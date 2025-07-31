Recommended stocks to buy today, 31 July, by India's leading market experts

Stock market today: Indian equities extended gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, 30 July, lifted by a nearly 5% surge in Larsen & Toubro (L&T) following its better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Broader gains, however, were capped by mixed global cues, investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day, and continued uncertainty over potential US tariffs as the 1 August deadline approaches.

The Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.18%, higher at 81,481.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 34 points, or 0.14%, to 24,855.05. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both added 0.17%.

Three mid-cap stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

IPCA Laboratories Ltd (Cmp 1529.50)

Why it’s recommended: Ipca Laboratories Ltd (IPCALAB) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical formulations. Recently, the prices have dipped into the cloud support and formed a rounding pattern. The long body bullish candle seen on Friday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 59.61 | 52-week high: ₹1,757.65 | Volume: 501.36K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,420, resistance at ₹1,700.

Risk factors: Macroeconomic and political risks, cyberattacks and weak same-store sales.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,490.

Target price: ₹1,650-1,740 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹1,475.

Time Technoplast Ltd (Cmp 472.15)

Why it’s recommended: Time Technoplast is the world’s largest manufacturer of large-size plastic drums, with an impressive 50-60% market share in India and a significant share in 10 other countries. The stock has been consolidating at the TS & KS bands and forming long body candle patterns and inching higher. With momentum showing some upside once again we can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 61.49 | 52-week high: ₹513.35 | Volume: 1.98M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹430, resistance at ₹550.

Risk factors: Fluctuations in crude and polymer prices, intense competition and debt reduction.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹450.

Target price: ₹525-540 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹440.

Munjal Showa Ltd (Cmp 150.12)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has undergone some ranging action as moving steadily higher forming a higher high higher low since mid-May 2025. On a recovery it faced a value area resistance that kept halting the upmove forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days around 140 has been overcome. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.

Key metrics: P/E: 20.94 | 52-week high: ₹192.35 | Volume: 91.59K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹130, resistance at ₹170.

Risk factors: MSL relies heavily on a single customer, the possibility of manufacturing defects and fluctuations in raw material prices.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹142

Target price: ₹163-171 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹138.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 31 July

Buy: Larsen and Toubro Ltd (current price: ₹ 3665.10)

Why it’s recommended : Record order inflows and strong execution, diversified business mix, strategic expansion in defense, green energy, and aerospace.

: Record order inflows and strong execution, diversified business mix, strategic expansion in defense, green energy, and aerospace. Key metrics : P/E: 33.49, 52-week high: ₹ 3,963, volume: ₹ 3,193 crore

: P/E: 33.49, 52-week high: 3,963, volume: 3,193 crore Technical analysis : Strong trend reversal after Q1 numbers, trending above all its key moving averages.

: Strong trend reversal after Q1 numbers, trending above all its key moving averages. Risk factors : Project execution delay and margin volatility, soft domestic order pipeline, commodity driven cost pressure, and interest rate risk.

: Project execution delay and margin volatility, soft domestic order pipeline, commodity driven cost pressure, and interest rate risk. Buy at: ₹ 3,570–3,650

3,570–3,650 Target price : ₹ 4,300 in two to three months

: 4,300 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 3,390

Buy: India Pesticides Ltd (current price: ₹ 228.70)

Why it’s recommended: Strong volume-led revenue growth, capacity expansion and backward integration, China‑plus‑one trend, and export demand

Strong volume-led revenue growth, capacity expansion and backward integration, China‑plus‑one trend, and export demand Key metrics : P/E: 30.61; 52-week high: ₹ 431; volume: ₹ 49.31 crore

: P/E: 30.61; 52-week high: 431; volume: 49.31 crore Technical analysis : Tight range breakout

: Tight range breakout Risk factors : Product and customer concentration, price competition, and market fragmentation

: Product and customer concentration, price competition, and market fragmentation Buy at : ₹ 223–228

: 223–228 Target price : ₹ 265 in two to three months

: 265 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 208

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 31 July

Havells India Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,529)

Target price: ₹ 1,850 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 1,365

Why it’s recommended: Havells India Ltd., one of the top companies in the consumer electrical products sector, was founded in August 1983 and has since grown into a diversified FMEG and consumer durables business with operations in over 70 countries. With 16 manufacturing facilities and a dealer network of over 19,400, it offers a broad range of products across 20 verticals. Havells reported a 17.15% YoY increase in revenue to ₹ 21,778 crore and a 15.7% increase in net profit to ₹ 1,470.24 crore in FY25. Strong execution and an increase in market share allowed the company to sustain its mid-teen growth trajectory in spite of muted customer demand.

Havells has a wide range of products, including offerings in motors, solar panels, pumps, and electrical consumer durables (ECDs), as well as switchgear, cables, lights, and fixtures. Through its brands, Havells, Lloyd, Standard, Reo, Havells Crabtree, and Havells Studio, the company serves a broad spectrum of industries and consumer segments. Havells' wide range of brands allows it to satisfy a variety of consumer needs while preserving a significant presence in both the mainstream and luxury markets.

Complete product accountability, technology ownership, and consumer-centric innovation are the main pillars of Havells' R&D strategy. The company filed 211 design registrations and 77 patent applications in FY25, investing ₹258 crore in R&D to improve internal capabilities, upgrade infrastructure, and fortify intellectual property. The Q-TRON MCCB, Lloyd Stunnair Air Conditioner, IE4 motors, and the Vita Dlight line are recent innovations that demonstrate Havells' emphasis on cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions that are adapted to changing customer demands.

For Q1 FY26, the company reported net revenue of ₹5,438 crore, a decline of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹576 crore, down by 9.8% YoY. PBT fell by 14.1% to ₹553 crore, and PAT also witnessed a fall by 14.3% at ₹411 crore. This was mainly due to the tepid summer this year and subdued consumer demand, leading to a decline in cooler products.

