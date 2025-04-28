Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 28 April

Stock markets ended lower on Friday due to profit booking after a strong rally earlier last week. The Nifty 50 ended the week above the 24,000 mark, sustaining its broader bullish structure. Here are the best stock recommendations for today, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the insurance, auto and IT sectors.

Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (current price: ₹196)

Why it’s recommended: After a good bullish move, we have seen some selling pressure in this stock and the stock has retested the ₹193 zone again. Expecting a bounce back in this stock.

Key metrics: Retest level: ₹193, Chart pattern: Retest after bullish move, Time frame: Hourly

Technical analysis: A bullish retest near the ₹193 support zone suggests upside momentum. The stock is likely to move towards its next resistance levels.

Risk factors: Financial sector stocks may face price volatility due to changes in interest rates, credit growth fluctuations, and macroeconomic conditions.

Buy at: ₹196

Target price: ₹202– ₹205 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹193

Buy: SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd (current price: ₹1695)

Why it’s recommended: On daily and hourly charts, the stock trend is up and on Friday this stock was one of the top performers. Expecting this rally to continue with EMA and volume confirmation.

Key metrics: Support level: ₹1640, Chart pattern: Uptrend continuation with EMA and volume confirmation, Time frame: Daily and Hourly

Technical analysis: A strong uptrend on multiple time frames along with EMA and volume support suggests continuation of the bullish momentum. The stock is likely to move towards its next resistance levels.

Risk factors: Insurance sector stocks may face price volatility due to regulatory changes, market sentiment towards financial services, and interest rate fluctuations.

Buy at: ₹1695

Target price: ₹1760– ₹1780 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹1640

Buy: Delhivery Ltd (current price: ₹304.90)

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the MACD signal line is above the MACD line and RSI is above 60, indicating a strong uptrend. Also, on lower time frames, the stock has support around ₹292 level. Expecting an uptrend with ₹292 as the stop loss.

Key metrics: Support level: ₹292, Chart pattern: MACD and RSI bullish setup, Time frame: Daily and Lower Time Frame

Technical analysis: A bullish MACD crossover along with RSI above 60 and strong support on lower time frames suggests further upside momentum. The stock is likely to move towards its next resistance levels.

Risk factors: Logistics sector stocks may face volatility due to changes in fuel prices, demand fluctuations, and overall economic conditions.

Buy at: ₹304.90

Target price: ₹319– ₹322 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹292

Top three auto stocks to buy today, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

Carraro India

Look to go long above 390 and on any dips towards 370 with stop below 363 for an upside towards 440 to 460 in next 3 months.

Apollo Tyres

With steady upward drive seen in the last few weeks one can consider going long above 465 and on any dips towards 445 with stop below 425 for an upside towards 500 to 520 in next 3 months.

Asahi India Glass

Go long at current levels and can also look to add at 680 with a stop below 670 for an upside towards 780 in next 3 months.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (current price: ₹4,448.7)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic positioning in specialty chemicals, strong financial performance, and consistent growth

Key metrics: P/E: 81.50 | 52-week high: ₹4,562.10 | Volume: ₹11.79 lakh

Technical analysis: Trading above all key moving averages

Risk factors: Exposure to raw material price volatility, competitive pressures

Buy at: ₹ 4,448.7 | Target price: ₹ 5,050 in three months | Stop loss: ₹4,180

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,4448 )

Why it’s recommended: Consistent financial performance, strong market position, and global presence

Key metrics: P/E: 25.22 | 52-week high: ₹ 4,592.25 | Volume: ₹ 27.43 lakh

Technical analysis: Emergence of buying interest from the lower level and reclaimed its 21 DMA

Risk factors: Geopolitical and trade policy risks, cybersecurity and data privacy concerns

Buy at: ₹3,448 | Target price: ₹ 3,850 in three months | Stop loss: ₹ 3,290

About the authors:

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."