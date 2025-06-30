Recommended stocks to buy today, 30 June, by India's leading market experts

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended the week on a strong note, driven by continued positive momentum and broad-based buying interest across key sectors. After a steady open, the indices maintained an upward bias throughout the session, supported by declining volatility and improved sentiment.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts share their best stock picks for 30 June

Top three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADANIENT): Current price: ₹ 2,646.00

Why it’s recommended : Adani Enterprises is showing a bullish setup backed by positive momentum. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 64, reflecting strength with scope for further upside. The stock is currently trading within a previous gap, and if it starts to fill, there is a high probability of it moving quickly toward the ₹ 2,800 level. Gap-filling patterns tend to act as strong technical catalysts when supported by momentum.

: Adani Enterprises is showing a bullish setup backed by positive momentum. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 64, reflecting strength with scope for further upside. The stock is currently trading within a previous gap, and if it starts to fill, there is a high probability of it moving quickly toward the 2,800 level. Gap-filling patterns tend to act as strong technical catalysts when supported by momentum. Key metrics: Breakout zone: Gap area initiated near ₹ 2,620-2,640, Support (stop loss): ₹ 2,558

Breakout zone: Gap area initiated near 2,620-2,640, Support (stop loss): 2,558 Pattern: Gap-fill setup with bullish continuation structure

Gap-fill setup with bullish continuation structure RSI: 64 on the daily chart—supports sustained bullish momentum

64 on the daily chart—supports sustained bullish momentum Technical analysis : Price is trading within a gap zone on the daily chart, and momentum indicators are strengthening. If the gap begins to fill, upward movement could accelerate toward ₹ 2,800+, with the stock staying firmly above its short-term moving averages.

: Price is trading within a gap zone on the daily chart, and momentum indicators are strengthening. If the gap begins to fill, upward movement could accelerate toward 2,800+, with the stock staying firmly above its short-term moving averages. Risk factors : A close below ₹ 2,558 would invalidate the gap-fill thesis and suggest a pause in the uptrend. Minor pullbacks may occur if broader market conditions soften.

: A close below 2,558 would invalidate the gap-fill thesis and suggest a pause in the uptrend. Minor pullbacks may occur if broader market conditions soften. Buy at : ₹ 2,646.00

: 2,646.00 Target price: ₹ 2,810

2,810 Stop loss: ₹ 2,558

IndusInd Bank Ltd (INDUSINDBK): Current price: ₹ 857.00

Why it’s recommended: IndusInd Bank is showing a bullish setup backed by both technical momentum and supportive developments. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 61, indicating healthy upside potential without being overbought. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a rectangle consolidation pattern, signalling a continuation of the uptrend. Additionally, sentiment is boosted by the news that Rajiv Anand is a strong contender for the CEO position, which could act as a fundamental catalyst for sustained buying interest.

IndusInd Bank is showing a bullish setup backed by both technical momentum and supportive developments. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 61, indicating healthy upside potential without being overbought. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a rectangle consolidation pattern, signalling a continuation of the uptrend. Additionally, sentiment is boosted by the news that Rajiv Anand is a strong contender for the CEO position, which could act as a fundamental catalyst for sustained buying interest. Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹ 850– ₹ 854 (validated on intraday chart), Support (stop loss): ₹ 846

Breakout zone: 850– 854 (validated on intraday chart), Support (stop loss): 846 Pattern: Rectangle breakout on the lower timeframe

Rectangle breakout on the lower timeframe RSI: 61 on the daily chart—supports sustained bullish momentum

61 on the daily chart—supports sustained bullish momentum Technical analysis: Price has broken out from a rectangle formation on the intraday chart, confirming a shift from consolidation to an upward trend. The stock is trading above key short-term moving averages, and the RSI reading at 61 suggests that bullish momentum has room to continue. This setup is further reinforced by a supportive price structure and strong positioning.

Price has broken out from a rectangle formation on the intraday chart, confirming a shift from consolidation to an upward trend. The stock is trading above key short-term moving averages, and the RSI reading at 61 suggests that bullish momentum has room to continue. This setup is further reinforced by a supportive price structure and strong positioning. Risk factors : A close below ₹ 846 would invalidate the breakout setup and may lead to sideways or corrective movement. Minor consolidation could occur if broader market momentum slows.

: A close below 846 would invalidate the breakout setup and may lead to sideways or corrective movement. Minor consolidation could occur if broader market momentum slows. Buy at : ₹ 857.00

: 857.00 Target price : ₹ 892

: 892 Stop loss: ₹ 846

State Bank of India (SBIN): Current price: ₹ 805.00

Why it’s recommended: State Bank of India is displaying a bullish technical setup with improving momentum. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 55, indicating balanced momentum with ample room for upside. The stock has recently completed a reverse head and shoulders pattern around the ₹ 800 level, a classic bullish reversal structure. The successful breakout from this pattern suggests potential for continued upward movement, with the initial measured target set at ₹ 850+.

