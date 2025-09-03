Recommended stocks to buy on 3 September—top stock picks from market experts

As we take a look at the charts the last few weeks have been quite challenging and the attempt to move higher has not met with favourable response yet. A sharp drop into value support zone around 198 managed to holding back the selloff in the last few trading sessions. However, the strong thrust to the upside followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels have clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the Average Directional Index (ADX) is hinting at an upward trajectory has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to be selective engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.