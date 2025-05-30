Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 30 May

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in positive territory on Thursday, snapping their two-day losing run on fag-end buying in select blue-chip stocks. The Sensex closed 321 points, or 0.39%, higher at 81,633.02. The Nifty 50 settled at 24,833.60, up 81 points, or 0.33%. The Bank Nifty also saw a strong recovery, ending 129.05 points higher at 55,546.05.

Here are the top stock picks for today as recommended by some of India’s top market experts.

Three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 30 May

Buy Welspun Corp Ltd (current price: ₹ 895)

Why it’s recommended : The stock has made a new lifetime high with good volume and, on the lower time frame, has given a rectangle breakout, which indicates the start of a new trend and suggests a potential for further upside.

: The stock has made a new lifetime high with good volume and, on the lower time frame, has given a rectangle breakout, which indicates the start of a new trend and suggests a potential for further upside. Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 950– ₹ 960 (short-term target zone); support level: ₹ 868 (pattern invalidation level); pattern: Lifetime high breakout with volume; Rectangle breakout on lower time frame; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming strength in the breakout

Resistance level: 950– 960 (short-term target zone); support level: 868 (pattern invalidation level); pattern: Lifetime high breakout with volume; Rectangle breakout on lower time frame; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming strength in the breakout Technical analysis: The breakout from the rectangle pattern on lower time frames, combined with strong volume and a new lifetime high on the daily chart, points to a continuation of the bullish trend. Sustaining above ₹ 895 increases the probability of achieving the projected targets.

The breakout from the rectangle pattern on lower time frames, combined with strong volume and a new lifetime high on the daily chart, points to a continuation of the bullish trend. Sustaining above 895 increases the probability of achieving the projected targets. Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹ 868 could invalidate the bullish breakout. Broader market corrections or sector-specific weakness may also affect price action.

A breakdown below 868 could invalidate the bullish breakout. Broader market corrections or sector-specific weakness may also affect price action. Buy at : ₹ 895

: 895 Target price: ₹ 950– ₹ 960 in 4–5 days

950– 960 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 868

Buy Lloyds Metals and Energy (current price: ₹ 1413.50)

Why it’s recommended : On the hourly chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout, indicating the possibility of a strong upward move. Additionally, both RSI and MACD are showing positive signals, supporting the bullish momentum and suggesting potential for further gains.

: On the hourly chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout, indicating the possibility of a strong upward move. Additionally, both RSI and MACD are showing positive signals, supporting the bullish momentum and suggesting potential for further gains. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 1470– ₹ 1490 (short-term target zone); Support level: ₹ 1380 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle breakout on hourly chart; RSI: Bullish on hourly chart; MACD: Positive crossover, supporting upward momentum

: Resistance level: 1470– 1490 (short-term target zone); Support level: 1380 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle breakout on hourly chart; RSI: Bullish on hourly chart; MACD: Positive crossover, supporting upward momentum Technical analysis : The breakout from the triangle pattern on the hourly chart, backed by positive RSI and MACD indicators, signals a continuation of the uptrend. Sustaining above ₹ 1413.50 enhances the probability of achieving the target zone in the near term.

: The breakout from the triangle pattern on the hourly chart, backed by positive RSI and MACD indicators, signals a continuation of the uptrend. Sustaining above 1413.50 enhances the probability of achieving the target zone in the near term. Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹ 1380 may invalidate the bullish breakout. Broader market weakness or unexpected sectoral news could affect price performance.

A breakdown below 1380 may invalidate the bullish breakout. Broader market weakness or unexpected sectoral news could affect price performance. Buy at : ₹ 1413.50

: 1413.50 Target price : ₹ 1470– ₹ 1490 in 3–4 days

: 1470– 1490 in 3–4 days Stop loss: ₹ 1380

Also Read: Returns trump valuations: Are these stocks screaming a buy?

Buy Ashok Leyland Ltd (current price: ₹ 240.75)

Why it’s recommended : On the hourly chart, the stock is poised to give a triangle and falling wedge breakout. Once it sustains above the ₹ 242 level, a strong pullback is expected, which could lead to a short-term rally toward the target zone.

: On the hourly chart, the stock is poised to give a triangle and falling wedge breakout. Once it sustains above the 242 level, a strong pullback is expected, which could lead to a short-term rally toward the target zone. Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 249– ₹ 252 (short-term target zone); Support level: ₹ 235 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle and falling wedge breakout setup on hourly chart; RSI: Trending positively on the hourly chart, indicating strength building; MACD: Showing signs of a potential bullish crossover

Resistance level: 249– 252 (short-term target zone); Support level: 235 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle and falling wedge breakout setup on hourly chart; RSI: Trending positively on the hourly chart, indicating strength building; MACD: Showing signs of a potential bullish crossover Technical analysis: The confluence of bullish chart patterns like triangle and falling wedge, along with improving momentum indicators, suggests a strong potential for an upward move. A sustained move above ₹ 242 will confirm the breakout and improve the probability of reaching the targets.