Risk Factors: The company’s operations heavily depend on raw materials, which make up approximately 68 to 70% of its total revenue. Copper, stainless steel rods and strips, G.I. wires, PVC, DOP, and aluminium are important raw materials. The company's profit margins may be affected by fluctuations in the prices of various commodities. Additionally, a global economic downturn or a slowdown in GDP growth in India could lead to reduced demand for electrical products.

Gravita India Limited (Current price: ₹ 1,901)

Target price: ₹ 2,250 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 1,726

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1992, Gravita India Ltd. is a world leader in manufacturing and recycling, running state-of-the-art facilities for plastic granules, aluminum alloys, lead metal, and goods throughout India. With 33 yards, more than 1,900 touchpoints, and more than 287,000 MT of scrap collected, the company boasts a strong procurement network. With a robust global presence in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and America, Gravita serves a wide range of customers in 34 countries and procures raw materials at affordable costs.

With volumes, sales, EBITDA, and PAT increasing by 20%, 22%, 22%, and 31% YoY, respectively, Gravita demonstrated success in FY25. Value-added items made up 46% of the company's revenue, while scrap from domestic sources increased by 60%. With 68% coming from India and 32% from foreign markets, revenue increased 22.4% year over year from ₹3,161 crore in FY24 to ₹3,869 crore in FY25. PAT increased from ₹239 crore to ₹312 crore, a 30.5% YoY growth.

The company aims to increase its capacity in turnkey solutions, lead, aluminium, plastic, rubber, and new sectors like paper, steel, and lithium-ion. With more than 50% coming from value-added products and more than 30% from the non-lead category, Gravita hopes to achieve over 25% volume CAGR, 35% profitability growth, and 25% return on invested capital by 2029. Gravita, which has four key recycling verticals and 12 recycling units, achieved 3.34 lakh MTPA in FY25 and is expected to surpass 700,000 MTPA and has more than ₹1,500 crore capex planned by FY28. It has a healthy order book with more than 60,000 MT.

The company reported strong quarterly results. The revenue increased by 15% YoY, at ₹1,040 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose by 22% YoY, stood at ₹111.70 crore, and the EBITDA margin increased to 10.74% in Q1 from 10.46% in the previous quarter. The profit after tax surged by 39% YoY to ₹93.26 crore, and the PAT margin at 8.97%. The company generated 26% of its revenue and 25% of its profits from overseas business, respectively.

Risk Factors: Both organized and unorganized companies compete fiercely with Gravita in the domestic lead alloy manufacturing market, which may put pressure on prices. Additionally, the business faces regulatory risks because lead is a toxic metal, and recycling it requires environmentally delicate procedures. Its operations and profitability may be impacted by any unfavourable changes in governmental regulations or more stringent environmental standards.

Top 3 stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Tata Chemicals Ltd — current price: ₹ 1,001.35

Why it’s recommended: The stock is showing strong bullish momentum, with a daily RSI of 67 and MACD at 14.69 indicating positive strength. On the daily time frame the stock has formed a bullish pennant pattern, a classic continuation setup. This combination of technical indicators and chart pattern signals potential for further upside. A sustained move above the consolidation zone could push the stock towards ₹1,072 in the near term.

Breakout zone: Bullish pennant pattern on daily chart

Pattern: Continuation pattern with momentum confirmation

MACD: Positive at 14.69, signalling strong trend strength

RSI: Daily RSI at 67, reflecting bullish momentum

Technical analysis: Strong continuation pattern along with momentum indicators support a bullish outlook toward the ₹1,072 target zone.

Risk factors: A close below ₹964 will invalidate the bullish setup and could result in a short-term correction. A disciplined stop-loss at ₹964 is advised.

Buy at: ₹1,001.35

Target price: ₹1,072

Stop loss: ₹964

Amber Enterprises (I) Ltd — current price: ₹ 8,040.50

Why it’s recommended: Amber Enterprises stock is showing sustained strength and trading near its lifetime high. The daily RSI is at 68 and the MACD stands at 196, both suggesting strong bullish momentum. On the lower time frame the stock has closed convincingly above the key ₹7,950 level, reinforcing the bullish continuation setup. These technical confirmations support a potential move toward higher levels in the coming sessions.

Breakout zone: Closing above ₹7,950 on lower time frame

Pattern: Price strength near lifetime highs with momentum confirmation

MACD: Strong positive at 196, indicating trend continuation

RSI: Daily RSI at 68, showing bullish momentum

Technical analysis: Bullish structure and momentum near highs support upward continuation toward ₹8,368 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹7,910 will negate the current setup and may trigger a short-term pullback. A stop-loss at ₹7,910 is advised.

Buy at: ₹8,040.50

Target price: ₹8,368

Stop loss: ₹7,910

IPCA Laboratories Ltd — current price: ₹ 1,529.50

Why it’s recommended: The stock is poised for a bullish breakout with a daily RSI of 65 and MACD at 28 confirming strength. On the daily chart the stock has formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern near ₹1,521, a classic reversal formation. This setup signals a potential upside from current levels, backed by both price structure and momentum indicators.

Breakout zone: Reverse head and shoulder pattern near ₹1,521

Pattern: Reversal pattern indicating potential trend change

MACD: Positive at 28, reflecting strengthening trend

RSI: Daily RSI at 65, suggesting bullish sentiment

Technical analysis: Bullish reversal setup supports upside potential toward ₹1,590 in the short term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,496 would invalidate the bullish view and could result in a correction. A stop-loss at ₹1,496 is recommended.

Buy at: ₹1,529.50

Target price: ₹1,590

Stop loss: ₹1,496

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.