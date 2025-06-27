Recommended stocks to buy today, 27 June, by India's leading market experts

The Indian stock market ended the week on a strong note, driven by continued positive momentum and broad-based buying interest across key sectors. After a steady open, the indices maintained upward bias through the session, supported by declining volatility and improved sentiment. Gains were visible across most sectors, with only a few exceptions, indicating confidence returning to the market.

The Nifty 50 surged 285.15 points, or 1.13%, to close at 25,529.90, marking a decisive bullish close. The BSE Sensex rallied 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, ending at 83,755.87. The Bank Nifty, while largely range-bound during the day, also closed on a firmer note — up 585.55 points or 1.03%, at 57,161.90.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts share their best stock picks for 27 June

Two stocks to trade on 27 June, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (Cmp 542.05)

WELENT: Buy CMP and dips to ₹520 | Stop: ₹510 | Target: ₹590-615

Why Welspun is recommended: Welspun’s involvement in infrastructure projects like roads and water management and its solid Q4 performance indicate a revival in progress. This could be an opportunity to consider this stock as a buying opportunity.

Welspun’s involvement in infrastructure projects like roads and water management and its solid Q4 performance indicate a revival in progress. This could be an opportunity to consider this stock as a buying opportunity. Key metrics: P/E: 23.95; 52-week high: ₹ 655; Volume: 730.56K

P/E: 23.95; 52-week high: 655; Volume: 730.56K Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 472; resistance at ₹ 580

Support at 472; resistance at 580 Risk factors: High volatility, negative investor sentiment, and long-term bearish trends

High volatility, negative investor sentiment, and long-term bearish trends Buy: dips to ₹ 520

dips to 520 Target price: ₹ 590-615 in 1 month

590-615 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 510

Bajaj Finance Ltd (Cmp 951.50)

BAJFINANCE: Buy above ₹952 and dips to ₹915 | Stop below: ₹890 | Target: ₹1,040-1,085

Why Bajaj Finance is recommended: Bajaj Finance, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has faced headwinds due to rising asset quality concerns. But the Reserve Bank of India’s latest rate cut highlights the stock’s potential to move to the upside after weeks of profit-booking.

Bajaj Finance, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has faced headwinds due to rising asset quality concerns. But the Reserve Bank of India’s latest rate cut highlights the stock’s potential to move to the upside after weeks of profit-booking. Key metrics: P/E: 34.14; 52-week high: ₹ 978.59; Volume: 11.68 million

P/E: 34.14; 52-week high: 978.59; Volume: 11.68 million Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 850; resistance at ₹ 1,225

Support at 850; resistance at 1,225 Risk factors: Rising asset quality concerns, particularly in its unsecured loans segment, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on non-banking financial companies.

Rising asset quality concerns, particularly in its unsecured loans segment, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on non-banking financial companies. Buy above: ₹ 952 and dips to ₹ 915

952 and dips to 915 Target price : ₹ 1,040-1,085 in 1 month

: 1,040-1,085 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 890

Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: JSW Steel Ltd. (JSWSTEEL) — Current Price: ₹ 1,032.00

Why it’s recommended: JSW Steel is showing a bullish setup supported by both momentum and pattern confirmation across timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 60, reflecting positive momentum with room for further upside. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock has formed a rectangle pattern around the ₹ 1,024 zone, and a symmetrical triangle pattern has also taken shape at the same level — a confluence that strengthens the bullish case. The breakout above these consolidation levels signals the start of a possible continuation move.

JSW Steel is showing a bullish setup supported by both momentum and pattern confirmation across timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 60, reflecting positive momentum with room for further upside. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock has formed a rectangle pattern around the 1,024 zone, and a symmetrical triangle pattern has also taken shape at the same level — a confluence that strengthens the bullish case. The breakout above these consolidation levels signals the start of a possible continuation move. Key metrics : Breakout zone: ₹ 1,024 (validated on lower timeframe), Support (stop loss): ₹ 1,016, Target price: ₹ 1,060

Breakout zone: 1,024 (validated on lower timeframe), Support (stop loss): 1,016, Target price: 1,060 Pattern: Rectangle and symmetrical triangle breakout (45-min chart)

Rectangle and symmetrical triangle breakout (45-min chart) RSI: 60 on the daily chart — supports sustained bullish momentum

60 on the daily chart — supports sustained bullish momentum Technical analysis: Price has resolved higher from overlapping consolidation patterns on the intraday chart, confirming bullish intent. A strong close above the pattern zone at ₹ 1,024 has triggered upward continuation, supported by increasing momentum and price action now staying above short-term moving averages.

Price has resolved higher from overlapping consolidation patterns on the intraday chart, confirming bullish intent. A strong close above the pattern zone at 1,024 has triggered upward continuation, supported by increasing momentum and price action now staying above short-term moving averages. Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹ 1,016 would invalidate the breakout structure. Minor consolidation may occur if broader market momentum slows.

