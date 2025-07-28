Stocks to buy on 28 July—recommended by leading market experts
Livemint 6 min read 28 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj, and Raja Venkatraman recommend the best stocks to buy today.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, Nifty 50 declined 0.9%, closing at 24,837, its lowest level in a month, as persistent selling in IT and midcap stocks dragged the index lower. This marked the fourth consecutive weekly loss for the benchmark, making it the longest losing streak of the year so far.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story