State Bank of India is displaying a bullish technical setup with improving momentum. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 55, indicating balanced momentum with ample room for upside. The stock has recently completed a reverse head and shoulders pattern around the 800 level, a classic bullish reversal structure. The successful breakout from this pattern suggests potential for continued upward movement, with the initial measured target set at 850+. Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹ 800 (validated on daily chart), Support (stop loss): ₹ 780

Breakout zone: 800 (validated on daily chart), Support (stop loss): 780 Pattern: Reverse head and shoulders breakout on the daily timeframe

Reverse head and shoulders breakout on the daily timeframe RSI: 55 on the daily chart—supports emerging bullish momentum

55 on the daily chart—supports emerging bullish momentum Technical analysis: Price action has confirmed a breakout from a reverse head and shoulders formation near ₹ 800, indicating a transition from consolidation to a bullish trend. The RSI remains supportive, and the stock is trading above key short-term moving averages, further validating the breakout. If follow-through buying continues, the stock has potential to move toward and even beyond the ₹ 850 level.

Price action has confirmed a breakout from a reverse head and shoulders formation near 800, indicating a transition from consolidation to a bullish trend. The RSI remains supportive, and the stock is trading above key short-term moving averages, further validating the breakout. If follow-through buying continues, the stock has potential to move toward and even beyond the 850 level. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 780 would invalidate the bullish pattern and may lead to a retest of lower levels. Price may also face minor consolidation if broader market cues weaken.

A close below 780 would invalidate the bullish pattern and may lead to a retest of lower levels. Price may also face minor consolidation if broader market cues weaken. Buy at : ₹ 805.00

: 805.00 Target price: ₹ 850

850 Stop loss: ₹ 780

Three stocks from the sugar industry, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

EIDPARRY (Cmp 1056.50)

Why it’s recommended: Steady rise seen in this counter to the upside, as can be seen on the charts, coupled with steady buying interest being developed at every decline, has pushed the prices ahead. Ahead of the results, the prices have pushed beyond the median line, which spells well for the counter. The Sugar sector is continuing to witness steady buying interest that is driving the trends upward. The RSI is continuing to push for more upside and can be considered as a continuation of the positive signs of resumption.

Steady rise seen in this counter to the upside, as can be seen on the charts, coupled with steady buying interest being developed at every decline, has pushed the prices ahead. Ahead of the results, the prices have pushed beyond the median line, which spells well for the counter. The Sugar sector is continuing to witness steady buying interest that is driving the trends upward. The RSI is continuing to push for more upside and can be considered as a continuation of the positive signs of resumption. Key metrics: P/E: 15.88 | 52-week high: ₹ 1074.90 | Volume: 582.94K

P/E: 15.88 | 52-week high: 1074.90 | Volume: 582.94K Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,125, resistance at ₹ 1,400.

Support at 1,125, resistance at 1,400. Risk factors: Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself.

Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself. Buy: Above ₹ 1,060 and dips to ₹ 1,020.

Above 1,060 and dips to 1,020. Target price: ₹ 1,125-1,150 in 1 month.

1,125-1,150 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1,010.

BAJAJHIND (Cmp 25.92)

Why it’s recommended: Stocks from the pharma space have been doing well in recent months. This counter has managed to hold on to key support zones around ₹ 35, and the prices quickly revived above the near-term support zone to head strongly higher in the latter half of the week. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up, suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around ₹ 30. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions.

Stocks from the pharma space have been doing well in recent months. This counter has managed to hold on to key support zones around 35, and the prices quickly revived above the near-term support zone to head strongly higher in the latter half of the week. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up, suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 30. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions. Key metrics: P/E: 755.39 | 52-week high: ₹ 46.10 | Volume: 29.74M

P/E: 755.39 | 52-week high: 46.10 | Volume: 29.74M Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 22, resistance at ₹ 35.

Support at 22, resistance at 35. Risk factors: Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself.

Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself. Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 24.

CMP and dips to 24. Target price : ₹ 28.50-30 in 1 month.

: 28.50-30 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 23.

ANDHRASUG (Cmp 83.37)

Why it’s recommended: ANDHRASUG is showing some steady progress, and the periodic higher high higher low formation is indicating that the trends are firmly hinting at some potential upside in the coming days. The Cup and Handle formation seen over the last few weeks, as per Ichimoku TS & KS lines, is hinting at a possible upward drift.

ANDHRASUG is showing some steady progress, and the periodic higher high higher low formation is indicating that the trends are firmly hinting at some potential upside in the coming days. The Cup and Handle formation seen over the last few weeks, as per Ichimoku TS & KS lines, is hinting at a possible upward drift. Key metrics : P/E: 35.72 | 52-week high: ₹ 126.20 | Volume: 415.98K

: P/E: 35.72 | 52-week high: 126.20 | Volume: 415.98K Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 69, resistance at ₹ 93.