A breakdown below 1,016 would invalidate the breakout structure. Minor consolidation may occur if broader market momentum slows. Buy at : ₹ 1,032.00

1,032.00 Target price : ₹ 1,060

1,060 Stop loss: ₹ 1,016

Also Read: This chemicals maker is betting on a gasoline boost to ease its margin pain

Buy: ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI) — Current Price: ₹ 2,017.00

Why it’s recommended : ICICIGI is poised for a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 65, reflecting strong bullish momentum with scope for further upside. On lower timeframes, the stock is nearing the upper boundary of a rectangle pattern. A close above ₹ 2,030 would confirm the breakout and likely trigger a fresh upward swing.

ICICIGI is poised for a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 65, reflecting strong bullish momentum with scope for further upside. On lower timeframes, the stock is nearing the upper boundary of a rectangle pattern. A close above 2,030 would confirm the breakout and likely trigger a fresh upward swing. Key metrics: Breakout level: ₹ 2,030, Support (stop loss): ₹ 1,968, Target price: ₹ 2,090

Breakout level: 2,030, Support (stop loss): 1,968, Target price: 2,090 Pattern: Rectangle consolidation breakout (pending confirmation above ₹ 2,030)

Rectangle consolidation breakout (pending confirmation above 2,030) RSI: 65 on the daily — strong momentum, but not overbought

65 on the daily — strong momentum, but not overbought Technical analysis: ICICIGI has been trading in a tight consolidation zone. With a strong base near ₹ 1,970 and repeated tests of the ₹ 2,030 level, the setup is favorable for a breakout. Momentum is picking up, and a confirmed close above ₹ 2,030 could open the way toward the ₹ 2,090 target.

ICICIGI has been trading in a tight consolidation zone. With a strong base near 1,970 and repeated tests of the 2,030 level, the setup is favorable for a breakout. Momentum is picking up, and a confirmed close above 2,030 could open the way toward the 2,090 target. Risk factors : A breakdown below ₹ 1,968 would negate the breakout setup. Until a confirmed close above ₹ 2,030, traders should manage position size accordingly.

A breakdown below 1,968 would negate the breakout setup. Until a confirmed close above 2,030, traders should manage position size accordingly. Buy at : ₹ 2,017.00

2,017.00 Target price : ₹ 2,090

2,090 Stop loss: ₹ 1,968



Also Read: MCX vs BSE valuation: Is the premium justified? A deep dive into commodity vs equity exchanges

Buy: Titan Company Ltd. (TITAN) — Current Price: ₹ 3,694.00

Why it’s recommended: Titan has shown a strong bullish setup with confirmation from multiple timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI stands at 68.80, indicating strong upward momentum that is not yet overextended. Additionally, a recent MACD bullish crossover supports the case for continued strength. On the lower time frames, the stock has closed above the key resistance zone of ₹ 3,680, signaling a breakout and continuation potential. These confluences point toward a likely move toward the higher target zone.

Titan has shown a strong bullish setup with confirmation from multiple timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI stands at 68.80, indicating strong upward momentum that is not yet overextended. Additionally, a recent MACD bullish crossover supports the case for continued strength. On the lower time frames, the stock has closed above the key resistance zone of 3,680, signaling a breakout and continuation potential. These confluences point toward a likely move toward the higher target zone. Key metrics: Resistance level (short-term target): ₹ 3,790– ₹ 3,810, Support level (pattern invalidation): ₹ 3,640

Resistance level (short-term target): 3,790– 3,810, Support level (pattern invalidation): 3,640 Pattern: Breakout above short-term resistance with momentum confirmation

Breakout above short-term resistance with momentum confirmation RSI: 68.80 on the daily chart — shows strong bullish momentum approaching overbought but still with room

68.80 on the daily chart — shows strong bullish momentum approaching overbought but still with room Technical analysis: The stock has decisively closed above the immediate resistance of ₹ 3,680, backed by momentum indicators. The MACD crossover adds confirmation to the trend shift, while price action above key short-term resistances indicates strength. Titan is also forming higher lows on the hourly and daily charts, a classic bullish continuation signal.

The stock has decisively closed above the immediate resistance of 3,680, backed by momentum indicators. The MACD crossover adds confirmation to the trend shift, while price action above key short-term resistances indicates strength. Titan is also forming higher lows on the hourly and daily charts, a classic bullish continuation signal. Risk factors : A fall below ₹ 3,640 would invalidate the breakout structure. Short-term consolidation is possible if broader markets pause or if volume does not follow through.