The confluence of bullish chart patterns like triangle and falling wedge, along with improving momentum indicators, suggests a strong potential for an upward move. A sustained move above 242 will confirm the breakout and improve the probability of reaching the targets. Risk factors : Breakdown below ₹ 235 may invalidate the setup. Broader market volatility or negative news flow may impact the price movement.

: Breakdown below 235 may invalidate the setup. Broader market volatility or negative news flow may impact the price movement. Buy at : ₹ 240.75

: 240.75 Target price : ₹ 249– ₹ 252 in 3–4 days

: 249– 252 in 3–4 days Stop loss: ₹ 235

Also Read: Ashok Leyland to face speed-breakers of rising commodity price, muted volume

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (current price: 809.95)

● Why it’s recommended: Diverse business model and reputation for quality research

● Key metrics: P/E: 18.83, 52-week high: ₹ 1,064.00, volume: ₹ 308.39 crore

● Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200-DMA

● Risk factors: Regulatory and legal risks, reputation, and ethical risks

● Buy at: ₹ 809.95

● Target price: ₹ 950 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 760

Buy DCB Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 145.50)

● Why it’s recommended: Focused retail and SME lending strategy, granular, and secured loan book

● Key metrics: P/E: 7.31, 52-week high: ₹ 164, volume: ₹ 44.15 crore

● Technical analysis: cup-with-handle breakout

● Risk factors: Moderate scale and limited market presence, vulnerability to sme credit cycles

● Buy at: ₹ 145.50

● Target price: ₹ 163 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 137

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,987)

Target price : ₹ 4,960 in 16-24 months

: 4,960 in 16-24 months Stop-loss: ₹ 3,500

3,500 Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a leading technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider that holds a dominant 68% market share in registrar and transfer agent (RTA) services. They primarily serve technology-driven solutions to mutual funds, AIFs, and insurance companies.

In FY25, their mutual fund revenue grew by 25%, and transaction volume grew 49% to 89.2 crore from 59.8 crore, and new SIP registrations surged 51% to 400 lakh, and the SIP book growth stood at 5.7 crore, an 18% growth YoY. Unique investors rose to 4.04 crore, up 26%, and live investor folios stood at 9.4 crore, a 30% growth YoY.

Further, the equity AUM grew by 29% YoY to ₹24.8 trillion, with a 66.1% market share and 86% growth in equity sales to ₹3.6 trillion YoY. Furthermore, the systematic transactions processed grew by 43% to 72.3 crore.

Their non-mutual fund assets revenue grew 25% YoY, and non-MF includes a variety of services such as CAMS Pay, CAMS Alternatives, CAMS Repositories, CAMS KRA, CAMS Finserv, Think360, and CAMS NPS. In FY25, the non-mutual fund business saw strong growth in revenue YoY.

For FY25, the total revenue grew by 25% YoY to ₹1,475 crore from ₹1,177 crore in FY24, operating EBITDA stood at ₹656 crore, a 46% jump YoY, and PAT jumped by 33% YoY to ₹465 crore from ₹351 crore in FY24.

In addition, the company focuses on cost and expects less than 10% for FY26. EBITDA margins for FY26 would be around 20% for non-MF and 44% for the mutual fund segment. On the capex side, the company expects ₹100 crore on re-architecture and ₹70 crore on BAU capex, including regulatory air gap data centers and tech upgrades.

Additionally, with the mutual fund industry's net inflows and market gains of ₹8.15 lakh crore, the mutual fund sector in India achieved a 23.11% increase in AUM, reaching ₹65.74 lakh crore by March 2025. At the end of April 2025, the AUM stood at ₹69.99 lakh crore. It has grown about six and a half-fold in a span of 10 years.

Further, debt funds had a resurgence, while equity-oriented schemes witnessed the largest inflows of ₹4.17 lakh crore. Folios increased 32% year over year to reach 23.45 crore, indicating an increase in investor involvement in all categories.

Risk Factor: Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) faces significant revenue concentration risk due to its heavy dependence on the mutual fund (MF) services segment accounts for 73.2% of its total revenue, and, more specifically, on its top asset management company (AMC) clients. This concentration creates vulnerability: any regulatory, market, or client-specific changes impacting the mutual fund industry or these key clients could materially affect CAMS's financial performance.

Also Read: The temperament trap: Why your personality might be your portfolio's biggest enemy

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,699)

Target price : ₹ 1,990 in 16-24 months

: 1,990 in 16-24 months Stop-loss : ₹ 1,553

: 1,553 Why it’s recommended: Sun Pharma is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics, and consumer healthcare products. The company is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as in the global emerging markets. The company's products are included in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology, which accounts for over 18% of the company’s sales.

