the index to break out of a five-week consolidation phase and surpass the key resistance zone around 25,200.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts share their best stock picks for 26 June

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Why it’s recommended: Robust segmental revenue growth, margin improvement and debt reduction, positive management commentary.

Robust segmental revenue growth, margin improvement and debt reduction, positive management commentary. Key metrics: P/E: 42.64, 52-week high: ₹ 1,313, volume: ₹ 434 crore

P/E: 42.64, 52-week high: 1,313, volume: 434 crore Technical analysis: 200-DMA retake, bullish price-momentum structure

200-DMA retake, bullish price-momentum structure Risk factors: High leverage and low interest coverage, geopolitical and commodity price risk, key execution challenges.

High leverage and low interest coverage, geopolitical and commodity price risk, key execution challenges. Buy at: ₹ 927

927 Target price : ₹ 1048 in two to three months

: 1048 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 867

Why it’s recommended: Strong focus on digital and cloud business, strategic partnership, operational efficiency, and strong financials.

Strong focus on digital and cloud business, strategic partnership, operational efficiency, and strong financials. Key metrics: P/E: 24.04, 52-week high: ₹ 760.45, volume: ₹ 290.84 crore

P/E: 24.04, 52-week high: 760.45, volume: 290.84 crore Technical analysis: 100-DMA retake, rectangular price pattern breakout

100-DMA retake, rectangular price pattern breakout Risk factors: Intense competition, client concentrations, risk of margin contraction.

Intense competition, client concentrations, risk of margin contraction. Buy at: ₹ 443.65

443.65 Target price: ₹ 520 in two to three months

520 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 408

Three stocks to trade today, 26 June as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CESC (Current market price ₹ 172.40)

Why it’s recommended: This counter has been trading quite resolutely and has been attempting to sustain at higher levels. The dips into the cloud support region managed to arrest the recent profit booking. The strong surge seen on Wednesday backed with volumes suggesting more possibility to the upside.

Key metrics:

P/E: 28.01,

52-week high: ₹212.49,

Volume: 6.21M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹160, resistance at ₹185.

Risk factors: Market conditions, company performance, and news.

Buy above: ₹173, and dips to ₹168,

Stop loss: ₹165

Target: ₹181- 185 in one month

JIOFIN (current market price ₹ 303.30)

Why it’s recommended: JioFin stock price has been attempting to hold on, as attributed to a combination of factors, that can now trigger some potential upside in the coming days. The recent increase in volume clearly highlights the steady participation that is prompting more upside potential in this counter.

Key metrics:

P/E: 340.39,

52-week high: ₹363

Volume: 11.85M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹287, resistance at ₹330.

Risk factors: Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the financial sector.

Buy: above ₹305.

Target price: ₹330-340 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹292

MPHASIS (Current market price ₹ 2752.60)

Why it’s recommended: IT stocks have been waxing and waning but there are certain names that are maintaining a steady higher top higher bottom indicating that the trends are very much in favour of an upside. With the prices stepping out of the shadows of the recent consolidation we can expect the trends to show some upside potential.

Key metrics:

P/E: 33.31,

52-week high: ₹3239.55,

Volume: 509.01K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2320, resistance at ₹2975.

Risk factors: Challenging macroeconomic environment, margin pressure and client attrition.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2680.

Target price: ₹2950-3025 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2650.



Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 26 June

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) Current price: ₹ 142

Target price : ₹ 170 in 12 Months

Stop-loss : ₹ 126

Why it’s recommended:Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is India's largest commercial energy company, with a diverse portfolio spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain. It's a Maharatna public sector undertaking involved in refining, pipeline transportation, marketing of petroleum products, petrochemicals, natural gas, and exploration & production of crude oil and gas. It is the largest refiner in the country, with 11 refineries and 80.8 MMTPA capacity. It also has the largest pipeline infrastructure in the downstream sector (over 20,000 km) and is the second-largest petrochemical player in the country (4 MMTPA), holding the second-largest gas market share of 14%.

Its refining capacity is estimated to reach 98.5 MMT by 2027 from 80.8 MMT in 2025, with a 31% market share. It also has the largest pipeline market share downstream, with a 73% share in crude oil pipelines, 57% in product pipelines, and 61% in total pipelines. It recorded its highest-ever gas sales of 7.9 MMT in FY25, up 21% from 6.5 MMT in FY24. The company has collaborated with several players through joint ventures. Some of which include a JV with L&T Renew Power for the implementation of a green hydrogen project, another JV with Sun Mobility Pte Ltd, Singapore, for battery swapping for 2W & 3W, and proposed JVs with SJVN, SECI, and RVUNL for renewable energy.