A fall below 3,640 would invalidate the breakout structure. Short-term consolidation is possible if broader markets pause or if volume does not follow through. Buy at: ₹ 3,694.00

3,694.00 Target price: ₹ 3,790– ₹ 3,810

3,790– 3,810 Stop loss: ₹ 3,640

Also Read: Top 5 shipping stocks in India to add to your 2025 watchlist



Two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

ONGC (Current price: ₹245)

Target price: ₹290 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹223

Why it’s recommended: ONGC, India’s largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, holds the prestigious “Maharatna" status, highlighting its significant national importance. It plays a dominant role in the Indian energy sector, accounting for approximately 71% of the country's total crude oil and natural gas production.

The company is well-diversified and integrated across the energy value chain, with a presence in upstream (52 MMToE), refining (46 MMTPA), petrochemicals (3.8 MMTPA), value-added products (2,500 KTA), LNG (22.5 MMTPA), power generation (726 MW), and renewables (410 MW) through seven energy-related subsidiaries.

In FY25, ONGC reported operating revenue of ₹6,63,262.31 crore, marking a 1.5% year-on-year increase. However, profit after tax stood at ₹38,328.59 crore, which was 30.7% lower than the previous year due to a 100% rise in exploration costs. The company allocated ₹10,300 crore for exploration in FY25, a 25% increase over FY24, and completed five onshore and four offshore discoveries. The total capital expenditure for the year amounted to ₹62,000 crore.

ONGC’s domestic proven oil reserves were recorded at 515.17 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) as of FY25, slightly higher than the 514.83 MMTOE reported in FY24. Its renewable energy arm, ONGC Green Ltd, acquired PTC Energy Ltd (PEL), which operates 157 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 288.80 MW across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The company remains among the top dividend payers in India. In FY25, it distributed a total dividend of ₹15,410 crore, declaring a dividend of ₹12.25 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 5%.

Risk factors: ONGC's revenue is significantly impacted by fluctuations in global crude oil and gas prices, making the company vulnerable to price volatility. Additionally, the company faces challenges related to changes in regulatory frameworks, licensing requirements, and compliance timelines, which can affect its operations and increase the risk of legal complications.

Nalco (Current price: ₹194)

Target price: ₹225 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹179

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1981, National Aluminium Co. Ltd (Nalco) is a 'Navratna' Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Schedule 'A'. It stands as one of India’s largest integrated producers of bauxite, alumina, aluminium, and power. The company operates its own Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines to supply the pithead alumina refinery located at Damanjodi in Koraput district, Odisha, along with an aluminium smelter and captive power plant in Angul. Nalco’s operational capacity includes 6.825 MTPA of bauxite, 2.1 MTPA of alumina refinery, 0.46 MTPA of aluminium smelting, 1,200 MW of captive power, 4 MTPA of coal production, and 198 MW of wind power.

In FY25, Nalco achieved its highest-ever revenue of ₹16,787.63 crore and a record profit after tax of ₹5,267.94 crore, reflecting a 165% increase over the previous year. The management reported a 46% improvement in Ebitda margin, driven by elevated alumina and aluminium prices, and aims to maintain a margin target of around 36-37% for FY26.

For FY26, the company plans to raise alumina production by 200,000 tonnes to 22,50,000 tonnes and has allocated a capital expenditure of ₹1,700 crore for the year. For FY27, it has earmarked ₹2,000 crore for investments in both aluminium and alumina projects. Nalco is pursuing major expansion projects, including new capacities for bauxite mines (3.5 MTPA), alumina refinery (1 MTPA), aluminium smelter (0.5 MTPA), and a captive power plant (1,080 MW).

Nalco also maintains a consistent track record of dividend payouts, offering both interim and final dividends. For FY25, it declared a total final dividend of ₹8 per share, distributed as two interim dividends of ₹4 per share each, paid in November 2024 and February 2025.

Risk factors: The company’s earnings are highly dependent on global aluminium prices, which are subject to volatility based on supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and economic cycles. Moreover, prices of key raw materials like coal, caustic soda, etc., can fluctuate, thus negatively affecting the company’s margins.

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 27 June:

Why it’s recommended: AI-Led & digital transformation, strong financials, stable margin, structural industry tailwind.

Key metrics: P/E: 31.33, 52-week high: ₹ 3,233, volume: ₹ 153.50 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, higher-peak higher-trough price structure.

Risk factors: High dependency on BFSI segment, slow deal conversion, and stretched valuation.

Buy at: ₹ 2,802

Target price: ₹ 3190 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 2,590

Buy: HINDALCO (current price: ₹ 690.60)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance, operational excellence, and favorable macro and input cost.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.59, 52-week high: ₹ 772.65, volume: ₹ 560.62 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all key moving averages, trendline breakout.

Risk factors: Commodity price volatility, geopolitical/trade risk, regulatory compliance

Buy at: ₹ 690

Target price: ₹ 800 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 634

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market.

Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.