Sun Pharma is spread over 100 countries. In FY25, the gross sales stood at ₹52,041.2 crore, a 9% growth YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹15,271.7 crore, up 17.3%, and adjusted net profit for FY25 was ₹11,984.4 crore, a 14% growth YoY. The company’s total dividend for FY25 was ₹16 per share, and it announced a final dividend of ₹5.5 per share.

In India, formulation sales stood at ₹16,923 crore, a 14% rise YoY. US formulation sales stood at US$ 1,921 million, up 3.6%, and global specialty sales were at US$ 1,216 million, up 17%. In emerging markets, formulation sales were at US$ 1,114 million, up 7%, and the rest of the world's formulation sales grew 4.5% to US$ 847 million.

Further, the company has increased its API by 11% to ₹2,129.2 crore, and external sales were at ₹533 crore for Q4 FY25, up 28%. On R&D, the company has invested ₹3,248.4 crore for FY25, or 6.2% of sales, and its specialty R&D pipeline includes 8 novel entities in the clinical stage. The company received approval for 542 ANDAs in the US, and 117 filings for ANDAs await approval from the US.

This includes 33 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs, while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 9 ANDAs were filed, and 1 ANDA approval was received.

Global specialty pipeline, Ilumya, for psoriatic arthritis, is in Phase 3, with the next milestone by H2CY25. Fibromun for soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma is in Phase 3 & 2, and SCD-044 for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis is currently in Phase 2 and will be achieved during H1CY25.

GL0034 for type 2 diabetes, completed starts during H2CY25, and MM-II for pain in osteoarthritis is completed, and planning to enter a partnership for commercialization.

Risk factor: The pharmaceutical industry is strictly regulated, with stringent guidelines from authorities like the FDA; non-compliance can lead to serious consequences, such as product recalls and legal penalties. Pharmaceutical companies experience strong competition from both established firms and new entrants; thus lack of innovation or a limited product range can reduce market share and customer loyalty.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Deepak Fertilisers (current price ₹ 1519.50)

Why it’s recommended: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals is considered a buy due to its strong financial performance, including a significant rise in profits, robust revenue growth, and improved EBITDA margins. The strong showing in the last Q4 2025 has helped it to surpass the November 2024 highs which is a significant move.

The long body candles seen in the last two trading session indicate more upside in store for this counter.

Key metrics : P/E: 46.62, 52-week high: ₹ 1450, Volume: 2.04M.

: P/E: 46.62, 52-week high: 1450, Volume: 2.04M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1100, resistance at ₹ 1825.

Support at 1100, resistance at 1825. Risk factors: competition in the fertilizer industry, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in commodity prices.

competition in the fertilizer industry, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in commodity prices. Buy : dips to ₹ 1450.

dips to 1450. Target price: ₹ 1625-1675 in 1 month.

1625-1675 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1425.

TD Power Systems (current price ₹ 511.45)

Why it’s recommended : TD Power Systems announced a significant 82.64% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹ 53.02 crore. Revenue also rose by 31.95% to ₹ 348.21 crore. The company manufactures generators, catering to conventional and renewable fuel-based power plants. After facing value area resistance around ₹ 470-480 the prices moved above that recently. The move seen on Thursday indicate that the trends could continue.

: TD Power Systems announced a significant 82.64% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching 53.02 crore. Revenue also rose by 31.95% to 348.21 crore. The company manufactures generators, catering to conventional and renewable fuel-based power plants. After facing value area resistance around 470-480 the prices moved above that recently. The move seen on Thursday indicate that the trends could continue. Key metrics: P/E: 51.98, 52-week high: ₹ 510; Volume: 2.69M.

P/E: 51.98, 52-week high: 510; Volume: 2.69M. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 380, resistance at ₹ 710.

: Support at 380, resistance at 710. Risk factors : Structural changes in Capital goods sector, geopolitical issues.

: Structural changes in Capital goods sector, geopolitical issues. Buy above : ₹ 512 and dips to ₹ 480.

: 512 and dips to 480. Target price: ₹ 555-575 in 1 month.

555-575 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 470.

Marksans Pharma (current price ₹ 260.25)

Why it’s recommended : Marksans Pharma Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company that focuses on research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The stock after some consolidation is showing a steady rise to the upside and has moved out of the recent resistance zones. With momentum showing some move once again we will look to initiate a buy.

: Marksans Pharma Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company that focuses on research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The stock after some consolidation is showing a steady rise to the upside and has moved out of the recent resistance zones. With momentum showing some move once again we will look to initiate a buy. Key metrics: P/E: 62.34, 52-week high: ₹ 354, volume: 1.86M.

P/E: 62.34, 52-week high: 354, volume: 1.86M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 195, resistance at ₹ 349.

Support at 195, resistance at 349. Risk factors : Raw Material volatility and competition that is recently emerging from domestic players could impact profitability.

: Raw Material volatility and competition that is recently emerging from domestic players could impact profitability. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 245.

: CMP and dips to 245. Target price : ₹ 290-310 in 1 month.

: 290-310 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 235.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.