Support at 69, resistance at 93. Risk factors : Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself.

: Issues arise related to health and safety, the environment, and the production process itself. Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 79.

CMP and dips to 79. Target price: ₹ 88-91 in 1 month.

88-91 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 77.50.

Here are two stocks to trade from the renewable energy sector, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 30 June:

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd - Current price: ₹ 985

Target price: ₹ 1,150 in 12-14 Months

1,150 in 12-14 Months Stop-loss : ₹ 900

: 900 Why it’s recommended: The industry leader in solar EPC is Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL), a part of Waaree Energies Limited that was founded in 1999. Waaree has completed more than 10,000 solar projects with a combined operating capacity of over 2.5 GW. With operations in 19 states and a 15 gigawatt overall capacity, the company has 32 years of solar energy experience and has completed more than 150 projects. WRTL has more than 400 franchises throughout India and exports its products to 26 nations.

The company's FY2025 revenue of ₹1,597.75 crore was a remarkable 82.29% increase over FY2024 revenue of ₹876.5 crore. Compared to FY24's EBITDA of ₹207.18 crore, FY2025's EBITDA of ₹310.90 crore was a 50.06% year-over-year increase. Compared to FY2024's PAT of ₹145.22 crore, FY2025's PAT of ₹228.92 crore was a 57.64% year-over-year growth. WRTL expanded its market footprint and grew its sales at a CAGR of 115% between FY22 and FY25. The company has obtained orders for 2,448 MWp of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for projects and has a portfolio of 695 MWp of O&M.

The company has a 3,263 MWp unexecuted order book as of FY25, which has grown over time, and an executed order book of 1,524 MWp. The order book for the EPC company is 3.2 GW, or around ₹1.2 crore, and it is anticipated to be completed within the next 12 to 15 months. Plans to pursue a pipeline with a capacity of about 30 GW in the upcoming years. The company has developed 54.82 MWp solar power generating assets under IPP assets. establishing a 41.6 MWp Independent Power Producer Plant as well. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0, the company received an order from Renewable Energy Generation Company for the design and EPC of 94 MW AC solar PV plants across several locations. The project is worth ₹114.22 crore in total.

Risk Factor: WRTL is a mid-sized player operating in a highly competitive and fragmented business. Its rivals include the EPC divisions of several independent power producers (IPPs), who, in comparison, have significant negotiating leverage when it comes to obtaining orders from the corresponding developers. Additionally, several medium-sized and small businesses compete with it by offering the same target market EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Adani Green Energy Ltd - Current price: ₹ 1,020

Target price: ₹ 1,310 in 12-14 Months

1,310 in 12-14 Months Stop-loss: ₹ 870

870 Why it’s recommended: In 2015, Adani Green Energy began operations in Ahmedabad. In addition to creating energy storage systems with battery energy storage technologies and hydro-pumped storage projects, the firm develops, owns, and runs utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy plants. The company's portfolio as of March 31, 2025, included 14,243 MW of operational renewable energy capacity spread across 12 Indian states with abundant natural resources. With a portfolio of 54 completed projects and 12 ongoing projects, AGEL has increased its presence in 12 Indian states.

On the financials, operating revenue increased by 22% to ₹11,212 crore and EBITDA rose by 22% to ₹8,818 crore. PAT increased from ₹1,260 crore in FY24 to ₹2,001 crore, a 59% increase. Of the 33 gigawatts of projects the company has planned, 25% are merchant and C&I projects, and the capacities are CFDs. The remaining capacity will be negotiated with the appropriate DISCOMs and other parties.

It has the largest RE portfolio in India, with 14.2 GW, and added 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY25, the most by any RE company in the country. Signed a 25-year PPA to deliver 5 GW of solar power with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Got $444 million in financing and finished forming a joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies for a 1,150 MW RE portfolio. Signed the first C&I contract to provide Google's data center with 61 MW of renewable energy and refinanced a $1.06 billion first construction facility with an amortizing structure that aligns closely with PPA cashflows and a 19-year tenor loan. By constructing the largest renewable energy plant in the world, a 30 GW facility at Khavda, the business hopes to increase its RE capacity from 14.2 GW to 50 GW by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 27%.

Risk Factor: Supply chain disruptions and growing raw material costs are two of AGEL's problems. The manufacture of solar panels may be impacted by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and the volatility of polysilicon pricing. Furthermore, AGEL might have to spend money on compliance efforts due to legislative changes in India, such as tighter environmental standards. Global commodity prices may be impacted by geopolitical issues, such as Middle East tensions and trade conflicts between the United States and China, which could have an indirect effect on AGEL's project costs.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.