The company has a current capacity of 252.1 MW of renewable energy capacity. Its new wholly owned subsidiary, Terra Clean Ltd., is planning to set up 5.3 GW of installed capacity of renewable energy projects. The company has new petrochemical projects at Gujarat, Barauni, Panipat & Paradip refineries and has export footprints in 72 countries. The company has been paying a consistent dividend to its shareholders, paying over a 30% dividend payout ratio for the past 5 years. The board has recommended a final dividend of 30% for the year 2024-25, i.e., Rs. 3.00 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each on the paid-up share capital.

Risk factors:The company is exposed to the movement in commodity price cycles and volatility in crude prices. Any adverse changes in import duty on its products will harm the company’s domestic sales. A long, high crude oil price scenario may result in a material increase in gross under-recoveries (GURs). This could raise OMCs' working capital needs and short-term debt levels, which would have a detrimental effect on their profitability.

Vedanta Ltd Current price: ₹ 442

Target price: ₹ 510 in 12 Months

Stop-loss : ₹ 405

Why it’s recommended:One of the leading natural resource conglomerates in the world, Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited and primarily operates in the following areas: nickel, oil and gas, steel, copper, aluminum, iron ore, zinc, lead, and silver. Being the largest natural resources company in India, in FY25, the company has 453.2 million tons of zinc in India and 670 million tons of zinc in international markets. In addition, the company has 1,430 mmboe in oil and gas and generates employment for 110,000 people. Their local procurement in value stood at ₹ 78,613 crore.

Vedanta has consistently rewarded its shareholders with robust dividend payouts. Over the past 10 years, the company has paid a substantial dividend totaling ₹1,10,233.75 crore. For FY25, it declared a total dividend of ₹43.5 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of approximately 11.8%. The company reported its highest-ever consolidated revenue of ₹1,50,725 crore in FY25, reflecting a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹1,43,727 crore in FY24. EBITDA for the year stood at ₹43,541 crore, the second-highest on record, marking a 37% YoY growth. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 172% YoY to ₹20,535 crore in FY25, up from ₹7,539 crore in FY24. The total capital expenditure for the year was ₹12,626 crore, directed towards volume expansion and supply chain integration.

The company achieved record annual aluminum production of 2,422 kt, a 2% YoY increase. Alumina production rose by 9% YoY, supported by the commissioning of a new train. Hindustan Zinc has emerged as the largest integrated zinc producer globally, recording its highest-ever annual production of mined metal at 1,095 kt and refined metal at 1,052 kt. In Q4, Zinc International's mined metal production stood at 50 kt, a 52% YoY and 9% QoQ increase, with full-year production totaling 178 kt. Overall, annual saleable ore production reached 6.2 MTPA, reflecting a 12% YoY growth. Annual saleable steel production stood at 1,337 kt, and copper cathode production for the year was 149 kt, a 6% YoY increase.

Risk factors: Vedanta faces elevated financial risk due to historically high debt levels, largely linked to supporting parent VRL. Profitability is vulnerable to commodity price volatility and regulatory uncertainties, including retrospective mining taxes and operational shutdowns. Significant ongoing capex also poses execution and funding risks. Delays in deleveraging, project execution, or regulatory clarity remain key monitorables.



Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Polycab India Ltd. Current Price: ₹ 6,441.00

Why it’s recommended : Polycab has broken out of a range-bound consolidation zone on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a strong bullish shift in trend. This kind of breakout often signals the start of a fresh upward leg. The stock is trading well above all key moving averages, and the RSI at ~67 shows strong bullish momentum without being overbought. MACD is positive, and the volume profile supports accumulation.

Polycab has broken out of a range-bound consolidation zone on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a strong bullish shift in trend. This kind of breakout often signals the start of a fresh upward leg. The stock is trading well above all key moving averages, and the RSI at ~67 shows strong bullish momentum without being overbought. MACD is positive, and the volume profile supports accumulation. Key metrics: Resistance level (short-term target): ₹ 6,815, Support level (pattern invalidation): ₹ 6,247

Resistance level (short-term target): 6,815, Support level (pattern invalidation): 6,247 Pattern: Range breakout on daily and weekly charts

Range breakout on daily and weekly charts RSI: 67 on the daily chart — indicates strong bullish momentum with room to run

67 on the daily chart — indicates strong bullish momentum with room to run Technical analysis: The breakout from a broad consolidation zone aligns with increasing volume and momentum indicators. The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the bullish trend. Price action is firmly above 20/50/200-day EMAs.

