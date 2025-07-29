Recommended stocks to buy today, 29 July, by India's leading market experts

On Monday, Nifty 50 declined 0.63% pressured by continued weakness in banking, financial, IT , and energy stocks amid lackluster corporate earnings. Persistent foreign institutional selling, driven by valuation concerns, further weighed on the index.

Additionally, global uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade negotiations and the absence of fresh domestic triggers contributed to subdued investor sentiment.

With muted earnings momentum and caution prevailing across sectors, the market remained under pressure throughout the session, reflecting a broadly negative undertone.

On to the best stock picks for today, as recommended by leading market experts.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Cmp: ₹ 1850.50)

Why it’s recommended: SBI Life Insurance, incorporated in October 2000, is a leading Indian life insurance company. It operates as a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest commercial bank, and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A., the life and property and casualty insurance arm of BNP Paribas. Strong demand recovery in this stock from lower levels and the rebound from demand zones support price stability and growth potential. With prices trading close to the 52-week high, more room for upside is possible.

Key metrics:

P/E: 74.55

52-week high: ₹1,936,

Volume: 1.18M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,730, resistance at ₹2,050.

Risk factors: Dependence on trends in the insurance sector and raw material price volatility.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,810.

Target price: ₹1,950-2,000 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,790.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd (Cmp: ₹ 182.46)

Why it’s recommended: Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in the coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last few sessions augurs well for the prices.

Key metrics:

P/E: 46.88

52-week high: ₹262.50

Volume: 1.86M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹165 | Resistance at ₹205.

Risk factors: Declining revenue and profits, as well as a decrease in operating profit margin.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹177.

Target price: ₹190-195 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹174.

Manorama Industries Ltd (Cmp: ₹ 1687.70)

Why it’s recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent revenue growth. Steady higher lows with a thrust above value area resistance around 300 suggest more upside possibility.

Key metrics:

P/E: 67.18

52-week high: ₹1,632

Volume: 118.49K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,470 | Resistance at ₹1,850.

Risk factors: Competition in the banking space and regulatory issues.

Buy at: CMP and dips to 1640.

Target price: ₹1,770-1,825 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,620.

MarketSmith India’s Best stock recommendations for today

Buy: Cipla Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,572)

Why Cipla is recommended: Strong presence in chronic and acute therapy segments, robust US and India business with healthy margin profile, and steady R&D investments in complex generics and respiratory products.

Key metrics P/E: 23.53 52-week high: ₹ 1,702.05 Volume: ₹ 599 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume

: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume Risk factors : Regulatory and compliance risk, pricing pressure in the US generics market, and dependency on select products and geographies

: Regulatory and compliance risk, pricing pressure in the US generics market, and dependency on select products and geographies Buy : ₹ 1,550

: 1,550 Target price : ₹ 1,700 in 2-3 months

: 1,700 in 2-3 months Stop loss: ₹ 1,460

Buy: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,141.35)

Why Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is recommended: Strong volume led revenue growth, geographic and network expansion, strong capital efficiency (ROCE and ROE).

Key metrics P/E: 81.36 52-week high: ₹ 1,275 Volume: ₹ 281 crore



Top 3 stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,295.80)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown strength by closing 1.36% higher in the previous session despite a broader market sell-off. The daily RSI is at 63 and the MACD is above the zero line, both indicating increasing bullish strength. Once the stock sustains above ₹1,320, the setup suggests a potential breakout toward fresh lifetime highs.

Breakout zone: Sustained move above ₹1,320 could open new highs

Pattern: Strength continuation against broader market weakness

MACD: Positive and rising above zero line

RSI: Daily RSI at 63, suggesting bullish momentum

Technical analysis: With strong momentum and resistance nearing breakout levels, the stock appears poised for an upward continuation toward ₹1,355 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,264 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹1,264 is recommended

Buy at: ₹1,295.80

Target price: ₹1,355

Stop loss: ₹1,264

ICICI Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,488.40)

Why it’s recommended: ICICI Bank stock is showing strong bullish momentum with the daily RSI at 65 and MACD at 13. On lower time frames, the stock has formed a solid base around ₹1,474, which is expected to support further upward movement. The setup suggests potential for a short-term rally toward ₹1,504.

Breakout zone: Built a firm base at ₹1,474 on lower timeframes

Pattern: Base formation with follow-through momentum

MACD: Positive at 13, showing strong trend strength

RSI: Daily RSI at 65, indicating positive momentum

Technical analysis: With solid momentum and base formation in place, ICICI BANK appears well-positioned to rally toward ₹1,504 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,480 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹1,480 is recommended

Buy at: ₹1,488.40

Target price: ₹1,504

Stop loss: ₹1,480

Cipla Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,572)

Why it’s recommended: Cipla stock has broken out of a rectangle consolidation pattern on the daily chart, confirming bullish continuation. The daily RSI is at 70 and MACD at 5, both pointing to strong underlying momentum. This technical setup supports further upside toward the ₹1,615 level.

Breakout zone: Rectangle breakout confirmed on daily chart

Pattern: Consolidation breakout with momentum confirmation

MACD: Positive at 5, showing a strong uptrend

RSI: Daily RSI at 70, reflecting bullish strength

Technical analysis: With the price breaking out from a defined range and supported by strengthening momentum, the stock is favorably positioned for a move toward ₹1,615.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,548 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may signal short-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹1,548 is recommended

Buy at: ₹1,572.00

Target price: ₹1,615

Stop loss: ₹1,548

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543)

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.