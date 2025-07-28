Stocks to buy on 28 July—recommended by leading market experts

On Friday, Nifty 50 declined 0.9%, closing at 24,837, its lowest level in a month, as persistent selling in IT and midcap stocks dragged the index lower. This marked the fourth consecutive weekly loss for the benchmark, making it the longest losing streak of the year so far.

Market sentiment remained weak throughout the session, with the index failing to hold above its key support levels. IT stocks were the major laggards, reflecting concerns over global demand and margin pressures, while midcaps saw broad-based profit booking. On the other hand, certain PSU banks and pharma stocks showed relative strength, offering some cushion to the broader market.

Here are the best stock picks for today, recommended by leading market experts.

Best stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India

Buy: Cipla Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,532)

Why Cipla is recommended: Strong presence in chronic and acute therapy segments, robust U.S. and Indian business with healthy margin profile, steady R&D investments in complex generics and respiratory products

Key metrics: P/E: 22.71, 52-week high: ₹ 1,702.05, volume: ₹ 753.64 crore

1,702.05, volume: 753.64 crore Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Regulatory and compliance risk, pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market, dependency on select products and geographies

Buy: ₹ 1,533

1,533 Target price: ₹ 1,690 in two to three months

1,690 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,450

Buy: United Breweries Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,030)

Why United Breweries is recommended: Premiumization and volume expansion, capacity expansion and supply chain investments, large addressable market and low per capita consumption

Key metrics: P/E: 114.51, 52-week high: ₹ 2,300, volume: ₹ 48.98 crore

2,300, volume: 48.98 crore Technical analysis: 200-DMA bounce

Risk factors: Regulatory and state-market risks, input cost pressure and packaging constraints

Buy at: ₹ 2,030

2,030 Target price: ₹ 2,290 in two to three months

2,290 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,910

Three stocks to buy as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: ETERNAL LTD (current price: ₹ 310.55)

Why Eternal is recommended: Eternal is trading at lifetime high levels, signaling strong trend continuation and buyer dominance. The daily RSI is at 76.80 and MACD at 12.78, both highlighting robust bullish momentum. This setup suggests the rally may continue toward the ₹ 350–352 zone in the near term.

350–352 zone in the near term. Key metrics: Breakout zone: Trading at lifetime high on strong price action

Pattern: Momentum continuation setup at new highs

MACD: Positive at 12.78, showing rising strength

RSI: Daily RSI at 76.80, indicating strong momentum

Technical analysis: With the stock at all-time highs and momentum building, the price action supports a continued rally toward the ₹ 350–352 mark.

350–352 mark. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 288 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹ 288 is recommended

288 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at 288 is recommended Buy at: ₹ 310.55

310.55 Target price: ₹ 350–352

350–352 Stop loss: ₹ 288.00

Buy: FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD (Current price: ₹ 845.55)

Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare has shown strong momentum with a daily RSI of 69 and MACD at 19. The stock earlier gave a rectangle breakout, whose target is still active, and on lower timeframes, it has confirmed a bullish flag breakout, pointing to further upside.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Rectangle breakout on daily chart, flag breakout on lower timeframe

Pattern: Continuation breakout across timeframes

MACD: Positive at 19, showing strong momentum

RSI: Daily RSI at 69, indicating solid momentum

Technical analysis: With multiple breakout confirmations and rising momentum, the stock is likely to move toward the ₹ 870 level in the near term.

870 level in the near term. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 832 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹ 832 is recommended

832 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at 832 is recommended Buy at: ₹ 845.55

845.55 Target price: ₹ 870

870 Stop loss: ₹ 832.00

Buy: SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LTD (Current price: ₹ 681.10)

Why it’s recommended: Syngene International is showing bullish momentum with the daily RSI at 62 and MACD at 8.71. The stock is trending higher after consolidation, suggesting renewed buying interest and room for upside toward ₹ 720.

720. Key metrics: Breakout zone: Emerging from consolidation with positive structure

Pattern: Bullish continuation setup

MACD: Positive at 8.71, showing rising strength

RSI: Daily RSI at 62, indicating solid momentum

Technical analysis: With price picking up momentum and indicators strengthening, the stock shows potential to rally toward the ₹ 720 mark in the near term

720 mark in the near term Risk factors: A close below ₹ 660 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹ 660 is recommended

660 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at 660 is recommended Buy at: ₹ 681.10

681.10 Target price: ₹ 720

720 Stop loss: ₹ 660.00

Best stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1,317.90)

PUNJABCHEM: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,260 | Stop: ₹1,250 | Target: ₹1,460-1,520

Why Punjab Chemicals is recommended: Chemical stocks had some undercurrent in the last few days and this counter had a challenging task until the fortunes turned around value resistance zones of about ₹ 1,300. From the charts we can observe that a strong upside was reinforced on Friday. Currently, the strong push above the value resistance zone of around ₹ 1,300 is supported by steady volumes, highlighting the possibility of more upward traction.

Chemical stocks had some undercurrent in the last few days and this counter had a challenging task until the fortunes turned around value resistance zones of about 1,300. From the charts we can observe that a strong upside was reinforced on Friday. Currently, the strong push above the value resistance zone of around 1,300 is supported by steady volumes, highlighting the possibility of more upward traction. Key metrics P/E: 40.79 52-week high: ₹ 1,435.90 Volume: 17.02K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,200; resistance at ₹ 1,600

Support at 1,200; resistance at 1,600 Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1,260

CMP and dips to 1,260 Target price: ₹ 1,460-1,520 in 1 month

1,460-1,520 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 1,250

Automotive Axles Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1,896.70)

AUTOAXLES: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,860 |Stop: ₹1,845 | Target: ₹2,075-2,130

Why Automotive Axles is recommended: Automotive Axles stock may be considered a buy due to its strong financial performance, including healthy profit growth, debt reduction, and high promoter holding, as well as its position as a leading manufacturer of automotive components in India. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few months the stock is showing some encouraging signs and can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Automotive Axles stock may be considered a buy due to its strong financial performance, including healthy profit growth, debt reduction, and high promoter holding, as well as its position as a leading manufacturer of automotive components in India. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few months the stock is showing some encouraging signs and can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long. Key metrics P/E: 18.45 52-week high: ₹ 2,111.75 Volume: 78.38K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 215; resistance at ₹ 350

Support at 215; resistance at 350 Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front

Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1,860

CMP and dips to 1,860 Target price: ₹ 2,075-2,130 in 1 month

2,075-2,130 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 1,845

GREENPANEL Industries Ltd (Cmp ₹ 320.50)

GREENPANEL: Buy CMP and dips to ₹302 | Stop: ₹298 | Target: ₹355-370

Why Greenpanel is recommended: Greenpanel is focused on the wood panel industry, specifically manufacturing and selling products like medium density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, and related items. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter, after the initial buildup, is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Greenpanel is focused on the wood panel industry, specifically manufacturing and selling products like medium density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, and related items. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter, after the initial buildup, is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long. Key metrics P/E: 54.67 52-week high: ₹ 427 Volume: 220.57K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 280; resistance at ₹ 450

Support at 280; resistance at 450 Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation

Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 302

CMP and dips to 302 Target price: ₹ 355-370 in 1 month

355-370 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 298