The breakout from a broad consolidation zone aligns with increasing volume and momentum indicators. The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the bullish trend. Price action is firmly above 20/50/200-day EMAs. Risk factors: A fall below ₹ 6,247 would invalidate the breakout structure. As the stock has recently moved up, minor consolidation is possible if volume does not expand further.

A fall below 6,247 would invalidate the breakout structure. As the stock has recently moved up, minor consolidation is possible if volume does not expand further. Buy at: ₹ 6,441.00

6,441.00 Target price: ₹ 6,815

6,815 Stop loss: ₹ 6,247

Buy: Wipro Ltd. (WIPRO) — Current Price: ₹ 269.40

Why it’s recommended: Wipro is currently respecting a strong support zone between ₹ 245–248 and has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4‑hour chart, typically signaling a potential breakout continuation. The stock has also broken out of a multi-year resistance level on the weekly chart and is now shaping a volatility contraction pattern (VCP) on the daily timeframe — a bullish base formation known for generating strong moves when broken to the upside.

Technically, Wipro is trading above both its 20‑day and 50‑day EMAs, indicating near-term strength. The RSI is around 60, suggesting healthy bullish momentum without being overbought, and the MACD is trending positive, confirming the upward bias.

Key metrics: Resistance/Target: ₹ 278 – ₹ 280, Support (SL): ₹ 264

278 – 280, 264 Pattern: Symmetrical triangle breakout on 4-hour; VCP on daily; multi-year resistance breakout on weekly

Symmetrical triangle breakout on 4-hour; VCP on daily; multi-year resistance breakout on weekly RSI : 60 Bullish but still has room before overbought zone

60 Bullish but still has room before overbought zone Technical analysis: The stock is showing strength across multiple timeframes with healthy consolidation, followed by breakout potential. Price above EMAs, rising volume, and positive MACD support the bullish view.

The stock is showing strength across multiple timeframes with healthy consolidation, followed by breakout potential. Price above EMAs, rising volume, and positive MACD support the bullish view. Risk factors : A dip below ₹ 264 would invalidate the breakout setup and could lead to consolidation or downside retest.

A dip below 264 would invalidate the breakout setup and could lead to consolidation or downside retest. Buy at: ₹ 269.40

269.40 Target price: ₹ 278 – ₹ 280

278 – 280 Stop loss: ₹ 264

Buy: Mphasis Ltd. (MPHASIS) — Current Price: ₹ 2,752.60

Why it’s recommended: Mphasis is exhibiting strong bullish momentum across multiple timeframes — from intraday charts to weekly candles. The stock recently showed a bullish entry signal on the 15-minute chart, backed by a bullish Harami pattern on the weekly chart and continued strength in Heikin-Ashi candles, suggesting upward follow-through.

The stock is currently trading above key moving averages on both daily and hourly timeframes, with technical indicators pointing to ongoing accumulation. RSI is in a healthy range, confirming buying strength without overbought concerns.

Key metrics: Resistance/Target: ₹ 2,815 – ₹ 2,830, Support (SL): ₹ 2,714

Resistance/Target: 2,815 – 2,830, Support (SL): 2,714 Pattern: Bullish Harami (weekly) + intraday bullish momentum

Bullish Harami (weekly) + intraday bullish momentum RSI/MAs: RSI supports continued upside; price above 20/50 EMAs across timeframes

RSI supports continued upside; price above 20/50 EMAs across timeframes Technical analysis: The price structure favors bullish continuation, confirmed by candlestick setups and technical alignment across charts. The crossover strength in short-term MAs adds conviction to the entry.

The price structure favors bullish continuation, confirmed by candlestick setups and technical alignment across charts. The crossover strength in short-term MAs adds conviction to the entry. Risk factors : A break below ₹ 2,714 could negate the momentum setup and result in a retest of lower support levels.

A break below 2,714 could negate the momentum setup and result in a retest of lower support levels. Buy at: ₹ 2,752.60

2,752.60 Target price: ₹ 2,815 – ₹ 2,830

2,815 – 2,830 Stop loss: ₹ 2,714

