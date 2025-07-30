Recommended stocks to buy today, 30 July, by India's leading market experts

Market recap: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Tuesday, 29 July, snapping their three-day losing streak, on gains led by select heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank .

The Sensex ended with a gain of 447 points, or 0.55%, at 81,337.95, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,821.10, up 140 points, or 0.57%. The broader markets outperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.84%, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.10%.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday , 30 July:

COROMANDEL (Current market price ₹ 2,495.40)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹2,420; stop loss at ₹2,390; target ₹2,700-2,800

Why it’s recommended: Fertiliser stocks had some undercurrent in the last few days and this counter had a challenging task until the fortunes turned around in May 2025. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced on Tuesday. Currently the strong push can above the value resistance zone around 2480. A rounding pattern at higher levels with the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics:

P/E: 34.77,

52-week high: ₹2,649.95,

Volume: 1.23M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,200, resistance at ₹2,800.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2,420.

Target price: ₹2,700-2,800 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2390.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (current market price ₹ 2,825.60)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹2,710; stop loss at ₹2,685; target of ₹3,050-3,150

Why it’s recommended: The company has shown significant price appreciation in the past year. It has demonstrated strong long-term fundamental strength, with a notable average Return on Equity (ROE). Net Sales and Operating profit have also experienced substantial growth. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few days the stock is showing some encouraging signs as it rebounded from supports. It can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 11.63,

52-week high: ₹2897.95

Volume: 307.78K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2300, resistance at ₹3000.

Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2710.

Target price: ₹3050-3150 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2685.

Affle (India) Ltd (current market price ₹ 1,985.40)

Buy at current market price and dips to ₹1930; stop loss ₹1910; target ₹2150-2190

Why it’s recommended: Affle (India) is considered a good investment for several reasons, including its strong financial performance, growth potential in the digital advertising market, and positive analyst ratings. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter after some profit booking dragging the prices into supports is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 238.74,

52-week high: ₹2079.95,

Volume: 1.04 M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1800, resistance at ₹2300.

Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1930.

Target price: ₹2150-2190 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1910.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Jio Financial Services Ltd (current price: ₹321.10)

Why It’s recommended: Rapid revenue expansion and diversification, business scale-up, and ecosystem leverage.

Key metrics: P/E: 125.59 | 52-week high: ₹ 363 | Volume: ₹848 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, 50-DMA bounce back, strong institutional holding.

Risk factors: Valuation concern and execution pressure, intense competition, regulatory hurdles, and cost escalation.

Buy: ₹310-320

Target price: ₹380 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹298

Biocon Ltd (current price: ₹397.95)

Why it’s recommended: Stable biosimilar performance, subsidiary Syngene showing strong growth, and robust research and development.

Key metrics: P/E: 47.06 | 52-week high: ₹406 | Volume: ₹217 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, cup-with-handle pivot breakout.

Risk factors: Weak underlying profitability, structural pressure in generics and research services segments, execution risk, high operating leverage.

Buy at: ₹380-395

Target price: ₹454 in two to three months.

Stop loss: ₹368

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 30 July:

Buy: FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD — Current Price: ₹ 850.60

Why it’s recommended:FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD has shown strong bullish momentum, closing higher with a daily RSI of 70 and a MACD value of 21. These indicators signal increasing strength. On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed a rectangle breakout, and on the lower time frame, a flag breakout is visible — both reinforcing the bullish continuation setup. A sustained move could potentially lead toward higher targets, including the ₹900+ zone.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Rectangle breakout on daily chart; flag breakout on lower time frame

Pattern: Multiple breakout confirmations across timeframes

MACD: Positive at 21, reflecting strong trend strength

RSI: Daily RSI at 70, suggesting overbought but bullish conditions

Technical analysis: Strong breakout signals suggest upward continuation toward ₹880– ₹890 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹832 will invalidate the current bullish setup and may lead to a short-term pullback. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹832 is recommended.

Buy at: ₹850.60

Target price: ₹880– ₹890

Stop loss: ₹832

Buy: VARUN BEVERAGES LTD — Current Price: ₹ 512.15

Why it’s recommended: VARUN BEVERAGES LTD has delivered a clean breakout from a triangle pattern on the daily chart, supported by increased volume — a sign of strong buying interest. The daily RSI stands at 67, and the MACD is at 7, confirming bullish momentum. The breakout has occurred above a well-defined supply zone, increasing the probability of follow-through gains.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Triangle breakout above a strong supply zone

Pattern: Momentum breakout with volume confirmation

MACD: Positive and strengthening at 7

RSI: Daily RSI at 67, highlighting strong momentum

Technical analysis: Volume-backed breakout suggests continuation toward ₹535– ₹538 in the near term

Risk factors: A close below ₹500 will negate the bullish view. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹500 is recommended.

Buy at: ₹512.15

Target price: ₹535– ₹538

Stop loss: ₹500

Buy: ESCORTS KUBOTA LTD — Current Price: ₹ 3,489.80

Why it’s recommended: ESCORTS KUBOTA LTD has shown a bullish turnaround with a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart — a pattern typically associated with reversals. The stock is also displaying strength on the lower time frame (15-minute chart) with a confirmed rectangle breakout. The daily RSI at 62 and MACD at 36 support the bullish view, indicating potential for further upside.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Falling wedge breakout on daily chart; rectangle breakout on intraday chart

Pattern: Reversal and continuation patterns across timeframes

MACD: Positive and rising at 36

RSI: Daily RSI at 62, showing solid momentum

Technical analysis: Strong breakout signals align with potential move toward ₹3,560– ₹3,570 in the near term

Risk factors: A close below ₹3,445 will invalidate the bullish breakout and may lead to near-term weakness. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹3,445 is recommended.

Buy at: ₹3,489.80.

Target price: ₹3,560– ₹3,570

Stop loss: ₹3,445

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.